U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.50
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,331.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,333.25
    +28.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.10
    +6.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.41
    +0.77 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.60
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1754
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2670
    +0.0120 (+0.96%)
     

  • Vix

    17.25
    -1.31 (-7.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3715
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5320
    -0.1480 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,032.80
    -1,140.12 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,240.98
    -22.46 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.13
    -27.89 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Spotify will allow any US podcaster to charge for a subscription

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Spotify is expanding paid podcast subscriptions to all US creators as a means of monetizing more content. Since its launch with a dozen indie publishers in the Spring, the premium option has been activated on 100 podcasts, according to the Sweden-based streaming service. On September 15th, subscriber-only content will be made available to international listeners. While overseas creators will have to wait a tad bit longer to get their hands on the monetization tools.

The program itself is available through Anchor, the podcast creation platform Spotify acquired alongside podcast network Gimlet for just shy of $340 million in 2019. The company has billed the service as a win-win for its entire user base, giving publishers the chance to reap subscription fees with no commission (for the first two years) from avid listeners. Spotify will start taking a cut of 5 percent in 2023. Comparatively, Apple charges a $20 annual fee for its program and takes a 30 percent cut of subscriptions for the first year and 15 percent thereafter.

Based on learnings from its test period, Spotify is introducing 20 new pricing options for podcasts to offer creators more flexibility. It's also allowing publishers to download a list of contact addresses for their subscribers so they can better engage with them. That should help creators to further promote their content using email marketing and notifications.

Recommended Stories

  • Yamaha's $500 wireless ANC headphones pack 3D sound and head tracking tech

    Yamaha's new YH-L700A over-ear headphones feature 3D sound and head tracking tech for $499.95.

  • Apple employees are organizing to push for 'real change' at the company

    A group of current and former Apple employees are calling on their colleagues to publicly share stories of discrimination, harassment and retaliation they experienced while working at the company.

  • Teardown shows the Playdate won’t suffer from controller drift like the Switch

    iFixit got an early chance to look inside the Playdate and found some interesting information about the device.

  • Why Facebook, Twitter, Zoom Are At Risk Of Losing Users?

    Ethiopia has begun developing its domestic social media presence without external help in a government bid to replace Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), WhatsApp, and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Reuters reported. However, the country does not plan to block popular social media services. Director general of the Information Network Security Agency (INSA), Shumete Gizaw, accused Facebook of deleting posts and user accounts, allegedly repressing Ethiopia's reality. Ethiopia's armed conflict pitted the federal

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

  • Facebook Is Taking Heat Over Covid-19 Misinformation. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    A White House spokesman criticized the company following a weekend of controversy over its disclosures regarding the spread of misinformaton via its platforms.

  • 39 of the Best Celebrity Swimsuits of the Summer - Shop Them Now

    You bet we're fully prepared for swim season each year, a time when we're finally enjoying the warmer weather, sipping on our morning coffee, and scrolling through Instagram when it hits us - every celebrity is taking selfies poolside someplace warmer or chicer. Not that we mind seeing other people test out the merchandise from some of our favorite swim labels before we get our hands on the new-season product. Scroll to see the bikinigrams that are still worth shopping before summer's end, and make a purchase if you find a gap in your swim collection that simply must be filled.

  • Chocolate Brown Is the Prettiest Hair-Color Trend for Fall

    There's nothing better than a color refresh and some pretty highlights to brighten up your autumn style. Whether you want a super-simple deep shade, low-maintenance roots, or a daring magenta dye job, we've got a perfect new look for you. Kate Reid, a Sydney, Australia-based colorist is loving this cool-toned chocolate shade for fall.

  • Fox News Rescues Afghan Nationals Who Aided Correspondents

    Fox News Media said today that it successfully evacuated three Afghan nationals who have worked alongside its correspondents as fixers and assistants throughout coverage over the years. They also said they retrieved a colleague from a regional media company and the families of all. The affected includes producers, translators, drivers and security personnel. A total […]

  • YouTube Tops 2 Million Creators in Ad-Revenue Sharing Program

    YouTube is boasting about its status as the biggest platform supporting the creator economy, announcing that it has surpassed 2 million creators in its YouTube Partner Program, which shares a cut of ad revenue that run on eligible channels. Under YouTube’s standard revenue-sharing terms for YPP, partner channels keep 55% of the money generated from […]

  • YouTube says content policing is good for business

    While critics allege YouTube puts profits over public safety, product head Neal Mohan insists that the Google-owned video site is working to be a better content moderator, in part because it is good for business.Why it matters: Users spend billions of hours watching videos on YouTube, and the site's content recommendations shape how that time is spent. Facebook and Twitter tend to get more attention on content moderation, but YouTube remains an equally important information battleground.Get mark

  • Twitter blocked and labeled Donald Trump's tweets on election fraud. They spread anyway.

    An NYU study of Trump tweets raises new questions about the ability of social media companies to halt the flood of falsehoods during election cycles.

  • Facebook and others doing ‘not nearly enough’ to stop COVID misinformation, surgeon general says

    U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy again criticized the role of social media in spreading COVID-19 misinformation Sunday, a day after Facebook Inc. quietly released a delayed report on its top-performing links.

  • Ethiopia to build local rival to Facebook, other platforms

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopia has begun developing its own social media platform to rival Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, though it does not plan to block the global services, the state communications security agency said on Monday. Ethiopia has been engulfed since last year in an armed conflict pitting the federal government against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the Tigray region in the country's north. Supporters of both sides have waged a parallel war of words on social media.

  • Police social media posts of crises may traumatize

    Police in 2021 are desperate to show communities that they care. That might mean posting graphic photos or videos of suicide interventions to social media to show how a life was saved. But experts say the posts' consequences can be dangerous. (Aug. 23)

  • TikTok is building its own AR development platform, TikTok Effect Studio

    Both Facebook and Snap offer tools that allow developers to build out augmented reality (AR) experiences and features for their own respective family of apps. Now, TikTok is looking to do the same. The company recently launched a new creative toolset called TikTok Effect Studio, currently in private beta testing, which will allow its own developer community to build AR effects for TikTok's short-form video app.

  • How To Sell Clothes Online: Declutter Your Closet and Make Money in the Process

    Got a closet of clothing you’d like to disappear? Learn how to sell clothes online and make money doing it with sites like eBay and Stockx.

  • Exiled Afghan Central Bank Chief Warns Taliban Will Wreck Economy — But Will Crypto Keep The Regime Afloat?

    The exiled head of Afghanistan’s central bank has warned the Taliban will plunge the nation into a financial miasma as frozen assets and an already-weak local currency will create a new wave of monetary hardships. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg, Ajmal Ahmady, governor of Da Afghan Bank, observed the majority of the central bank’s more than $9 billion in assets were frozen by the U.S. following the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces. Speaking from an undisclosed location outside of Af

  • If you make this simple mistake, you can ‘torpedo’ your chances of scoring a ‘rock-bottom rate’ when you refinance your mortgage

    Mortgage rates hit historic lows in 2020, and that led to a refinancing boom. Indeed, mortgage refinancing activity reached its highest annual total since 2003, according to data from Freddie Mac. If you didn’t refinance last year and think you may want to, there’s good news: You can still find some mortgage refi rates under 3%.

  • Chicago gambled on getting more federal stimulus money. Now $500 million will pay off short-term borrowing.

    The city of Chicago bought itself time last December by temporarily plugging a budget hole with debt. Its gamble worked, but was that at the expense of transparency and good community governance?