U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,385.75
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,812.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,967.00
    -44.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.40
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.34
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    +15.90 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.36 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1853
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2610
    +0.0270 (+2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    18.31
    -1.05 (-5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7300
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,716.27
    +1.86 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.66
    -0.27 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.63
    +20.55 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,754.50
    +172.84 (+0.63%)
     

Spotify's Clubhouse rival, Greenroom, tops 140K installs on iOS, 100K on Android

Sarah Perez
·4 min read

Spotify's recently launched live audio app and Clubhouse rival, Spotify Greenroom, has a long road ahead of it if it wants to take on top social audio platforms like Clubhouse, Airtime, Spoon and others, not to mention those from top social networks, like Twitter and Facebook. To date, the new Greenroom app has only been downloaded a total of 141,000 times on iOS, according to data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. This includes downloads from its earlier iteration, Locker Room -- an app Spotify acquired to make its move into live audio.

On Android, Google Play data indicates the app has been installed over 100,000 times, but Sensor Tower cannot yet confirm this figure.

For comparison, Clubhouse today has 30.2 million total installs, 18.7 million of which are on iOS, Sensor Tower says.

Other top audio apps include Airtime, with 11.4 million iOS installs, out of a total of 14.3 million (including Android); and Spoon, with 7.6 million iOS installs, out of a total of 27.3 million.

International apps like UAE's Yalla and China's Lizhi are massive, as well, with the former sporting 48.1 total installs, 3.8 million of which are on iOS. The latter has 29.5+ million total installs, but only a handful on iOS.

There are other newcomers that have managed to stake smaller claims in the social audio space, too, including Fishbowl (759,000 total installs), Cappuccino (497,000 installs), Riff (339,000 installs) and Sonar (154,000 installs.)

Image Credits: Sensor Tower. The firm analyzed 34 social audio apps. The chart shows those with the most installs.

Spotify Greenroom's launch last month, meanwhile, seems to have attracted only a small fraction of Spotify's larger user base, which has now grown to 365 million monthly active users.

The majority of Greenroom's installs -- around 106,000 -- took place after Greenroom's official launch on July 16, 2021 through July 25, 2021, Sensor Tower says. Counting only its Greenroom installs, the app is ranked at No. 12 among social audio apps. It follows Tin Can, which gained 127,000 installs since launching in early March.

Because Greenroom took over Locker Room's install base, some portion of Greenroom's total iOS installs (141K) included downloads that occurred when the app was still Locker Room. But that number is fairly small. Sensor Tower estimates Locker Room saw only around 35,000 total iOS installs to date. That includes the time frame of October 26, 2020 -- the month when the sports chat app launched to the public -- up until the day before Greenroom's debut (July 15, 2021).

We should also point out that downloads are not the same thing as registered users, and are far short of active users. Many people download a new app to try it, but then abandon it shortly after downloading it, or never remember to open it at all.

That means the number of people actively using Greenroom at this time, is likely much smaller that these figures indicate.

Spotify declined to comment on third-party estimates.

Spotify is getting into live audio because of course it is

While Sensor Tower looked at competition across social audio apps on the app stores, Spotify's competition in the live audio market won't be limited to standalone apps, of course.

Other large tech platforms have more recently integrated social audio into their apps, too, including Facebook (Live Audio Rooms), Twitter (Spaces), Discord (Stage Channels) and trading app Public. A comparison with Greenroom here is not possible, as these companies would have to disclose how many of their active users are engaging with live audio, and they have not yet done so.

Despite what may be a slower uptake, Greenroom shouldn't be counted out yet. The app is brand-new, and has time to catch up if all goes well. (And if the market for live audio, in general, continues to grow -- even though the height of Covid lockdowns, which prompted all this live audio socializing in the first place, seems to have passed.)

Spotify's success or failure with live audio will be particularly interesting to watch given the potential for the company to cross-promote live audio shows, events, and artist-produced content through its flagship streaming music application. What sort of programming Greenroom may later include is still unknown, however.

Spotify launches its live audio app and Clubhouse rival, Spotify Greenroom

Following Spotify's acquisition of Locker Room maker Betty Labs, the company said it would roll out programmed content related to music, culture, and entertainment, in addition to sports. It also launched a Creator Fund to help fuel the app with new content.

But so far, Spotify hasn't given its users a huge incentive to visit Greenroom.

The company, during its Q2 2021 earnings, explained why. It said it first needed to get Greenroom stabilized for a "Spotify-sized audience," which it why it only soft-launched the app in June. Going forward, Spotify says there will be "more tie-ins" with the main Spotify app, but didn't offer any specifics.

"Obviously we'll leverage our existing distribution on Spotify," noted Spotify CEO Daniel Ek. "But this feels like a great way to learn, experiment and iterate, much faster than if we had to wait for a full on integration into the main app," he added.

Spotify’s podcast ad revenue jumps 627% in Q2

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg says video accounts for almost half the time spent on Facebook

    Facebook users are spending a lot more time watching video, and short-form video like Instagram Reels is growing fast.

  • Zuckerberg is turning trillion-dollar Facebook into a 'metaverse' company, he tells investors

    Following the quarterly release of Facebook's earnings numbers where the company's CFO takes time to walk analysts through the nitty gritty of the company's financials, CEO Mark Zuckerberg took a moment to zoom out and wax on the company's future goals, specifically calling out his ambitions to turn Facebook into "a metaverse company." "I wanted to discuss this now so that you can see the future that we're working towards and how our major initiative across the company are going to map to that," Zuckerberg said on the call.

