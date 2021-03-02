U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,875.43
    -26.39 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,407.13
    -128.38 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,419.03
    -169.80 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.34
    -23.98 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.64
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.90
    +4.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    26.58
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    -0.0310 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3944
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7810
    +0.0510 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,828.23
    -1,187.27 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.34
    -21.31 (-2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,626.66
    +38.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Spotify podcast listeners to top Apple's for the first time in 2021, forecast claims

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

Investors have been waiting for Spotify's multimillion-dollar bet on podcasting to pay off, in terms of increased paid subscriptions or improved revenues. But before that can occur, Spotify has to get more people listening to podcasts through its app. On that front, the streaming service has momentum. According to a new market forecast, Spotify's U.S. podcast listenership will surpass Apple Podcasts for the first time this year when 28.2 million U.S. users will listen to podcasts on Spotify at least monthly, compared with 28.0 million via Apple Podcasts.

This shift will come on the heels of expected 41.3% in 2021, the analysts at eMarketer are predicting.

In the two years that follow, Spotify will widen the gap with Apple, reaching 33.1 million monthly U.S. podcast listeners by 2022, versus 28.5 million for Apple Podcasts. And by 2023, Spotify will see 37.5 monthly million listeners in the U.S., compared with Apple's still flat 28.8 million.

Image Credits: eMarketer

The firm notes that Apple has been losing podcast listener share since it first began tracking the market back in 2018. At that point, Apple Podcasts had a 34% market share, which will fall to 23.8% this year.

Overall, there will be 117.8 million people in the U.S. who listen to podcasts on a monthly basis in 2021, a 10.1% year-over-year increase. Podcast listeners will also account for 53.9% of monthly digital audio listeners, surpassing 50% for the first time, eMarketer says. This growth is also likely to benefit Spotify at Apple's expense.

Apple, unlike other streaming music services -- including Spotify, Amazon, and Pandora, for example -- has split off podcasts into their own app instead of offering an integrated experience with music and podcasts combined. That means it's missing out from some of the crossover that occurs when someone is streaming music or thinking of doing so, but then decides to listen to podcasts instead and vice versa. In other apps, making the jump between music and other audio is easier -- and there are even ways to listen to music and podcasts combined, as with Pandora Stories or Spotify's Shows with Music and its other mixed-media playlists.

"By putting podcasts and music in one place, Spotify quickly became the convenient one-stop-shop for everything digital audio," noted eMarketer forecasting analyst Peter Vahle. "Apple was the de facto destination for podcasts for a long time, but in recent years, it has not kept up with Spotify's pace of investment and innovation in podcast content and technology. Spotify’s investments have empowered podcast creators and advertisers through its proprietary hosting, creation, and monetization tools," he said.

Apple today still seems to be experimenting with podcasts. It recently began calling attention to quality podcasts, through increased editorial curation. It's dabbled in releasing a few podcasts of its own, as with its recently launched "For All Mankind" companion podcast for its Apple TV+ series or its original podcasts focused on music. But Apple seems to have largely ignored the market momentum around the format, instead focusing on expansions to new areas -- like streaming TV and movies or subscription-based fitness.

Spotify, which already has a set of originals and exclusives via acquisitions, is moving ahead to what's next. Last week, for instance, it announced a number of upcoming products and features, including paid podcast subscriptions, WordPress integrations to turn blogs into podcasts, and tools to make its podcasts more interactive -- the latter an attempt at challenging the growing interest in social audio apps like Clubhouse.

The company is also newly investing in the advertising business around podcasts with plans to launch an audio ad marketplace, the Spotify Audience Network.

Image Credits: eMarketer

That could be a timely launch, eMarketer's forecast indicates. The firm is predicting that podcast advertising will top $1 billion for the first time in 2021, reaching $1.28 billion -- a 41% year-over-year increase. This figure will continue to grow in the years to come, with podcasts going from a 24% share of the total digital audio ad spend in 2021 to 29% by 2024.

To what extent Spotify can actually follow through on converting its podcast listenership to paid subscribers of some sort, or whether it can successfully monetize them through advertisements, remains to be seen, of course. After all, Spotify today is losing money, as The Wall St. Journal recently pointed out in covering its Q4 2020 earnings. That's because it's still prioritizing investments in subscriber growth and podcasting over turning a profit for the time being. And there are some early indications that its exclusive model could have issues -- last year, for example, it lost its first big podcast star, Joe Budden, when it failed to reach a new agreement.

