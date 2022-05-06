Spotify's Pandora-esque Stations app will shut down on May 16th

Spotify's experimental Stations app is soon to be no more. The company says it will shut down the app on May 16th. It took a leaf out of the Pandora playbook with Stations, as the app and web player offered a way to listen to curated playlists in a radio-style format. Stations debuted in Australia in 2018 and arrived in the US the following year. The app has now been removed from the App Store and Google Play Store.

The company says it often conducts tests to "create better listening experiences" for users. Our "Spotify Stations Beta was one of those tests," Spotify told TechCrunch . "We will be sunsetting the current feature, but users will be able to easily transfer their favorite stations and enjoy a similar radio experience directly within the Spotify app.”

If you're a Stations user, you'll be able to move the stations you want to keep over to the Spotify app. You'll find them in your library in a folder called Spotify Stations.