U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,161.76
    +46.08 (+1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,130.09
    +234.05 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,526.94
    +227.21 (+1.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,197.12
    +3.48 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.34
    -1.02 (-1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    28.07
    +0.05 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2217
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    -0.0490 (-2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4175
    +0.0063 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8230
    -0.3460 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,395.00
    -303.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.07
    +34.86 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.79
    +69.59 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,098.25
    +53.80 (+0.19%)
     

Spotify adds handy search filters to its mobile apps

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Spotify is rolling out music and podcast search filters on its iOS and Android apps. When you type in something, you'll soon see tab filters under the search bar. Tapping on one refines the search results. The filters include top results, artists, songs, playlists, albums, podcasts & shows, episodes and profiles.

If you search for "cooking," for instance, you'll be able to browse curated dinner playlists, podcasts featuring chefs and playlists created by users, Spotify suggests. Search filters should be available to all Spotify mobile users in the coming weeks. They don't herald a massive change, but they should help you find what you're looking for a bit faster, and perhaps let you discover some new music and podcasts.

Spotify has made some other changes to the mobile user interface recently. It redesigned the home screen again in March to help you get back to things you've been listening to, such as unfinished podcast episodes. Earlier this week, the company said it's revamping the look of some buttons to improve accessibility. It will also start automatically transcribing podcasts.

Recommended Stories

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend losses following Fed minutes; yields rise

    Stock indexes globally added to declines in choppy trading on Wednesday following the release of minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to a session high and the U.S. dollar index gained. The minutes showed participants agreed the U.S. economy remained far from the Fed's goals. At the same time, a number of Fed policymakers thought that if the economy continued to show rapid progress, then it would be appropriate "at some point" for upcoming meetings to begin discussing tapering of monetary policy measures.

  • European Equities: The FOMC Meeting Minutes To Influence Ahead Of U.S Stats Later Today

    There are no material stats from the Eurozone to provide direction today. That leaves the FOMC meeting minutes and economic data from the U.S to influence.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Bullish Minutes Should Trigger Rally into 90.925

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Wednesday will likely be determined by trader reaction to 89.735.