Meanwhile, Apple has been said to be exploring a podcast subscription service of its own, too -- something it could bundle into a higher-value subscription that includes other services like cloud storage, streaming TV, games and more. And Amazon just made its own investment in podcast with the acquisition of podcast network Wondery. These factors could come into play over the next few years, potentially disrupting this forecast and Spotify's future podcast listenership growth.

  • Xage introduces Zero Trust remote access cloud solution for hard-to-secure environments

    When a hacker broke into the computer systems of the Oldsmar Florida water supply last month, it sent up red flags across the operational tech world, whether that's utilities or oil and gas pipelines. Xage, a security startup that has been building a solution to help protect these hard-to-secure operations, announced a Zero Trust remote access cloud solution today that could help prevent these kinds of attacks. Duncan Greatwood, CEO at Xage, says flat out that if his company's software was in place in Oldsmar, that hack wouldn't have happened.

  • Offering a service that prioritizes the highest-paying gigs in the gig economy, Stoovo raises funding

    Semih Korkmaz and Hantz Févry launched Stoovo in 2019 as a way to help gig workers make the best use of their time. Févry, who immigrated to the U.S. from Haiti, knew first hand the struggles that come with part time work from his days as a student at Stonybrook University. The time at Stonybrook was also when Févry got his first taste of entrepreneurship.

  • Vaccine exporter India says it has plenty of shots for its own people

    It also urged states not to horde supplies. India needs to crank up the pace of immunisation at home as it has so far inoculated more than 12 million people. States should not "store, reserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the COVID vaccines," it said.

  • Here are Warren Buffett's 15 largest stock holdings

    Buffett views his stock portfolio as a 'collection of businesses.'

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

  • Bots Encouraged Buying of GameStop, Dogecoin in Meme Trading Craze: Report

    Posts hyping the craze on social media revealed patterns of keywords and were timed at regular intervals, cybersecurity firm PiiQ Media said.

  • Gold eases as firm dollar counters slight dip in U.S. yields

    Gold edged lower on Tuesday, having touched a more than eight-month trough earlier in the session, as a buoyant dollar threatened to overshadow support from a slight retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and equity markets. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,720.96 per ounce by 1542 GMT, after falling to $1,706.70, its lowest since June 15. Offering some respite to gold, benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased from a one-year high hit last week, while U.S. stocks dipped after strong gains on Monday.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • Texas power crisis deepens as more companies skip payments due to grid operator

    Texas energy companies failed to pay another $345 million for electricity and other services incurred during last month's cold snap, the operator of the state's grid said on Monday. The state's deregulated electricity market was thrown into turmoil last month as 48% of its generating plants went offline, fueling up to $9,000 per megawatt hour (mwh) spot rates and $25,000 per mwh service fees. In all, electricity prices on the state's wholesale market soared by $47 billion for the about five-day period when cold weather drove up demand and generating plants failed, estimated Carrie Bivens, a vice president at Potomac Economics, which monitors the Texas power market.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks retreat after S&P 500's best session since June

    Stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning as the major indexes steadied after rallying a day earlier.