  • Why Fastly Shares Are Rising Today

    Shares of Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) were rising 3.2% heading into midday Wednesday after the content delivery network (CDN) provider announced it was making available a beta version of its Signal Sciences agent on its edge cloud platform. Fastly wants developers to be able to protect their apps and application programming interfaces (APIs) regardless of where they're found -- whether in the cloud, onsite, in a hybrid environment, or at the network edge. Edge computing allows data center processing to be relocated to the device (or to the "edge," as it were), where real-time processing can occur, allowing for faster response times.

  • Apple's iPhone Supercycle Is Real And It's Spectacular

    Apple's June-quarter report provided further evidence that the company is experiencing an iPhone supercycle.

  • Why Verizon Is a Must-Own Dividend Stock

    After spending $45.5 billion on available spectrum in 2020, there may be a concern that Verizon has taken on too much debt and bet too much on 5G wireless with too little return on the horizon. If Verizon stock is going to break out of its malaise, the company is going to have to show it can add connections at a faster pace, increase revenue growth, and report higher profits that could be used to pay dividends or reduce debt. Verizon recently reported second-quarter financial results, and there was a lot for investors to like.

  • Qualcomm Gives Upbeat Forecast, Lifted by 5G Smartphone Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, delivered a bullish quarterly forecast, helped by the growth of 5G networks and consumer demand for new devices.Earnings will be $2.15 to $2.35 a share in the period ending in September, the company said Wednesday, well ahead of the average projection of $2.07. Revenue will be $8.4 billion to $9.2 billion, compared with an estimate of $8.5 billion.Countries around the world are upgrading their mobile networks to the new 5G s

  • Does Walmart have a future as a tech company?

    The move is a way for Walmart to make money from tools it originally built for its own use in its bid to transform its business for the digital era and keep pace with Amazon.

  • Sony's PS5 outstrips predecessor with 10 million units sold since Nov launch

    Sony Group Corp said on Wednesday its PlayStation 5 (PS5) gaming console has sold more than 10 million units since launching last November, outstripping sales of its predecessor even as the Japanese firm grapples with a global chip shortage. The PS5, which offers cutting edge graphics and faster loading times than the PS4, is in short supply as the COVID-19 pandemic strains global semiconductor supply chains while demand has risen amid a gaming boom with more people staying indoors. "Our partners are performing really well for us, but the chip shortage is definitely a challenge that we are all navigating," Ryan said.

  • Apple earnings: Huge iPhone 12 sales beat analyst expectations

    Apple beat analyst expectations for its Q3 earnings thanks to the performance of its iPhone 12.

  • Apple (AAPL) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    AAPL earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Matterport Is One of My Favorite New Growth Stocks

    Spatial data company Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) officially completed its SPAC merger with Gores Holdings VI on Thursday and officially began trading on the Nasdaq on Friday, July 23. The deal netted Matterport $605 million to fund the growth of its already high-growth business and it values the company at about $4.2 billion at Thursday's closing stock price. What is Matterport?

  • The Chip-Shortage Recovery Will Be Rocky, as Apple Can Attest

    (Bloomberg) -- The great computer-chip shortage of 2021, a cloud hanging over companies ranging from Tesla Inc. to McDonald’s Corp., is showing signs of easing. But not for everyone.While chipmakers such as Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. struck an optimistic tone this week, certain products will remain scarce for some time to come. That’s left companies like Apple Inc. in a bind: Even with some supplies of semiconductors getting closer to normal, they still lack the components nee

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – July 28th, 2021

    After a mixed session on Tuesday, a move back through Tuesday’s highs would be needed to support a bullish day ahead.

  • Ashirase, a Honda incubation, reveals advanced walking assistance system for visually impaired

    Globally, 225 million people are estimated to suffer from moderate or severe visual impairments, and 49.1 million are blind, according to 2020 data from the Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science journal. A Japanese startup that was incubated at Honda Motor Company’s business creation program hopes to make navigating the world easier and safer for the visually impaired. Ashirase, which debuted as the first business venture to come out of Honda’s Ignition program in June, shared details of its in-shoe navigation system for low-vision walkers on Tuesday.

  • Samsung’s new foldable devices will get Galaxy Note’s main feature - and may be stronger and cheaper too

    Samsung is also promising better multitasking and enhanced durability for this generation of foldables - as well as a price cut

  • ImagineAR (IPNFF) Provides Shareholders With Corporate Update

    Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables businesses, sports teams and organizations to create instant global AR mobile phone campaigns without a technical background, is pleased to provide a corporate update to investors.

  • Top 20 Amazon Deals of the Week: AirPods Pro, Ear Wax Removers, Smart Light Switches

    Don’t miss out on the best daily deals of the week!

  • Dash Launches Retail-Focused DashDirect App to Boost Adoption

    The app allows users to pay for everyday purchases at national chain retailers with their DASH holdings.

  • Amazon's second-gen Echo Buds fall to Prime Day lows at Best Buy

    Amazon's Echo Buds wireless earbuds are back down to an all-time low price of $80.

  • Bug Found in Decoy Algorithm for Privacy Coin Monero

    "This does not reveal anything about addresses or transaction amounts ... This bug persists in the official wallet code today," said Monero.