  • Hedge Funds Pitch Crypto Platform, Japanese Lasers, Steel Producers and More

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese steel producers, a cryptocurrency platform, Japanese lasers and parking lots and a Vietnamese jeweler were among bets pitched by Asia hedge funds at the Sohn Investment conference in Hong Kong.Keita Arisawa, founder and chief investment officer of Seiga Asset Management is bullish on Tokyo-listed QD Laser Inc. Marshall Wace Asia Chief Executive Officer Amit Rajpal is backing digital broker Monex Group Inc. Rajesh Sachdeva, founding partner of Flowering Tree Investment Management, is betting on Vietnam’s Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC, while Oasis Capital Management called for a merger of two of China’s biggest steel makers.Here’s a selection on notable calls on Thursday from the event in support of the Karen Leung Foundation:Japanese EyewearArisawa at Seiga is bullish on QD Laser, a spinoff from Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. It boasts 87 patents with just 50 staff, using lasers for electronics and eyewear. Arisawa says the company’s two most exciting products include its quantum dot laser technology, which could transform how chips are manufactured, and its eyewear product that can help the vision-impaired see by directly projecting digitized information onto the retina. He estimates as many as 32 million people in the U.S., Europe and Japan have low vision, meaning loss of sight that can’t be corrected with glasses or surgery.QD Laser has soared about 380% since its trading debut in February.Blockchain RevolutionMarshall Wace’s Rajpal is bullish on Monex Group, owner of Coincheck, one of the largest crypto trading platforms in Japan. Future areas of investments include a non-fungible tokens platform, activist asset management and blockchain investment. He believes the stock’s fair value is 1,700 yen, up from its current price of 763 yen.The pick is to capitalize on the theme that blockchain, decentralized finance and crypto can potentially redefine finance, including money, payments and investable asset classes. The total addressable market will expand from crypto trading to remittances, supply chains, payments and eventually becoming a round-the-clock market with instant clearing across all capital markets. Part of that expansion will be driven by third-generation blockchain, he said.Even with the recent sell off in Bitcoin and other digital currencies, Monex is still up 98% this year in Tokyo.Vietnam JewelrySachdeva at Flowering Tree is betting on Phu Nhuan Jewelry. He estimates that between 60% to 70% of Vietnam’s jewelry purchases are “unorganized” through individual stores rather than chains, but the trend is flipping. Phu Nhuan has 30%-40% of the “organized” market share, Sachdeva says. The stock is up 23% this year, and while it’s at 2018 levels, earnings have grown 50% since then.Jewelry sales tend to pick up after countries surpass $2,000 in per capita gross domestic product, he said, adding that Vietnam is at about $2,500. He predicts a double-digit growth rate in sales over the next few years.China SteelSeth Fischer, founder and chief investment officer at Oasis Management, is long on Bengang Group convertible bonds. His thesis is based on long-term trends and a potential acquisition of the company. China wants to cut pollution from steel manufacturing to achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2060. He foresees consolidation in the industry and expects China’s demand for steel will soon outgrow its supply. He estimates that a 1% drop in steel production could lead to 5% to 8% increase in prices.Fischer expects and supports a merger between Bengang and rival Angang Steel Co. Bengang recently disclosed that its parent received interest in its stake from Angang. While discussions between the two first emerged in 2005, those talks could come to fruition now that the Liaoning government said it would push for steel consolidation in the province.Japan ParkingAnand Madduri, founder and chief investing officer at ApaH Capital Management, highlighted Park24 Co. People need to find a parking space when they buy a car in Japan. The company has secured about 750,000 spots in 20,000 locations, as many as four times its largest competitor.Parking lots in Japan contribute to 50% of revenue and operating profit. Car sharing accounts for 27% of its business, but 40% of profit.The company could use its significant cash pile to buy the lots operated by mom and pop firms who faced significant hardship during the pandemic. Those parking lots also aid its ride-sharing business. Park24 has spent heavily to go after corporate Japan customers, which are trying to cut their fixed costs.Madduri likens Park24 to a convertible bond: The parking business is the bond floor, while the newer, more profitable car sharing business is like a warrant. He sees a potential 50%-plus upside to the stock, which has jumped 28% this year.Sea Ltd.Rashmi Kwatra, founder of Sixteenth Street Capital, is bullish on Sea Ltd. Hardly a hidden gem, Southeast Asia’s most valuable company could triple its shares with expansion in e-commerce, fintech and gaming, she says. Sea Money could grow 17 times in the next five years and its franchises are undervalued with gaming tailwinds here to stay, she said. The recent share price retreat -- down 19% from its February peak -- is a great buying opportunity.SPAC BetsManoj Jain, co-chief investment officer of Maso Capital, is a big advocate for SPACs, or blank-check investment vehicles. His main point is that there’s something for everyone in SPACs. There are different payout profiles for different types of investors. He added that it’s incumbent on sophisticated exchanges to consider listing these special purpose acquisition companies. Asia boasts ample capital and companies willing to go public via this route, he said.China Golf WearMichelle Leung of Xingtai Capital is backing Biem.L.Fdlkk Garment Co., a China golf-wear brand. It’s an example of how Chinese companies are taking advantage of the demand for highly tailored, high-end products from young, wealthy consumers. The Shenzhen-listed company has seen its shares climb 28% this year. Leung said the stock could at least double in three years, adding there’s an upside of up to 250%.She’s predicting revenue to double in the next three years as it plans to open 300 new stores a year, adding to the 900 it already has in high-end malls and heavy-traffic locations like airports.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Buy Anything’ Credit Market Hands Private Equity Big Payday