  • ‘Markets Are Wrong’: $2 Trillion of Pension Funds Skip Bond Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- As interest-rate jitters supercharged a meltdown in the world’s biggest bond market, Sam Sicilia barely blinked.“The markets are wrong” about inflation expectations, said Sicilia, chief investment officer of the A$56 billion ($43 billion) Host-Plus Pty pension fund in Melbourne. “Deflationary forces are bigger. Interest rates are going to stay at effectively zero.”With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, pension fund managers who are trying to discern the long-term effects are posing the question: Will inflation make a comeback? If it does, more than $46 trillion of global pension assets would be affected as central banks pivoted toward sustained higher interest rates.Interviews with five pension funds that help oversee parts of Australia’s A$2.9 trillion ($2.3 trillion) in retirement assets reveal a rank of investors largely unconcerned about the risk of rising prices.Last week, bond trades triggered speculation that inflation may accelerate to multi-year highs as the inevitable conclusion to the world’s $19.5 trillion coronavirus rescue package. Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday, convulsing markets from stocks to credit as traders bet on more aggressive tightening -- with a U.S. interest rate hike briefly priced in for late 2022, at least a year earlier than the Federal Reserve had signaled.Debt markets calmed on Monday, as investors bet central banks would ramp up asset purchases to prevent yields rising too quickly.“I don’t think they would want to risk any recovery” by allowing markets to tighten too quickly, said Michael Clavin head of fixed-income at the A$140 billion Aware Super, Australia’s second-biggest pension fund by assets. There may be a “burst of inflationary data, but we’re not really sure it’s sustainable.”Wind VaneLike Sicilia, Clavin points to technology advancements as the biggest damper on long-term price growth.Economists have struggled for years to quantify technology’s deflationary impact on everything from supply chains to wage growth -- Clavin’s wind vane for price pressures -- but the overall effect has been to stifle price increases. And that’s not including the increased unemployment from the pandemic.Read More: Aggressive Fed Hike Bets Spur Treasury Buy-the-Dip Calls“There’s still quite a big hurdle to get the jobs back that were lost,” Clavin said. “I don’t see how you’re going to overcome those deflationary forces without some sort of wage growth.”Aware is sticking to a strategy that includes being overweight in global equities and cash in its default option to ride out the market volatility. It also invests about 15.6% of its default fund in fixed-income assets.Sicilia continues to shun “outrageously expensive” bonds and is investing in stocks and private equity on bets that risk-assets will continue to outperform as central banks keep rates near record lows.“In five to 10 years’ time, you’ll have people saying ‘we should have bought equities at 20 times earnings,’” he said. “If technology is the root cause of no inflation, that means you’re not going to be able to generate inflation anytime soon.”While bond markets suggest there may be “inflation in the pipeline”, it might be short-lived, said John Pearce, Sydney-based investment chief at the A$90 billion UniSuper Management Pty.The 30-year market veteran points to Japan as an example where inflation remains elusive despite years of quantitative easing and ultra-loose monetary policy. Markets today are a far cry from the 1970s when a massive oil shock and collapse of the Bretton Woods system turbocharged price hikes, he said.“You look at the marginal cost of everything just plummeting because of the improvements in technology -- I don’t see that stopping anytime soon,” said Pearce. “We’re not a believer that we’re going to see persistently high inflation.”It may be “worth having a look at” 10-year Treasuries if yields climb to 2.5%, he said.Contrarion BetsThat’s not to say that the recent volatility hasn’t produced some buying opportunities.When bond yields plunged to historic lows last year, IOOF Holdings Ltd. pivoted some of its funds from government debt to credit and senior loans. By December, one of the Melbourne-based pension’s underlying asset managers had switched from a long duration position -- or holding securities with higher interest-rate risk -- to a short on signs inflation pressures were building.The wagers paid off. During the worst month for Australian bond returns on record, the fund’s fixed-income strategy rose 0.6%.“Because we’re starting from such a low base on inflation, you’re probably likely to see over the next three-to-six months” economic data showing some price rises, said Osvaldo Acosta, head of fixed-interest assets who studies bonds and stock returns to look for an inflection point for inflation. “The greatest risk that we saw for the last 12 months was the amount of stimulus both monetary and also fiscal that was coming through -- it is just tremendous.”Now, with U.S. yields pulling global rates higher, Acosta is weighing his fund’s position. “Bonds are starting to look attractive,” he said.Even so, most of those managing Australia’s giant pension funds don’t see a return to the high levels of inflation that characterized U.S. economics in the 1970s.Con Michalakis, chief investment officer of Statewide Superannuation Pty, compares the S&P 500 Index dividend yield against the U.S. 10-year benchmark as a bond valuation barometer and he’s now looking at opportunities in government debt after the selloff.“We’re going to hit an inflection point -- bonds near 2% offer some insurance value that they didn’t offer when they were 80 basis points,” said Adelaide-based Michalakis. “We are in an era of slightly higher structural long-term inflation, but nothing disastrous.”(Adds tout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K. in Intensive Talks With Stellantis on Car Factory’s Future

