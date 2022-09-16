Spotify warns Apple Watch owners not to update to WatchOS 9 because of a bug that breaks music streaming

ii

Apple released a software update to its watch called WatchOS 9 on Monday.

The new operating system has a bug that breaks Spotify streaming.

Spotify has been sending emails to users warning them of the issue.

Apple Watch wearers and music enthusiasts beware: Updating your device to WatchOS 9 will spell problems for streaming music on Spotify.

Apple released WatchOS 9, the latest software for the Apple Watch, on Monday. The new software offers several updates including four new watch faces, expanded metrics on the workout app, a redesigned compass app, and enhanced sleep features, according to Apple's site.

But it might also contain a bug that hinders the audio on Spotify, the streaming company said.

Since the release, Spotify has been sending emails to users warning them not to update their phones to Apple Watch's newest operating system.

In response to a request for comment from Insider, Spotify said in a statement: "Apple WatchOS 9 introduces a bug that will cause Spotify streaming on the Apple Watch to stop working. We encourage Spotify Apple Watch users to not install the WatchOS 9 update until Apple implements a fix."

Apple Watch wearers who have already come up against the issue say that Spotify streams normally on the device for a minute before things go downhill. Then, the ticker on the progress bar continues moving forward but the audio no longer comes through, according to MacRumors.

The issue persists whether the device is using wifi or cellular data, the site also noted.

Spotify said that Apple Watch users who have already downloaded the latest operating and are experiencing streaming issues can download content to their Apple Watch instead and listen offline, or can stream from their phones.

Read the original article on Business Insider