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest sign of leveraged mania hitting bondholders: Companies across Europe are piling on debt at the fastest pace in at least four years to enrich their private-equity owners.The controversial practice known as dividend recaps is growing as investors gorge on every credit risk, handing a windfall to buyout pros at Lion Capital LLP, BC Partners LLP and Hellman & Friedman LLC, to name a few.Private equity firms have always borrowed to buy companies. But they’re layering on extra debt to write themselves dividend checks at a time when central banks have driven borrowing costs to all-time lows to help foster a global economic rebound.“If people want to put capital to work they’re just buying anything with a bit of yield, regardless of what proceeds are for,” said Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset Management. “Perhaps the market is just too complacent or perhaps believes the central bankers will always be there as a backstop. Whatever the reason, these deals are getting done very easily.”More than 10 companies in the region have raised junk bonds this year in part to fund dividends, the highest year-to-date number since 2017, according to data provider 9Fin. Some 13 firms also sold loans to finance payouts in the first quarter of this year, a post-financial crisis high, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Some of this year’s transactions were rated CCC -- the lowest ranking of junk debt -- and paid relatively higher rates. But viewed alongside decades of history, the deals are still dirt cheap.The dividend payouts are one way for buyout firms to take profits as they wait for the growth rebound to spur higher prices in the IPO market. By issuing dividend recaps they can take a cut now and keep their end investors happy while they bide their time to cash out completely.“You have a lot of private equity involvement in the high-yield market, and sponsors don’t want to necessarily exit businesses now because we haven’t seen the full opening-up trade develop,” said Martin Horne, head of global public fixed income at Barings LLC. “Maybe they wouldn’t get the right multiple if they tried to get a full exit by normal mechanics.”Alain Afflelou SA is the latest example. The French eye-glass retailer skimmed off a portion of bonds sold this month and used some of its own cash to make a 135 million-euro payment to owner Lion Capital, according to Andre Verneyre, Afflelou’s head of financial operations.The senior notes received orders for an excess of three times the amount on sale, indicating that “investors know us very well and are happy to continue with us,” he said. Despite the new debt, gross leverage has remained steady as the company retired older borrowings, Verneyre said.Frozen OutThe deal followed dividend recaps for French real-estate developer Foncia Holding SAS and Swedish security systems maker Verisure Holding AB this year. In the U.S., Verizon Communications Victra tapped investors for a dividend twice in the space of just three months this year. The second $75 million transaction which priced last week was used to fund a $65 million dividend to its private-equity sponsor Lone Star.Yet even in the latest wave of market froth, there’s been pushback from bond investors.Lion Capital failed to pull off a deal to extract dividends from another one of its portfolio holdings, French frozen-food retailer Picard Groupe SAS. Investors demanded higher pricing on the 1.7 billion-euro deal in April and Lion walked away.“We completed Afflelou but pulled Picard because we were being opportunistic and didn’t like the pricing,” said Lyndon Lea, co-founder of Picard’s majority owner Lion Capital. “There was no urgency because the proceeds were for a dividend, which is not time-sensitive.”While the economy powers ahead and companies are growing, servicing the extra debt may not seem like much of a strain. The problem arises when the economic boom comes to an end, and fragile balance sheets are left struggling under the weight of large debt piles and falling revenue. In the U.S., the financial travails of the Payless shoe company were blamed in part on such payouts, and have been the target of criticism from Senator Elizabeth Warren.In the public stock market, companies that have paid shareholder dividends are underperforming those that have been buying back shares. The S&P Europe 350 Dividend Aristocrats Index is up about 20% since the end of October, when the vaccine-fueled stock market rally started, compared with 37% for its buyback equivalent.“It’s easier to keep adding debt when business multiples are so high as the market still thinks there is plenty of equity below the bonds,” said Benbow at Aegon. “Obviously when the cycle turns and the market cheapens up you realize that there is little to no equity left.”(Updates with private-equity firms in second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada Pension Returns 20.4%, Boosted by Stock Market Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board returned 20.4% for the fiscal year ended March 31, its best showing ever, as global equity markets soared after the steep declines of early 2020.Net assets were C$497.2 billion ($411 billion) at the end of March after the fund earned C$83.9 billion from investments in the year, CPPIB said in a statement Thursday.“The fiscal year was bookended by extremes, with markets reaching new record highs following the significant lows just 12 months earlier,” Chief Executive Officer John Graham said in the statement. “Our discipline ensures we keep the fund on track, demonstrating resilience in a crisis and strong growth on the upside.”All its investment departments had positive performance over the fiscal year. CPPIB’s holdings of Canadian stocks advanced 40.8% for the year and emerging markets stocks gained 34%, while foreign stocks generated a return of 29.1%. Private equity returns were also strong.Credit investments returned 2.4% and real estate lost 4.1%, while an energy and resources portfolio jumped 45.8%. “With optimal diversification, including access to private assets, the fund continues to perform as designed,” Graham said.Foreign exchange losses of C$35.5 billion, due to a strengthening Canadian currency against the U.S. dollar, curbed returns.The record gain still underperformed CPPIB’s own benchmark portfolio, which jumped 30.5%. While the benchmark provides a comparable measure of the level of risk required to fulfill its long-term mandate, the pension fund “has deliberately and prudently constructed a portfolio that is significantly more diversified,” the fund said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OCC, Fed, FDIC Mulling Forming an Interagency Policy Team on Crypto

    "Prior to this meeting, Vice Chair Quarles, Chair McWilliams and I had talked about potentially putting together an interagency policy sprint team just on crypto because of exactly the concerns you've described," Hsu said.

