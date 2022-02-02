U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,589.38
    +42.84 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,629.33
    +224.13 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,417.55
    +71.55 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.52
    -21.22 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.80
    -0.46 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0340 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3480
    -0.3340 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,058.07
    -1,691.39 (-4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.92
    -38.55 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.10 (+1.68%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Spotify plunges after Q4 earnings on weak guidance amid Rogan outcry

Alexandra Canal
·Producer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GOOG
  • GOOGL
  • FWAFX
  • AMZN
  • MS
  • MS-PO
  • SPOT
  • C
  • AAPL

Spotify (SPOT) reported fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday that beat Wall Street expectations — although the stock plunged after the company gave weak guidance on monthly active users for Q1 2022. 

Here is how Spotify performed this quarter, compared to analyst expectations, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates:

  • Revenue: $3.025 billion (+24% Y/Y, +8% Q/Q) versus $2.98 billion expected 

  • Adjusted loss per share: -$0.23 versus -$0.44 expected 

Premium revenue came in at $2.58 billion — up over 22% — whereas ad-supported revenue came in at $443 million. 

The company addressed the public outcry over Joe Rogan during the earnings call, as musicians David Crosby and Stephen Stills announced within the last few hours that they'd be joining Neil Young in pulling their music off Spotify in an effort to oust Rogan— by far Spotify’s most popular personality, with 11 million listeners. The platform signed a reported $100 million deal with Rogan back in 2020.

During the call, CEO Daniel Ek reinforced his message from Sunday, detailing how Spotify has already implemented "several first-of-its-kind measures to help combat misinformation and provide greater transparency," adding that Rogan must abide by the platform's content policies. 

The executive went on to say that Spotify has "a critical role to play in balancing creative expression with the safety of our users," noting that "there's still work to be done." Ek previously emphasized that the company would not "take on the position of a content censor."

For the current quarter, total monthly active users (MAUs) came in at an impressive 406 million— near the top end of the company's guidance range between 400-407 million. However, the stock swooned by over 15% in after-hours trading, after the company forecasted 418 million MAUs for the upcoming quarter — missing estimates of 422 million.

Total premium subscribers for Q4 totaled 180 million ( up 16% year over year and 5% higher quarter over quarter), which also came toward the top of the company's guidance between 177-181 million. Ad-supported MAUs settled at 236 million (+19% Y/Y, +7% Q/Q). 

Spotify currently has users in more than 184 countries and markets, and is far and away the leader of the pack, capturing 31% of total U.S. subscribers, followed by Apple Music (AAPL) at 15%, and Amazon Music (AMZN) and Tencent (TCEHY) tied at 13%. YouTube Music (GOOGL) rounds out the top five at 8%.

In spite of the outcry over Rogan, however, analysts have reiterated their bullish stance on the stock with some of Wall Street's top banks citing potential, untapped upside. Citigroup (C) upgraded Spotify from "Neutral" to "Buy" earlier this week, spurring a 12% intraday rally, as it crediting the company's ability to improve ad-supported monetization. 

And on Tuesday, Morgan Stanley (MS) said that although "technical aspects" have weighed on shares, the music streaming giant could both accelerate user growth and expand gross margin this year, based on its unique position in the market. 

Morgan Stanley noted that while Spotify's Joe Rogan backlash is "clearly not a positive for shares," the debate was "not the first of its kind on a major audio platform and likely will not be the last."

Amid the Rogan furor, data suggests Spotify is backed by the increasingly lucrative economics of streaming, especially as digital media continues its growth, and its massive scale. The effects of similar controversies on Netflix (NFLX), which faced similar outrage over "Cuties" and Dave Chappelle's comedy special, had a negligible impact on its stock.

"I personally don't think that paying subscribers will leave a platform because there's one program that is being disputed," Ola Sars, founder and CEO of B2B music streaming company Soundtrack Your Brand, told Yahoo Finance during a recent interview.

"[Spotify] has been through this before, so has all of the other media platforms, and consumers kept paying the bill...This is probably not the only situation where certain artists don't like other types of content," the executive continued. 

Alexandra is a Producer & Entertainment Correspondent at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Qualcomm forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

    With 5G services rolling out across the United States and being increasingly adopted worldwide, Qualcomm is set to gain with its flagship chips that enable phones to connect to mobile data networks. The company continues to benefit from the exit of Huawei Technologies from the smart phone market, which has led to many other Chinese phone brands including Xiaomi, Honor and Oppo to turn to Qualcomm for their chip needs.

  • Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young Reunite… in Removing Their Music From Spotify

    "We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast," they said in a rare group statement

  • The chip shortage is easing for automakers, but it’s still far from over

    GM says the chip shortage is easing, but it's still far from over.

  • Spotify backlash over Joe Rogan did little to boost its streaming rivals

    The Joe Rogan controversy has been a PR headache for Spotify in recent days, but it doesn't seem to have yet prompted a sizable exit to rival streaming apps, according to new app store data. Over the past several days, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and other musicians have pulled their music from Spotify to protest the streamer's relationship with controversial podcaster Joe Rogan, who's accused of using his platform to spread COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation to his millions of fans. Following the outcry and music removals, both Spotify and Rogan addressed the controversy -- the former with promises to add content advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19, and the latter with a commitment to better balance out controversial conversations by including experts with different opinions on the show.

  • Why the market is reacting so negatively to Facebook earnings

    CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Meta's outlook missing expectations, the social media platform's monthly average users, reasons for negative growth, and adjusted price targets.

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise for a fourth straight session: S&P 500 gains 0.9%, Dow adds 224 points, or 0.6%

    Stocks rose in a choppy session Wednesday as investors mulled a fresh batch of earnings results from some major index components and tried to further shake off January's volatility.

  • Joe Rogan Shares Incorrect Coronavirus Story Just 24 Hours After Apology

    Although the podcaster later deleted the tweet, he made no reference to the error.

  • Private payrolls fell by 301,000 in January: ADP

    ADP released its latest private payrolls report Wednesday morning

  • ETFs: Investors ‘taking sector bets on long-term growth,’ GTS principal says

    Reggie Browne, Principal at GTS, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss investing in tech-oriented ETFs, growth for ETFs amid Fed rate hikes, energy ETFs factoring in crude oil, and ETFs for adapting to rake environments.

  • Meta shares slide more than 20% on earnings miss, weak guidance

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. tumbled 19% in extended trading Wednesday on an earnings miss, weak guidance and intensifying competition.

  • Meta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said user additions stalled in the fourth quarter and gave a disappointing forecast for the current period, raising concerns about the company’s future growth. Shares plunged as much as 24% in late trading.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveLate Earn

  • Qualcomm ‘firing on all cylinders’ with record earnings: Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Qualcomm's Q1 earnings, its growth across industries and strong demand, sales boosts, and supply chain constraints in the chip space.

  • Faang Stocks Blindside Traders With $870 Billion Out-of-Nowhere Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail traders sold the ETF dip, hedge funds bailed at the fastest rate in five months, and institutions cut allocations to lows unseen since the financial crisis. Then the tech megacaps staged an $870 billion comeback.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveLate Earnings Sink Tech After St

  • Meta shares plunge 20% as Facebook owner sees slowing growth

    (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday as the social media company missed on Wall Street earnings estimates and posted a weaker-than-expected forecast. Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram, and from macroeconomic issues like supply-chain disruptions. Facebook reported 2.91 billion monthly active users in the fourth quarter, showing no growth compared with the previous quarter.

  • Facebook miss sends social media stocks into after-hours tailspin

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc shares plunged 22% late on Wednesday after the social media company missed on Wall Street earnings estimates and posted a weaker-than-expected forecast. Several other social media companies also fell hard after the bell, including Twitter, Pinterest and Spotify, which also released disappointing results late Wednesday.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Ramped Up Stock Buybacks at a Bad Time

    The buybacks were a sign that CEO Mark Zuckerberg felt Meta stock, which fell to $250 Wednesday, was cheap in the $330s.

  • With Earnings On Tap, Snap And Pinterest Sink On Facebook News

    Snap stock plunged and Pinterest fell, too, on the heels of a Facebook earnings report that missed estimates across the board.

  • Spotify Stock Plunges After Earnings. Don’t Blame Joe Rogan.

    Spotify Technology’s stock is in trouble, and this time the problem goes beyond Joe Rogan. The streaming music and podcast company’s stock plunged 12% in after-hours trading as its guidance for the first quarter points to a slowdown in subscriber growth. The company expects to add just three million new premium subscribers, representing quarterly growth of just 1.7%.

  • Alphabet crushes earnings, announces 20-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Google parent company Alphabet.&nbsp;