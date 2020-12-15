Spotify signs exclusive podcast deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

If you’re craving more Royal Family content after season 4 of The Crown, Spotify is going to help. Today, the streaming service announced an exclusive podcast deal with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal couple will host and produce multiple podcasts starting in 2021. While you’ll have to wait for a complete series, the first item on the agenda will debut this month: a holiday special co-produced by Archewell Audio, the Duke and Duchess’ new audio production company, and Spotify-owned podcast production studio Gimlet.

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a joint statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.” The royal couple signed a multiyear deal with Netflix in September with the aim of “creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

While Spotify didn’t reveal any financial details, it did specify that the agreement is with Archewell Audio. However, Spotify did describe the upcoming content as “programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world.” And anyone will be able to tune in since all podcasts on the platform, including Spotify’s exclusives, are available to free users.

Today’s announcement with is the latest in a constant barrage of podcast deals for Spotify. The streaming service is seemingly adding new partners on a weekly basis. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan join a slate of exclusives that includes the Obamas (and their Higher Ground production company), Joe Rogan and others. Plus, Spotify has acquired full production companies and media outlets, including The Ringer, Gimlet and Parcast.