  • Bitcoin Chartists See Rout Worsening With $40,000 in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- A cohort of chart watchers on Wall Street say Bitcoin’s deepest selloff since crypto mania kicked off last year looks set to intensify.Evercore ISI’s Rich Ross reckons prices are destined to fall back to the 200-day moving average, following a path of other speculative assets, which would put Bitcoin back at $40,000, compared with around $42,600 in early Asian trading Wednesday.Others are watching for a pattern of “lower highs and lower lows” and say Elon Musk’s unpredictable tweets will keep traditional investors on the sidelines. There’s also speculation that gold is starting to draw money away from crypto.“The momentum has now quite decisively shifted to the bears,” said Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC Chief Executive Officer Michael Purves, who correctly predicted last month that Bitcoin would decline.Elon Musk Is Now Blowing Up the Wall Street Case for BitcoinBitcoin is still up more than 300% since last May, but the speed of the recent rout has shaken crypto’s new believers and cast doubt on the idea that it’s maturing into a more stable asset class. Prices have fallen about 30% from intraday highs in April, when they topped $64,000.Purves says the next important level for Bitcoin is $42,000 because it roughly equates to where the rally topped out in January and a 50% retracement from December 2020 levels. If Bitcoin breaks through that level, more losses are ahead, but if prices can hold above the support, then it might be the beginning of a new rally, Purves predicted.“A pullback was bound to happen,” said Justin Chuh, a senior trader at Wave Financial, which invests in crypto assets. “This is healthy, but I think we all wish this didn’t happen.”The counterpoint comes from Fundstrat Global Advisors. In a note on Monday, strategist David Grider laid out nine reasons explaining why he thinks prices are primed to bounce, including high levels of short interest and the fact that corrections like this tend to be normal in a crypto bull market.“We don’t know the future, but we think odds are we’re close to the bottom and don’t want investors to ‘panic sell’ here,” Grider wrote.Anchorage Digital, which runs a digital asset platform for institutional investors, said it’s seeing clients maintain or increase crypto holdings. “They’re looking at this as good entry point,” said Diogo Monica, president and co-founder of the California-based company.Other chart watchers are turning to ETFs as a proxy for where the crypto market is headed. SentimenTrader’s Dean Christians is monitoring a blockchain-focused fund called Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF.“I would watch the breakdown pivot point at $48.75,” he wrote in a note Monday. “If it fails to recover above that level, take note.”(Updates markets starting in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canadian National Railway shareholder urges board to amend Kansas City deal

    Hohn's TCI Fund Management, which has a 2.93% stake in Canadian National (CN), said the company should not go ahead with its plan to create a voting trust structure for the takeover. CN and Canadian Pacific Railway are seeking to buy U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern to create a North American railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Will bitcoin prices ever recover? Here’s what traders and investors say

    Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 8.4% to $46.05 at 9:36 a.m. in New York trading.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates share performance in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amid bitcoin and dogecoin chaos, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • 6 million tax returns are ‘in suspension’ at the IRS, and that’s preventing many families from receiving a valuable tax credit

    Days after the latest tax season ended, the Internal Revenue Service still has approximately 335,000 tax returns from the previous tax season that it needs to process, according to the tax agency’s leader. It will take the IRS up to 60 days to polish off the backlog — and that’s a “conservative estimate,” IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig told senators on Wednesday. The 335,000 backlog as of Tuesday was down from 7 million unprocessed returns at the start of the year, Rettig told Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican from Mississippi, who questioned him about the status of the backlog.

  • Retirement reform is on track for Biden's signature 'hopefully this year': Rep. Kevin Brady

    Before he retires himself at the end of 2022, Rep. Kevin Brady has prioritized getting another round of retirement reform through Congress.

