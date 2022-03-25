U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.83
    +14.67 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,796.14
    +88.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,152.31
    -39.53 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.67
    +3.22 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.68
    +1.34 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.80
    -8.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    -0.31 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4750
    +0.1340 (+5.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3185
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1000
    -0.2200 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,443.69
    +523.05 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.07
    +2.54 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Spotify will 'fully suspend' service in Russia

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Spotify is shuttering more of its Russian operations in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine. In a statement to Variety, the company said it would "fully suspend" service in Russia for an indefinite period. While the music streamer initially believed it was important to keep some service running to provide "trusted, independent" information, it was concerned that recent laws restricting free speech and accurate news reporting would put the safety of staff and listeners "at risk."

The company already halted access to its paid Premium service earlier in March, and removed content from state-backed Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik. This latest move will cut off free service.

The further withdrawal likely won't hurt Spotify's finances to a significant degree, but it might limit the company's influence in Russia. While the country only represents 1 percent of Spotify's total revenue, Deloitte estimated the service was the second-largest streaming music service with 36 percent share in 2021. That's no small feat when Spotify only reached Russia in July 2020, and Sensor Tower noted that there had already been nearly 15 million installs across Apple's App Store and Google Play.

Rivals have already taken action to varying degrees. Apple halted all product sales in Russia in early March, while Deezer stopped service around the same time. Spotify was an outlier in that regard, and was facing mounting pressure to cut off all access and show its support for Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify Pulls Service from Russia Due to Censorship Laws

    The company expects service to be fully suspended in Russia by early April

  • Exclusive-US cancels talks with Taliban over U-turn on girls' education

    KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the Taliban in Doha that were set to address key economic issues, officials said on Friday, after Afghanistan's Islamist rulers reversed a decision to allow all girls to return to high school classes. The cancellation of talks was the first concrete sign that recent Taliban moves on human rights and inclusivity could directly impact the international community's willingness to help the group, some of whose leaders are under U.S. sanctions. "Their decision was a deeply disappointing and inexplicable reversal of commitments to the Afghan people, first and foremost, and also to the international community," a U.S. State Department spokesperson told Reuters.

  • Gran Turismo 7's April update aims to appease angry fans and fix the grind

    Its developer is also giving players the capability to sell cars in the future.

  • Atom-smashing CERN lab ratchets up measures against Russia

    The sprawling European science lab that houses the world’s largest atom smasher is taking new steps that will further limit its cooperation with Russian research institutes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The CERN Council, the governing body of the Geneva-based lab with 23 member states, announced Friday that its scientists will suspend participation in all scientific committees in Russia and neighboring Belarus, a Russian ally that facilitated the Feb. 24 invasion. CERN, the historic acronym for what is now the European Organization for Nuclear Research, had grappled with its response to the invasion because nearly 7% of its 18,000-odd researchers from around the world are linked to Russian institutions.

  • Spotify to Halt Russia Operations Due to Government’s Laws Targeting Free Expression

    Spotify said on Friday that it will “fully suspend” its services in Russia out of concern over recent Russian legislation that targets free expression. The audio giant previously suspended premium paid subscription service in Russia, closed its Russia office and removed content from Russia-backed outlets RT and Sputnik earlier this month. The additional exit on […]

  • Four weeks of war scar Russia's economy

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 sparked sweeping sanctions that ripped the country out of the global financial fabric and sent its economy reeling. A month on, Russia's currency has lost a large part of its value and its bonds and stocks have been ejected from indexes. Its people are experiencing economic pain that is likely to last for years to come.

  • USPS to buy 50,000 delivery vehicles in $2.98 billion initial order

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service said on Thursday it placed an initial $2.98 billion order for 50,000 next-generation delivery vehicles from Oshkosh Corp and will double its initial planned electric vehicle (EV) purchases. U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy said that based on USPS's reform efforts and "our improving outlook, we have determined that increasing our initial electric vehicle purchase from 5,000 to 10,019 makes good sense from an operational and financial perspective." House Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney praised the increase in EV purchases but said "it is still not enough."

  • The USPS is doubling its order of next-gen electric mail trucks

    After initially ordering just 5,000 all-electric models of its next-gen postal truck, the USPS has now doubled that number to just over 10,000 vehicles.

  • Macron underscores his leader credentials at NATO with a map

    President Emmanuel Macron brought a map to NATO on Thursday to show just how much his troops were doing to support the security of his allies and explain how France could be counted on to show solidarity. Riding high in polls just three weeks before a presidential election, the French candidate-president, has been able to put aside the nitty gritty of French political campaigning to focus almost solely on the war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy. Macron, who has spared no effort to mediate between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, entered the presidential election race just a month before the first round on April 10 and has kept the number of campaign events to a minimum.

  • Former nurse guilty of homicide in medication error death

    A former Tennessee nurse is guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found Friday. RaDonda Vaught, 37, injected the paralyzing drug vecuronium into 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of the sedative Versed on Dec. 26, 2017. Vaught freely admitted to making several errors with the medication that day, but her defense attorney argued the nurse was not acting outside of the norm and systemic problems at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were at least partly to blame for the error.

  • Cincinnati Bengals updated free agency big board

    An updated look at a free agency big board for the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • 'In a few days, everything changed': A photojournalist documents life on the frontline in Ukraine

    Photojournalist Fabio Bucciarelli has been on the ground in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. He says there are some notable differences between this conflict and the many he’s covered in the past — such as the speed with which the invasion has upended the lives of Ukrainians.

  • Netflix Keeps Playing Games; Spoiler Alert: It's Going to Win

    The company turned heads last summer when it hired video game executive Mike Verdu to head its new effort to provide new diversions for its subscribers. It didn't take long for Verdu to get going. Netflix is just getting started.

  • Ukraine launches NFT 'Museum of War' in crypto crowdfunding push

    Ukraine started auctioning off a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Friday in an expansion of a cryptocurrency fundraising push that Kyiv says has already collected more than $65 million for its war effort. Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation started appealing for donations in digital tokens such as bitcoin and ether three days after Russia launched its invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation". The new NFT series was meant "to spread truthful information among the digital community in the world and to collect donations for the support of Ukraine," according to a message on the collection's website.

  • Korean doctor says those who haven't contracted COVID-19 have no friends

    A Korean physician suggested in a now-deleted Facebook post that those who have yet to contract COVID-19 do not have friends. Vice President of the Korean Vaccine Society Ma Sang-hyuk wrote in a social media post on March 16 that, “The adults who have not yet been infected with COVID-19 are those who have interpersonal problems.” After receiving backlash from Korean internet users, Ma deleted the post; however, it had already been screenshotted and widely shared across the internet.

  • Bitcoin Retakes $44K Amid Broad Crypto Rally

    Alongside, ether climbed above $3,100 for the first time in more than one month.

  • Professional comedian reveals how much money he makes on YouTube compared to TikTok: ‘Love this transparency’

    The comedian shared his insight into how much TikTokers make per video view.

  • Barbara Corcoran: The key to understanding celebrity CEOs like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

    The key to understanding celebrity CEOs is examining the way they use their public persona to draw a specific type of attention that drives their business and raises its stock price, says longtime 'Shark Tank' panelist Barbara Corcoran.

  • Execu-dus? Meta's top leaders are scattering far from Silicon Valley

    CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others in his top management are spending more and more of their time living far from Meta's Menlo Park headquarters.

  • YouTube Makes Thousands of TV Show Episodes Available to Stream Online for Free

    YouTube is officially allowing its American users to stream thousands of free, ad-supported...