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government will continue discussions with Stellantis NV over support for a car factory in England that the manufacturer has threatened to close.“The government is absolutely committed to ensuring the future of manufacturing” at the Ellesmere Port site near Liverpool, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday in parliament. Authorities in the coming days and weeks will “continue this intensive dialog with the company,” he said.The government is under pressure to reach a deal with Stellantis to safeguard the plant and avoid it becoming a post-Brexit manufacturing casualty. Options for the factory, which employs about 1,000 people and makes Opel and Vauxhall models, include shutting it down if the state fails to provide adequate support, the company has said.Stellantis is considering revamping the factory for production of fully electric cars, Bloomberg News reported last week, a move that would reflect the U.K.’s planned combustion-engine ban from 2030. For the overhaul to go through, the company is seeking financial incentives and commitments on the post-Brexit trade of auto parts, including batteries.Ellesmere Port has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the trade agreement reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze spending in the country due to Brexit-related uncertainty. The factory is key for the region’s economy, with as many as 7,000 supply-chain workers depending on it for their livelihoods, the Unite union has said.The U.K. government is also trying to develop a local battery-making industry, Kwarteng said, predicting the country would need more than one so-called gigafactory before the 2024 election.“We remain dedicated, absolutely committed to securing U.K. battery manufacturing,” he said. “There are number of sites that we’re looking at.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New World’s Adrian Cheng Plans Up to $400 Million SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- New World Development Co.’s Adrian Cheng is planning to raise funds through a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, making him the latest Hong Kong tycoon to jump on the blank-check firm bandwagon.Cheng is working with advisers on the potential SPAC’s initial public offering, said the people, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The blank-check company could raise $200 million to $400 million, one of the people said.Deliberations are at an early stage and details such as size and strategy could still change, they said. A representative for New World said the company had no immediate comment.Cheng, who’s the chief executive officer of New World, joins fellow Hong Kong tycoons Li Ka-shing and Richard Li in planning a blank-check company, tapping what has become a red-hot market in the U.S. with over $60 billion raised through the vehicles, more than half of the total amount fetched in all of 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.SPACs raise money from investors and then look to acquire another business, usually a private one, within two years. Historically just a U.S. product, a growing number of Asia-based funds and financiers have been setting up blank-check companies with the aim of snapping up a target in the fast-growing region.So far this year, eight blank-check companies backed by Asian sponsors including Primavera Capital and Hopu Investment have gone public in the U.S., raising a total of $2.42 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s an acceleration from 2020, when 11 Asian SPACs raised $2.26 billion in the whole year.New World Development, whose businesses span across real estate, retail and infrastructure, is also looking for a senior executive to oversee its merger and acquisition activities in areas such as health care and logistics as it expands beyond property, Bloomberg News reported this month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aviva Plans Net-Zero Carbon Emissions From Investments by 2040

