Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 6, 2024

Spotify Technology S.A. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good morning and welcome to Spotify's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. All participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Bryan Goldberg, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Bryan Goldberg: All right. Thanks, operator, and welcome to Spotify's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining us today will be Daniel Ek, our CEO; Paul Vogel, our CFO; and Ben Kung, our VP of Financial Planning and Analysis, who has been assisting with the transition while we search for our new CFO. We'll start with opening comments from Daniel and Paul, and afterwards, we'll be happy to answer your questions. Questions can be submitted by going to slido.com, S-L-I-D-O.com, and using the code #SpotifyEarningsQ423. Analysts can ask questions directly into Slido, and all participants can then vote on the questions they find the most relevant. If for some reason you don't have access to Slido, you can email Investor Relations at ir@spotify.com and we'll add in your question.

A person wearing headphones listening to an audio streaming service.

Before we begin, let me quickly cover the Safe Harbor. During this call, we'll be making certain forward-looking statements, including projections or estimates about the future performance of the company. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could materially differ because of factors discussed on today's call, in our shareholder deck, and in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During this call, we'll also refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures. Reconciliations between our IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures can be found in our shareholder deck, in the financial section of our Investor Relations website, and also furnished today on Form 6-K.

Story continues

And with that, I'll turn it over to Daniel.

Daniel Ek: All right. Thanks, Bryan and, hey, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I hope you've had the opportunity to review our shareholder deck to get a sense of what an incredible year 2023 was for Spotify. Throughout the year, we notched some really significant milestones and set numerous records. This included a 113 million net adds on the MAU side and premium net adds of 31 million, both the biggest full-year additions in our history. And our annual Wrapped experience also toppled previous levels of engagement, surpassing 2022 numbers in just the first 31 hours of the campaign. We accomplished all of this by significantly exceeding our own expectations when we entered the year and against the backdrop of global turmoil and uncertainty and Q4 was a continuation of the story.

See also 20 Best Permanent Residency Countries in the World and 15 Best Gay Dating Sites and Apps of 2024.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.