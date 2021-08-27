U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.40
    +39.40 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,454.81
    +241.69 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.02
    +64.04 (+2.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.72
    +1.30 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.60
    +26.40 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.53 (+2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3765
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8270
    -0.2290 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,359.31
    +1,396.35 (+2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.68
    +49.79 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Spotify says Apple's deal to ease App Store curbs does not address core concerns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Swedish music streaming platform Spotify Technology SA said on Friday Apple Inc's agreement to loosen App Store restrictions for small developers does not address the basic aspects of their "anticompetitive and unfair practices".

"Apple's recent changes do not address any of the core concerns Spotify and many others have with Apple," the company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/SpotifyNews/status/1431324197691793410.

Spotify in its 2019 complaint to the European Commission said Apple unfairly restricted rivals to its own music steaming service Apple Music and protested against the 30% fee levied on app developers to use Apple's in-app purchase system.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Settles With App Developers Without Making Major Concessions

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. settled a wide-ranging class action lawsuit with U.S. app makers Thursday without agreeing to major changes to its policies, a victory for a company facing criticism that it wields too much power.The settlement will include $100 million worth of payments to app makers ranging from $250 to $30,000 per developer, according to law firm Hagens Berman, which represented plaintiffs claiming Apple overcharged them fees for distributing their programs through the iOS App Store.

  • Gold Gains as Fed’s Powell Stops Short of Giving Taper Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose the most in two weeks after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said tapering may be appropriate this year, easing concern that policy makers will soon tighten monetary policy.The central bank could begin reducing its monthly bond purchases this year, though it won’t be in a hurry to begin raising interest rates thereafter, Powell said Friday in a virtual speech at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium. The dollar and real Treasury yields sank as the Fed

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • EV Truck Maker Rivian Files to Go Public

    Rivian has confidentially submitted paperwork to go public with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Facebook Has Enterprise Dreams

    Mark Zuckerberg has built the largest social network in the world, but that won't be the end of Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) evolution. Not only is Workplace available for businesses, it's at the center of Oculus for Business, the company's enterprise VR offering. What is Workrooms?

  • CNBC Blasts Coinbase Over Account Hacks — But This Analyst Says the Stock Is a Bargain

    Coinbase (COIN) was in the news this week, in a big way, and not in a good way. As CNBC reported, users of the cryptocurrency trading platform have complained for months about "a pattern of account takeovers, where users see money suddenly vanish from their account, followed by poor customer service from the company." Coinbase customers interviewed for the story relayed tales of opening accounts with the service only to find sums ranging from $12,000 to $35,000 to $168,000 suddenly drained from

  • What an A.I.-based stock picker says about market risks as delta variant spreads

    The spread of the coronavirus delta variant poses the biggest threat to emerging-market economies, while a delayed “return-to-office” environment is a positive for earlier pandemic winners and residential real estate, according to a platform that uses artificial intelligence to screen stocks.

  • 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high-yield dividend stocks with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. Dividend stocks are among some of the most popular investment […]

  • Microsoft Warns Cloud Customers of System Flaw. What to Know

    Data from some of Microsoft ‘s largest corporate customers may have been exposed to intruders due to a systems flaw, but the tech giant said there was no evidence the issue has been exploited by malicious actors. Internal emails and information from a cybersecurity researcher showed a flaw in Microsoft ‘s cloud-computing database with the potential to allow hackers to read, change or even delete companies’ main databases, Reuters reported. The issue was discovered in Microsoft Azure’s flagship Cosmos DB database and was flagged by a research team at Wiz, a security company which discovered it was able to access keys to control access to databases held by thousands of companies, according to Reuters.

  • Hollywood stars vs. CEOs: Who’s getting the better deal on pay?

    Life is changing for some of the world’s most highly paid people, and you’ve got to wonder: Who’s coming out ahead?

  • Dow Jones Extends Week's Gains After Powell Speech; These Stocks Score Breakouts

    The Dow Jones moved higher, continuing its weekly gains in today's stock market, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also gained.

  • China Tech Rally Fizzles After Report on Tighter IPO Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in Chinese technology stocks evaporated in the afternoon after Dow Jones reported that new regulations will be proposed to block companies with large amounts of sensitive consumer data from floating shares in the U.S.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 0.2% lower in Hong Kong after rising as much as 2% in the morning. The new rules target companies seeking foreign listing via units incorporated outside the country, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Te

  • Nvida Will Seek EU Approval for Arm Deal: Report

    Nvidia expects to make the request in early September. The chip maker also must get approval for the $40 billion acquisition from China, the U.S., and the U.K.

  • We now have the safest treadmill on the market: Peloton CFO

    Peloton CFO Jill Woodworth joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's 4th quarter earnings report, the Tread recall, and cutting the price of its bike by 20%.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Wants to Fix Texas’ Utility Problem. Someone Needs To.

    Tesla’s Elon Musk built an electric-car company and put America back in space. Now he wants to fix Texas' electricity problem.

  • European stocks push higher as Fed chair Powell hints at stimulus tapering

    At the Jackson Hole economic symposium, Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve could begin to slow its bond-buying stimulus programme later this year.

  • Marvell Technology stock slides as outlook overshadows earnings beat

    Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after part of the chip maker's outlook range fell below the Wall Street consensus amid a global chip shortage.

  • China targets U.S. IPOs, algorithms, cloud in latest tech takedown

    China has launched a multi-pronged attack on its tech companies, threatening to curb their ability to list in the United States, seeking to tighten up regulation of their use of algorithms and sidelining their cloud computing businesses in a major city. In another move amid a wave of regulations on the tech sector announced in recent months, Beijing has also cracked down https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crack-down-chaotic-online-fan-culture-2021-08-27 on what it described as a "chaotic" celebrity fan culture, imposing new restrictions on already tightly controlled content in China. The moves further clip the wings of Chinese tech behemoths such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings and have unnerved investors, hammering Chinese shares traded at home and abroad.

  • What to do with the 2nd pick in a fantasy football draft

    Yahoo fantasy expert Andy Behrens offer some strategy tips and players to consider with the 2nd pick in a fantasy football draft.

  • Dow Jones Climbs As Fed Chief Powell Sees Bond Taper By Year End; Workday, Bill.com Soar; Tesla Trades Tightly

    The Dow Jones rose as Fed chief Jerome Powell signaled a bond taper by year end. Tesla stock is trading tight amid Elon Musk's FSD claims.