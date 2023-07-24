Spotify reveals price hikes ahead of earnings as investors eye improved profitability

Spotify (SPOT) will report second quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday as the music streamer confirmed previously reported price hikes will officially hit subscription plans in the US and a number of other territories, including the UK, Spain, France, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Peru.

Spotify increased the price of its ad-free premium subscription plan by $1 to $10.99 a month — a long-awaited change as the company continues its profitability push. The company's Duo plan will rise by $2 to $14.99, while the family plan will increase by $1 to $16.99. The student plan will also go up by $1 to $5.99 a month.

Existing subscribers will get a one-month grace period before the new pricing goes into effect, Spotify said on its website. The news comes as competitors Apple Music (AAPL), Amazon Music (AMZN), and most recently YouTube Music (GOOGL) have all announced higher prices.

"Ex foreign exchange implications we assume [the price hikes] would translate into a roughly 5% revenue bump or €786m for full-year 2024," Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen wrote in a note to clients ahead of the report. "With an implied 28% gross profit margin, €220m would fall to earnings."

Nollen, who reiterated his Outperform rating on the stock and boosted his price target to $200 a share from the prior $165, said he expects a "solid Q2 earnings from Spotify" with improved profitability and monthly active users, or MUAs, up another 20% year-over-year.

Still, the stock sank more than 5% on Monday following the price hike announcement as investors appeared concerned about what the increase could mean for Spotify's subscriber numbers.

Here's what Wall Street expects for the quarter, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates:

Revenue: 3.21 billion euros versus 2.50 billion euros in Q2 2022

Loss per share: -0.66 euros versus -0.85 euros in Q2 2022

Total monthly active users (MUAs): 530 million versus 433 million in Q2 2022

Analysts, overall, have been bullish on Spotify after the audio giant pledged to improve its profitability beginning in 2023 on a gross margin and operating income basis.

Declining gross margins have previously disappointed investors, but a recent beat on gross margin expectations has helped buoy sentiment. The company beat estimates of 24.9% to reach 25.2% in the first quarter.

Spotify guided to a slight Q2 boost in gross margins to 25.5%, adding it expects the metric to come in between 30% and 35% over the long term amid plans to further scale its podcasting and ads business.

The music streamer, which categorized 2022 as a peak investment year, spent $1 billion pushing into the podcast market over the past four years with splashy A-list deals and $400 million-plus studio acquisitions.

That spending took a significant bite out of gross margins and weighed heavily on profitability. Investors punished the company as a result, and the stock was down a whopping 70% in 2022.

Flash forward to today, however, and the company seems to be fulfilling that profitability promise. In addition to the reported price increases, Spotify has committed to various cost-cutting initiatives over the past year, which have included layoffs and a realignment of its podcast division.

Last month, Spotify announced a weekly podcast deal with comedian Trevor Noah, days after the company said it was parting ways with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The audio giant also announced it would be eliminating 200 jobs, or 2% of its workforce, within its podcast unit. The company cut 6% of its workforce, or about 600 employees, earlier this year.

Spotify will report second-quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

"On the bottom line we expect to see improved profitability after recent headcount reductions and cancellations of 6 podcasts (from Gimlet & Parcast)," Macquarie's Nollen wrote. "These recent cuts come in addition to the 11 original podcasts and 6% headcount reduction taken in October '22. We believe these efficiency efforts can push Spotify into profitability by later this year."

Wells Fargo analyst Steve Cahall reiterated his bullish stance on Spotify, upping his price target to $250 a share from $180.

"MAU growth, market share, cost cuts and margin drivers are starting to fire on all cylinders," he wrote. "Spotify is the leader in the industry, and we think has ~30% of global paid streaming music subscribers + stable market share in high average revenue per user (ARPU) markets of N.America/Europe at 27% to 39%."

The stock, which lost more than two-thirds of its value in 2022, is up more than 115% year-to-date and up about 50% on a year-over-year basis. Still, shares remain more than 50% below their record close of $364.59 in February 2021.

Alexandra Canal is a Senior Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @allie_canal, LinkedIn, and email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance