U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,292.12
    -13.08 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,093.27
    -58.74 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,014.61
    -87.94 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,999.07
    -21.46 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.02
    +1.49 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.30
    -9.40 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    19.84
    -0.24 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0196
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    +0.0620 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2075
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9490
    +0.7340 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,495.48
    -503.89 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.86
    -13.95 (-2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Spotify and Samsung expand their partnership in 2022, with more pre-installs, integrations and free trials

Lauren Forristal
·2 min read

Spotify is again expanding its 2018 partnership with Samsung in 2022, the company announced. This year, Samsung and Spotify are working together on a number of cross-platform integrations involving Samsung phones, earbuds, watches, TVs and more. The deal will again include pre-installations of Spotify's app on Samsung Galaxy phones and Smart TVs, the streamer also noted.

The original partnership was meant to give Samsung a better means of competing with Apple after the failure of its own music streaming service, Milk Music, in 2016. Instead of trying to operate its own music business, it now points users to Spotify, offering deep integrations, as well as subscription deals and discounts along the way. Picking Spotify as a key partner made sense as it's a clear frontrunner in the streaming space.

This week, Spotify announced a continuation of its pre-install agreement, which will see anyone who purchases a 2022 Samsung Smart TV or Samsung Galaxy phone receiving the Spotify app already installed on the device. In addition, new Spotify users will be able to access a free three-month offer to Spotify Premium. Spotify and Samsung have previously done pre-installations with various devices, including Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, and Galaxy Fold, among other Galaxy A devices.

In addition, Samsung users with Android devices will be able to play Spotify Group Sessions during video calls on Google Meet. Galaxy Watch5 Pro users can use Spotify with Google Assistant on WearOS. And Galaxy Buds2 Pro will be enabled with Spotify Tap, allowing users to play a song when they tap and hold.

Spotify announces expanded Samsung partnership focused on pre-installs and free trials

Plus, Spotify is offering three free months of Spotify Premium to Samsung users in 85 markets -- a list that now includes some newer markets like Austria, Czech Republic, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Slovakia, South Korea, Vietnam, and parts of Ukraine. (Spotify is excluding the Republic of Crimea, the Self-Proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, and the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.)

Since the August 2018 unveiling of the partnership between Spotify and Samsung, the deal has allowed users to switch between devices and carry on listening to a Spotify song or podcast. It’s a win-win for both companies as Spotify has the opportunity to reach new listeners and customers continue using Samsung devices.

A free trial to more markets is Spotify’s way of trying to gain more premium subscribers in its battle with rivals like Apple Music, YouTube Music and Amazon Music. Spotify’s subscriber growth exceeded expectations in the recent quarter, with an added 11 million net new listeners and six million premium subscribers, bringing the total to 188 million premium subscribers and 433 million monthly active users.

Samsung announces Spotify as its go-to music partner

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New Devices

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is aiming to hold a launch event on Sept. 7 to unveil the iPhone 14 line, according to people with knowledge of the matter, rolling out the latest version of a product that generates more than half its sales.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United F

  • Amazon's two big deals have one big thing in common – data

    Amazon (AMZN) is buying two different but high-profile companies – Roomba-maker iRobot and concierge healthcare provider One Medical.

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phone

    New sizes, new designs – and some important things that won’t be changing, according to early reports

  • Amazon says asking Jeff Bezos about Prime subscriptions is ‘gross harassment’

    The FTC is looking into whether Amazon Prime and other services violate consumer law

  • Microsoft Makes an Embarrassing Admission

    The videogame-console war is a match among three giants: Sony , Nintendo and Microsoft . Generally, Sony and its PlayStation are generally considered the leaders, closely followed by Nintendo and its Switch. Microsoft and Xbox occupy third place.

  • Dogecoin Jumps as Dogechain Gains Traction Among Retail Crypto Traders

    The Polygon-based Dogechain locks nearly $5 million in liquidity and is gaining prominence among retail crypto traders.

  • Dogecoin, Elon Musk's Favorite Crypto, Gets Serious

    As their name suggests, meme coins are tokens that have no utility and are essentially jokes. Where Did Dogecoin Come From? Dogecoin features the image of the Shiba Inu dog as its logo and namesake.

  • Still Time to Chip In on Synopsys

    Now is a rough time to invest in the semiconductor space. Synopsys is the largest company specializing in so-called electronic design automation, or EDA, software. Put simply, this is the software that allows semiconductor engineers to efficiently design and test complex chips that now often contain more than a billion transistors each—with circuitry measuring about a thousand times less thick than a human hair.

  • Where is value in the metaverse? Experts detail promises and risks

    Yahoo Finance talked to experts about how to create value in the metaverse.

  • Datadog (DDOG) Expands Monitoring to Microsoft SQL, Azure

    Datadog (DDOG) announces expanded monitoring for Microsoft SQL Server and Microsoft Azure database platforms.

  • From iPhones to AirPods to MacBooks: The Apple Gadgets You Should—and Shouldn’t—Buy Right Now

    It’s a bad time to buy a fancy iPhone, the AirPods Pro and really any Apple Watch. But it’s a good time for a MacBook. Our columnist’s annual Do/Don’t Buy list is here.

  • How Activision is Challenging Sony, Nintendo

    As anyone that has had even a remote interest in them knows, after a short but memorable stint in arcades, video games have traditionally been played on consoles. While Milton Bradley was the first to try to make this experience portable with the Microvision handheld in 1979, the first true handheld video game success was Nintendo's . A joint study from IDC and data.ic from May 2022 showed that 60% of the current gaming market is dominated by mobile gaming today.

  • Amazon Tests TikTok-Like Feed in App

    The tech giant is testing a feature in its app that would show users a TikTok-style photo and video feed of products for shoppers to share with other users.

  • India shipping logistics giant Shipyaari exposed customer data

    Shipyaari, a Mumbai-based software company that offers shipping logistics to major consumer brands, exposed the personal data of thousands of its customers because of a months-long spill of its internal shipment information. The exposed data, discovered by security researcher Ashutosh Barot, included Shipyaari customers' names, addresses, phone numbers, order invoice amounts and delivery status. According to Barot, Shipyaari's client tracking page was not password protected and could be viewed by anyone who had the web address.

  • Apple Sets Return-to-Office Deadline of Sept. 5 After Covid Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. set a Sept. 5 deadline for corporate employees to be in the office at least three days a week, marking its latest return attempt after Covid-19 spikes delayed its plans several times. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting WorseGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sources SaySaudi Bill

  • How Typewise got into YC after pivoting to b2b productivity

    Swiss startup Typewise is showing the power of sticking at it: The team behind patented text prediction technology -- whose fascination with typing productivity started off as a consumer keyboard-focused side hustle more than five years ago -- has gained backing from Y Combinator and will be in the cohort pitching to investors during the accelerator's Summer 2022 demo day early next month. Typewise won a spot in YC (and its standard $500k backing) after pivoting to fully focus on the b2b market -- aiming to serve demand for typing productivity gains in areas like customer service and sales, per co-founder David Eberle.

  • Amazon Fire 7 Review: More Speed Makes it Better at the Basics

    I've spent close to a week with Amazon's 2022 Fire 7 tablet to see just how well it performs.

  • The Morning After: American Airlines is ordering 20 supersonic jets

    American Airlines plans to buy at least 20 supersonic jets, President Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act to limit climate change, Winamp's revival includes platforms for musicians and fans.

  • Apple employee claims company is threatening to fire her for posting a TikTok video

    ‘Nowhere does it say I can’t identify myself as an Apple employee publicly, just that I shouldn’t do so in a way that makes the company look bad,’ she says

  • Why US Army network leaders are so interested in identity management

    The Pentagon's 2020 ICAM strategy acknowledged failures to “maximize the strategic, operational, and tactical benefits of information sharing.”