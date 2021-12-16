Spotify adds listener ratings for podcasts

As part of its years-long podcast push, Spotify has been constantly adding new features for users on top of steadily expanding its library of 3.2 million shows. Today, the service is debuting yet another tool for listeners to offer feedback on the podcasts they listen to: ratings. The company says the ability to offer 1-5 star ratings will roll out to users "over the coming days." The feature will be available in all markets where podcasts are available on the streaming service.

Spotify says features like its podcast charts have helped users find new shows, and the same goes for the service's personalized recommendations. However, until now, there was no real way for listeners to see what other people thought of a show in the company's apps. The star rating system will be familiar to podcast listeners as platforms like Apple Podcasts also use the scoring metric. Like Apple, Spotify will display the number of ratings in parenthesis beside the average score on each show's page. Of course, the system will also allow creators to see how their podcast is performing among listeners, directly from the people who are listening to the show.