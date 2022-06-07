Spotify Pie Chart: How to see the new feature allowing users to see their top genres, artists

Every year on Dec. 1, Spotify users are eager to share their top artists and songs of the year through their Spotify Wrapped, but a new feature created by a college student allows users to see a pie chart of their current music taste.

Spotify Pie Chart was created by UCLA student Darren Huang and not Spotify, and allows users to essentially see their Spotify Wrapped at any given point. Since the site was created earlier this week, several social media users have shared their results on Instagram and Twitter.

Receiptify is another feature that allows Spotify and Apple Music users to see their tops songs from the past month, past six months or all time. The results are shown in receipt form, like from a grocery store.

Recently, Spotify created a new feature that added lyrics to all songs. Users are able to see the lyrics by swiping up from the song currently playing, with some songs having real-time lyrics for users to follow.

How to see your Spotify Pie Chart

You can see your Spotify Pie Chat on the third-party app by clicking on the website, on your phone or desktop.

On the website, you will be asked to sign into your Spotify account and allow the app to have access to your listening history. Once allowed, your Spotify Pie Chart will be generated, which you can take a screenshot of to share with friends or on social media.

The chart is divided by music genre, with genres listed with their corresponding color. If you click on a genre on the chart, you will see what artists are part of said genre.

Social media users have shared some of their favorite and confusing music genres, including "post-teen pop," "Ohio hip-hop" and "New England emo."

Below the chart will also be a list of your top artists, with your top artists in bold and bigger font, and the following artists' names in smaller font. So if you're one of millions who binged season 4 of "Stranger Things," don't turn upside down if you see Kate Bush there, thanks to the resurgence of 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)."