  • Low mortgage rates spark raging demand for refinances, report says

    Applications for refinance loans are rising. Rates could be doing the same before long.

  • Stimulus check update: How a fourth payment is still possible

    Voters and Democratic lawmakers are putting more pressure on Speaker Pelosi and others.

  • What bitcoin’s collapse could mean for your retirement

    Youngsters’ dreams of an easy, early and rich retirement were getting a pounding this week as their favorite cryptocurrencies collapsed. Prices for bitcoin (BTCUSD) and other futuristic “currencies” were in free fall Wednesday. Anyone who has bought into bitcoin since February is already in the red.

  • Bitcoin Is Bouncing Back. Is the Crypto Swoon Over?

    After an 11% drop on Wednesday following China's announcement that digital tokens could not be used as payment, Bitcoin rose nearly 5% in early trading Thursday. An Elon Musk tweet sent Dogecoin soaring.

  • Risk-Off: Sour Sentiment on Wall Street May Have Added to Bitcoin’s Plunge

    Stocks drop on lingering inflation scare. Bitcoin fails to draw hedging bids.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Pulls the Trigger on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    There are experts out there in the stock market whose investing moves command respect. They’ve earned this through the long-term cultivation of a reputation for true savvy in finding solid returns – and few of these experts have the stature of billionaire financier Ray Dalio. Dalio got his start trading commodity futures on Wall Street, and in 1975 he founded Bridgewater Associates from his New York City apartment. Today, with Dalio still at the helm, Bridgewater generates over $46 billion in revenue and has over $140 billion in assets under management. Dalio has built his castle by sticking to three rules for his investments; First, he reminds us that “Diversifying well is the most important thing you need to do in order to invest well.” Dalio’s second tip is a reminder of the old market cliché that past performance will not guarantee a future return, but couched in his own style. He says, “Don't make the mistake of thinking those things that have gone up are better, rather than more expensive.” Finally, Dalio tells us to always “Do the opposite of what your instincts are.” Dalio would buy when others are selling, and sell when they are buying – and the results, in Bridgewater’s long-term success, are clear. Looking to Dalio for investing inspiration, we used TipRanks’ database to find out if three stocks the billionaire recently added to the fund represent compelling plays. According to the platform, the analyst community believes they do, with all of the picks earning “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Let’s jump right in. Aptiv PLC (APTV) Aptiv has a long history in the automotive industry, where it used the name Delphi and was a staple of Detroit’s supply chain from the mid-90s until 2017. At that time, it spun off its remaining powertrain activities, and changed both its name and focus. In its modern incarnation, Aptiv works on the fusion of high-tech and automotive technology. The company develops software, networking, and computing platforms geared toward improving vehicle safety and efficiency. In January of this year, Aptiv unveiled ADAS, its open and scalable platform to enable software-defined vehicles while reducing complexity. The platform delivers high performance computing power to enhance connectivity and move a step closer to autonomous vehicle driving systems. The platform will also allow continuous updating over the vehicle’s lifespan. In Q1, Aptiv showed $4 billion at the top line, up 20% year-over-year. Operating income was $437 million, up almost 11% yoy, and EPS came in at $1.03. The EPS was down from the $6+ reported one year ago, but was in in-line with the $1.04 reported in the two most recent quarters. So, Aptiv is working to break new ground in automotive, and its work is turning a profit. It’s no wonder, then, that in Dalio added 256,497 shares to his existing holding in the stock in Q1 – an increase of more than 1,500%, and putting his stake in the company at $35.12 million at current valuation. Turning now to the analysts, the stock boasts a strong fan base, which includes Raymond James' 5-star analyst Brian Gesuale. “Business trends are solid, and a combination of typical conservatism and several uncontrollable industry dynamics (supply chain, input costs, etc.) leave ample opportunity for upward revisions and beats/raises through the balance of the year…. We continue to see APTV as one of the best positioned auto tech names to capitalize on the growth of green, connected, and autonomous technology adoption,” Gesuale noted. Based on all of the above, the analyst rates APTV an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $200 price target implies an upside of 46% for the coming year. (To watch Gesuale’s track record, click here) In general, the rest of the Street is in agreement. 