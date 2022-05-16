Spotify is testing a new profile feature that lets select artists promote their NFTs

Spotify is testing a new feature that allows artists to promote their NFTs on their profiles, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Monday. The company says the new option is available for a "very small group of artists." The test is currently available to select Android users across the United States. The news was first reported by Music Ally.

“Spotify is running a test in which it will help a small group of artists promote their existing third-party NFT offerings via their artist profiles," a spokesperson for Spotify said in a statement. "We routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve artist and fan experiences. Some of those tests end up paving the way for a broader experience and others serve only as an important learning.”

Users who are part of the test will be able to preview a select number of NFTs via an artist's profile page. Users can then learn more about a specific NFT and choose to purchase it through an external marketplace. Spotify says it isn't applying any fees as part of this test.

The company says it's conducting the test in response to requests from its industry partners. Spotify also says the test is part of its continued efforts to enable artists to deepen their connections with fans both on and off its platform.

Spotify isn't the only digital giant looking to incorporate NFTs on its platform, as Instagram recently announced that it will start testing NFTs with select creators in the United States. Creators and people who are part of the test can now share NFTs that they’ve made or that they’ve bought. You can share these NFTs in your main Instagram Feed, Stories or in messages. There aren't any fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on Instagram. Facebook is planning to add support for NFTs in the future as well.

Spotify has been working to enhance artists' profiles over the past year. In October, the company partnered with Shopify to allow artists on its service to connect their Spotify profiles with their Shopify stores, allowing them to market their merchandise directly to fans through the Spotify app. After connecting their Spotify for Artists accounts with their Shopify online store, artists will be able to sync their product catalog to Spotify to showcase whichever products they choose on their profile in the streaming music app.