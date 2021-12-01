Spotify Wrapped is here! Talking Tech podcast

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Happy Thursday listeners. It's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech. If you're a subscriber to Spotify, one of the coolest features that they have put out each year at the end of the year is Spotify Wrapped. It is a quick look at top songs you streamed on the service and the top artists that you streamed through the platform. It's back again for 2021. On Wednesday, Spotify introduced Spotify Wrapped. I wrote about this in a story that you can read on tech.USAtoday.com. If you've never used Spotify before, or maybe you just signed up for it a few months ago and you never knew what Spotify Wrapped was, here's what it's like. You'll go to the app, and when you go to the app, you'll see this big section for Spotify Wrapped. And what it does is it takes a look back at the artists that you streamed the most, the songs you streamed the most, as well as the podcasts you enjoyed the most.

It's a feature that's available on the Spotify app for iOS and Android. And you can also see some of the stuff on the web. We'll talk about that in a minute. When you click on the Wrapped feature, it actually has a story and it runs like Snapchat or an Instagram story that you'll see on social media. And it'll show you information such as the minutes streaming songs, and then it'll get into your top five artists this year, and your top five songs of this year. Once the story wraps up, you'll get to the end of this story and you'll be able to share these lists. So if you want to share your top artists with other folks on social media, or just through text, minutes listened, whatever you want to share, you can share that kind of stuff. There are a couple new wrinkles this year. The sharing part, they've added these new cards that basically make it easier for anyone to share. And also through the stories, you can share any slide at any time, and they've done some different slides as well, which we'll talk about in a sec.

So you can do all that. The other thing you can do too, is they've tried to take the data that you have accumulated through your listening and try to present it to you in some creative and fun ways. There is feature called 2021: The Movie, which what it does is it basically says if there was a movie about you being made in 2021, this would be the soundtrack. And so it might take a song from your playlist or a song that you streamed the most and say, "This is the title track for the movie. Here's the song that would play during a scene." There was one, I think, where it said something like, "Here's the song that would play if you're professing your love for someone in the rain." So just taking these funny movie moments and matching them to a song that you really enjoyed on Spotify that year.

There's also one called an Audio Aura and what it does is it displays this colorful visual, and it's supposed to be based on your music moods. So it'll take everything you've listened to over the past year, and it'll assemble it into these different moods, just to give a sense for where your head was at in terms of your music listening for the year. And this story is available just on the app. You can access some of this stuff on the browser as well, but it's mostly the playlists. So the other thing that happens as well is Spotify puts together playlists of your top songs from 2021 and then the same thing with your artists.

It'll take collections of music from various artists that you really loved that year and it'll put it all together in one nice playlist. So it's a lot of fun. Again, I enjoy it a lot. It's funny too, because I share my Spotify account with my oldest child and so our musical tastes are obviously very different. And so it's just funny to see how skewed she makes my Spotify Wrapped list. It'll be a mix of there's this '90s alternative music in there and then we throw in Taylor Swift, or we throw in Olivia Rodrigo.

So someone seeing my Spotify might be like, "Wow, you have a very eclectic ear when it comes to the music you like," but it's really just, "No, I just share it with one of my kids." So there you go. I wish I could take the credit for it, but unfortunately I can't. But again, if you have Spotify, it's a really fun feature. If you don't have Spotify and you're considering it, again, it's a once a year thing, but it's still fun. It's one of the things that makes Spotify really fun and enjoyable as a subscription. So if you haven't checked it out yet, I highly advise you to do so now.