11 Buys, 1 Hold and 1 Sell assigned in the last three months add up to a ‘Strong Buy’ consensus rating. In addition, its $170.33 average price target suggests 24% upside potential. (See APTV stock analysis on TipRanks) Vroom, Inc. (VRM) The second stock we're looking at, Vroom, is an online retailer that specializes in used cars, as well as parts and accessories, insurance, car rentals, and purchase financing. In short, Vroom is an online one-stop shop for automotive needs – for customers who aren’t looking to buy new, and are in the US. Vroom was founded in 2012, and went public last summer. The IPO was priced at $22, and shares closed at $47.90 in the first day’s trading. Overall, Vroom raised $467.5 million putting its stock on the market. In recent months, the company has been expanding its ‘last mile’ concierge service, delivering purchased vehicles and picking up customers’ old cars. The company added Detroit, LA, and Chicago to this service in May, and Denver in April. Last week, the company released its Q1 results, its fourth as a public entity. The quarter marked the third consecutive sequential revenue gain, and saw the top line reach $591.1 million. E-commerce accounted for $422.3 million of that revenue, up 81% from the year before, and total online vehicle sales reached 15,504 units, for a 96% yoy gain. Pulling the trigger on VRM in the first quarter, Bridgewater purchased over 47,000 shares. This is a new position in the stock for Dalio’s firm, and is currently worth $2.01 million. Weighing in on the company for Wedbush, five-star analyst Seth Basham points to its Q1 results as an encouraging sign. “VRM delivered solid 1Q21 results that exceeded buy side and sell side expectations… VRM is not only benefitting from strong market dynamics, but is also earning higher margins by nearly eliminating bottlenecks associated with its post-sales support processes and is investing to remain ahead of the growth in this and other key areas," Basham wrote. The analyst summed up, "With these strong results, solid guidance and continued improvements, we believe VRM could top its unchanged FY21 y/y growth goals of 100%+ e-commerce units and 200% gross profit and it could raise these targets with 2Q21 results." Unsurprisingly, Basham gives VRM shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $60 price target that implies an upside of ~41% for the next 12 months. (To watch Basham’s track record, click here) With Buy reviews outnumbers Holds by 10 to 1, VRM shares have a solid Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock price is $42.60, and the average target, at $53.64, suggests a one-year upside of ~26%. (See VRM stock analysis at TipRanks) Tempur Sealy (TPX) From automotive, we’ll shift gears, slow down, and take a look at bedding. You probably don’t think much about your bed, mattress, or your pillow, but taken together, they’re big business. Tempur Sealy, which owns the well-known Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, and Sealy brands of bedding products, is a leader in the industry. Last year, the company saw its top—line revenue grow 18%, from $3.11 to $3.68 billion. Over the past 12 months, TPX shares have gained an impressive 155%, more than doubling in value. While the company did see a short-lived dip in sales during the corona crisis, business has rebounded since and each of the last three quarters has exceeded $1 billion at the top line. In April, TPX reported Q1 earnings, showing a 27% year-over-year increase in total revenue, along with EPS of 62 cents. The EPS number, while down sequentially from Q4, was up 121% year-over-year. The company reported a substantial yoy increase in net cash from operations, from $15 million to $86.3 million. We’re looking at a solid company, with a firm foundation, aspects sure to attract an investor interested in diversity and returns. Dalio’s firm bought 199,649 shares of TPX in Q1. This was a new position for Bridgewater, but a substantial one; at the current share price, it is worth $7.24 million. Among the bulls is Piper Sandler's 5-star analyst Peter Keith, who underscores the soundness of TPX investment. “TPX's competitive positioning remains at an all-time high, the bedding industry has never been healthier, the consumer is in excellent shape, and International should show sequential improvement in trends into 2022. While supply chain constraints have resulted in some disruption, TPX expects headwinds to moderate substantially by the end of Q2,” Keith opined. To this end, Keith rates TPX an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and gives it a price target of $50, suggesting a one-year upside of ~40%. (To watch Keith’s track record, click here) Wall Street clearly agrees with Keith here, as the stock’s 8 reviews on file include 6 to Buy and just 2 to Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The trading price is $35.83 and the $46 average price target implies a 28% upside from that level. (See TPX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.