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the Bloomberg Green newsletter, your guide to the latest in climate news, zero-emission tech and green finance.Aviva Plc said it will eliminate carbon emissions across all its activities by 2040, the first insurer to make such a commitment.The U.K. company said in a statement Monday that it aims to cut the net emissions from its operations and supply chain to zero by 2030 and achieve the same for its investments within 10 additional years. Aviva, which manages 522 billion pounds ($729 billion) of assets, will report annually on its progress and also announced a series of interim targets, including an ambition to reduce the carbon intensity of its investments by 60% by 2030.Banks, insurers and other financial-services firms are under growing pressure to demonstrate to investors, regulators and the public how they’re playing their part to address the threat of climate change and preparing their businesses for a future economy that’s much less dependent on fossil fuels. Many have responded by pledging to reach net-zero emissions several decades into the future, typically by 2050. While that gives them plenty of time to achieve the targets, reducing emissions across a diversified portfolio is no small undertaking.“We have a huge responsibility to change the way we invest, insure and serve our customers,” Aviva Chief Executive Officer Amanda Blanc said in the statement. “For the world to reach net zero, it’s going to take leadership and radical ambition.”Aviva said its net-zero goal includes shareholder and policyholder assets where it has decision-making control. It also covers the company’s holdings of corporate credit, equities, direct real estate and sovereign debt.The insurer said it will increase its green investments and allocate a further 10 billion pounds from its auto-enrollment default funds and other policyholder funds into low-carbon strategies by the end of next year.By the end of 2021, Aviva said it will stop underwriting companies that make more than 5% of their revenue from coal unless they have signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative, widely regarded as the gold standard for climate plans. And it will divest from companies that fail to meet this criteria by the end of 2022.Aviva is a member of the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance, which was convened by the United Nations and counts many of the world’s biggest pension and insurance funds among it members. The Alliance has set a minimum net-zero target for no later than 2050.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China ‘Worried’ About Bubbles in Property, Foreign Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top banking regulator said he’s “very worried” about risks emerging from bubbles in global financial markets and the nation’s property sector, sparking fresh concerns about further tightening in the world’s second-biggest economy. Stocks dropped across Asia.Bubbles in U.S. and European markets could burst because their rallies are heading in the opposite direction of their underlying economies and will have to face corrections “sooner or later,” Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and Party secretary of the central bank said at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.READ MORE: Asian stocks slip as investors weigh impact of bond yields and China’s asset-bubble warningChina’s financial regulators are walking a fine line of trying to curb risks at home while limiting disruptions from abroad as the economy opens wider to foreign capital. The CBIRC vowed in January to stay “ahead of systemic risks,” after capping bank lending to the property market, slashing shadow banking activities and claiming victory in unwinding a wild expansion in peer-to-peer lending.“China’s monetary policy has not been as easy as the U.S. and Europe,” said Steven Leung, executive director at Uob Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “This latest comment will create worry of further tightening.”Asia stocks tumbled and U.S. futures declined on Guo’s comments. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index erased earlier gains of as much as 0.8%. The CSI 300 Index in China fell as much as 1.4% and Hong Kong’s main gauge dropped almost 1%. Chinese government bonds gained from a shift toward haven assets, sending yields on benchmark 10-year notes to a nearly three-week low.“Beijing calling the overseas market rally a bubble won’t help sentiment in Hong Kong stocks, which had been seeing strong inflows from the mainland,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi.Regulators are watching capital inflows into China, where the economy is still growing and interest rates are higher, although the size and speed of such inflows remain controllable at the moment, Guo said.China’s top financial regulator also weighed in on the fintech sector, saying platforms that offer banking services must comply with the same capital requirements as traditional lenders to curb risks. The regulator has set different deadlines for each type of service, with the longest grace period of no more than two years, Guo said, without elaborating.Guo also said bubbles in China’s property market remain relatively big, with many people buying homes for investment or speculative purposes, which is “very dangerous.”A strong economic recovery, combined with a credit surge and a renewed fear of missing out have stoked buyer enthusiasm across China’s largest cities despite stricter curbs this year. Authorities have responded with a slew of policies to fine tune the industry, including a new mechanism on bank lending for real estate and fresh land-bidding rules designed to curb high-flying land costs.Still, home prices in the secondary market, which faces less government intervention, gained the most in 18 months in January, official data showed last week. Existing-home prices of certain popular projects in Shanghai surged more than 30% last year, according to China Real Estate Information Corp.“Guo’s comment reflects that Beijing wants a very stable financial market,” said Linus Yip, a strategist at First Shanghai Securities. “Stabilization is the ultimate goal of its monetary policy.”Other comments from Guo:China lending rates are likely to rebound this yearFinancial firms in Hong Kong not bound by U.S. sanctionsChina supports more Chinese firms listing in Hong KongReaction: Here’s What Analysts Are Saying on China’s Concern Over Bubbles(Updates with chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Citi: Bitcoin at ‘Tipping Point’ as Institutions Come on Board

    Looking forward, a Citi report suggests bitcoin could "become the currency of choice for international trade."

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally as tech shares rebound, S&P 500 jumps 2.4% in best session since June 2020

    U.S. stocks staged a rebound rally on Monday, with each of the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq rising as retreating Treasury yields and vaccine optimism boosted risk assets.

  • Biden’s pick to run the SEC wrote a book about the “hoax” of stock picking

    Gary Gensler's book about retail investing offers clues about how he would regulate Wall Street and companies like Robinhood.

  • Gold And US Treasuries – Punctures In The Everything-Bubble

    The price of gold early Friday morning this past week touched $1720. At that level it was down $350 per ounce from its high point of $2070 last August.