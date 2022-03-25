U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.62
    +0.28 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.40
    -7.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    -0.28 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3186
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1040
    -0.2160 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,477.92
    +564.89 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.20
    +3.67 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Spotify will suspend its services in Russia in light of free speech crackdown

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

Spotify will discontinue access to its streaming services in Russia in light of the country's dramatic new restrictions on free speech.

In early March, the Russian parliament enacted a new law that criminalizes sharing what the government deems to be "false information" about Russia's operations in Ukraine. The new restrictions also punish any speech that undermines the military, including describing the war in Ukraine using the word "war."

Western news outlets including CNN, ABC and the BBC pulled their broadcasts and operations within Russia in response to the law, which can carry up to a 15-year prison sentence. While Spotify is primarily a music streaming platform, the company is increasingly investing in podcasts that incorporate politics and current events — a direction that's already entangled it in a number of controversies.

“Spotify has continued to believe that it’s critically important to try and keep our service operational in Russia to provide trusted, independent news and information in the region," a Spotify spokesperson told TechCrunch. "Unfortunately, recently enacted legislation further restricting access to information, eliminating free expression and criminalizing certain types of news puts the safety of Spotify’s employees and possibly even our listeners at risk."

After considering different paths, Spotify opted to "fully suspend" its service in Russia, a process that will be complete by early April after the company wraps up logistics related to the move. Spotify previously suspended premium subscriptions in Russia, though the free version of the app remained available.

As most of the world looks on in horror, the Kremlin continues to tighten its grip on the flow of information, falsely spinning its actions over the last month as a liberation effort rather than a bloody war of choice claiming civilian lives. That push and its accompanying legal crackdown pose serious risks for anyone within the country sharing a perspective on the invasion that is at odds with the Russian government.

How the tech industry is responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Russia warns YouTube to stop ‘anti-Russian’ ads

Alphabet confirms Russia is restricting Google News

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray and Other Cannabis Stocks Popped Friday

    Canadian cannabis stocks popped Friday morning, led by Canadian grower Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), which jumped nearly 20% in early trading. Tilray gave back some of those gains, as did the stocks of peers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). As of 1:36 p.m. ET, Tilray shares were 14.3% higher for the day.

  • Tilray, Sundial, and Other Cannabis Stocks Buzz. The House Will Consider Decriminalization.

    Shares of major marijuana stocks rise Friday after the House said it would consider a bill to decriminalize cannabis. But the enthusiasm may be unwarranted, analysts warn.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Russian commander deliberately killed by his own demoralised troops, Western officials claim

    The commander of the 37th rifle brigade is understood to have been run over by one of his own soldiers who had grown frustrated by his unit's heavy losses.

  • EU clinches U.S. LNG deal, brushes off Russian rouble demand

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and United States are set to unveil a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), sources told Reuters, as the European bloc seeks to quickly curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, pushed already-high energy prices to records and has prompted the EU to pledge to cut Russian gas use by two thirds this year, by hiking imports from other countries and quickly expanding renewable energy.

  • Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine - A War Expert's Analysis

    John Heilemann talks with international affairs and national security guru Tom Nichols, contributing writer at The Atlantic, longtime senior faculty member at the U.S. Naval War College, and author of eight books on foreign policy and politics, including, most recently, Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from Within on Modern Democracy. Heilemann and Nichols assess Vladimir Putin’s calculations in the face of the Russian military's inability to win a swift and decisive victory, how President Zelen

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • US military saw ‘outburst’ of emotion from Russian general at rare face-to-face meeting, report says

    In-person meeting came after Moscow accused Kyiv of ‘war crimes’ in separatist-held Donetsk, where Russian general Yevgeny Ilyin lived with family

  • Kremlin official says West has declared 'total war' on Russia

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday took aim at the sanctions the United States and other countries have imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, saying he believes that the West has declared "total war" on Russia.Lavrov made his comments during a meeting in which he described actions that Western nations have taken in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "a real hybrid war," adding that "total war was declared on us,"...

  • Stock-market investors should watch this part of the yield curve for the ‘best leading indicator of trouble ahead’

    Investors are watching bond yield spreads closely for signals about when the next economic slowdown might occur.

  • India’s Russian-Oil Buy: Red Flag or Red Herring?

    New Delhi has faced criticism for its longstanding ties with Moscow. But at least for now, a big shift toward Russian-oil imports looks unlikely.

  • Biden has sharp response to reporter: 'You're playing a game with me'

    President Biden on Thursday had a sharp response to a reporter who asked why he though the latest sanctions would change Russian President Vladimir Putin's behavior after previous steps did not stop Moscow's invasion of Ukraine."Let's get something straight ... I did not say that in fact the sanctions would deter him," Biden said at a press conference from Brussels, where he is meeting with NATO leaders."Sanctions never deter - you keep talking...

  • All Five NYC Pensions to Sell Russian Assets Over Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- All five of New York City’s pension funds have now voted to sell their Russian securities to protest the Ukraine invasion, with firefighters moving to dump almost $20 million of assets.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evid

  • Anonymous claims it hacked Russia’s central bank and will soon release thousands of files

    From offering Bitcoin to Russian soldiers who abandon their tanks to allegedly hacking Russian state TV, Anonymous is staying involved in the conflict.

  • Ukraine war - latest: Russian troops could be encircled as counter attacks disrupt Putin’s offensive, says UK

    Moscow’s forces hampered in efforts to resume their offensive towards Kyiv, says Ministry of Defence

  • Russian general who said Ukraine invasion would be over in hours is reported killed

    A Russian general who boasted that the invasion of Ukraine would be over in hours has been killed, it was reported on Friday.

  • Big Tech Blackout Set to Be Averted With EU-U.S. Data Pact

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union and U.S. broke the deadlock on a new data-transfer pact, potentially avoiding a doomsday scenario for tech giants such as Meta Platforms Inc. and thousands of other firms that rely on free flows of information across the Atlantic.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware S

  • Up to 60 percent of Russian missiles in Ukraine are failing, U.S. assesses

    Up to 60 percent of Russian missiles in Ukraine are failing, U.S. assesses