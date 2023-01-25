U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,018.95
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,768.35
    +34.39 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,331.81
    -2.46 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.81
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.48
    +0.35 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.50
    +8.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0919
    +0.0031 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4600
    -0.0090 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2399
    +0.0068 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5520
    -0.6130 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,897.62
    -114.05 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    518.30
    +6.98 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Spotlight: Reducing International Paper's GHG Emissions Across All 3 Scopes

International Paper Company
·1 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / We are committed to investing strategically in pursuit of our Vision 2030 goals. In 2021, for example, we converted the coal-fired power boiler system at our Rome, Georgia Mill to natural gas. According to the International Energy Agency, natural gas produces about 40% fewer GHG emissions per unit of energy compared to coal; the gas-fired boiler will reduce the mill's GHG emissions by nearly 90,000 metric tons per year.

This $2.36 million project is just one example of the strategic, sustainable investments we are making on the road to 2030.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

Read more

International Paper Company, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Press release picture
International Paper Company, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Press release picture


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International Paper Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736765/Spotlight-Reducing-International-Papers-GHG-Emissions-Across-All-3-Scopes

Recommended Stories

  • Equinox Gold's Greenstone Project: On Schedule, On Budget

    Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) is pleased to provide an update on construction progress at its Greenstone Project in Ontario, Canada. The Greenstone Project is being developed as a 60/40 partnership, respectively, by Equinox Gold and Orion Mine Finance Group and will be one of the largest gold mines in Canada, producing more than 400,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years and more than five million ounces of gold over its initial 14-year mine life.

  • Renforth Reports on Pegmatites at Surimeau, Sedimentary Lithium Mineralization

    January 24, 2023 - TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) would like to offer shareholders an update on the status of exploration at Sur...

  • Luminex Hits with Cuyes West Step-out Holes: 4.0m Grading 19.35 g/t Au Eq and 2.5m Grading 18.54 g/t Au Eq

    Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to announce drill results from six holes (CU22-10 to CU22-15) at Cuyes West. Drilling has confirmed a strike length of approximately 350 metres, while the anomaly has been mapped at surface for more than 500 metres. The drilled vertical extent of the Cuyes West mineralized structure now exceeds 300 metres. All holes have now been reported from the 2022 program, except for CU22-16 and CU22-17 (completed in J

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Semiconductor Stock Tries To Clear Buy Point Amid Hopes For Industry

    This semiconductor stock rose about 15% in January so far. Quarterly EPS grew at a consistently high rate ranging between 68%-71% for the last several quarters.

  • If You Invested $10K in Mid-America Apartments 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Be Making In Dividends Today

    Investors are always trying to predict what a stock will be worth in the future and how much its dividend is likely to grow over time. One of the best ways to do that is by looking at its history — in particular, the last five years. Five years is a good length of time in which to measure a stock’s overall performance because the markets have had both bull and bear runs within that time frame. Take a look at one of the leading residential real estate investment trusts (REITs) and see how much yo

  • Babcock & Wilcox Bags $65M Contract To Provide Engineering Service To UK Plant

    Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) said its B&W Environmental and B&W Renewable business segments secured a $65 million contract from Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant Ltd. The contract is to provide engineering services and advanced technologies for the LSEP Sustainable Energy plant in Manchester, U.K. LSEP is a joint venture formed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and FCC Environment (U.K.) B&W's global operations will provide technologies and services for the project, including G

  • After United Airlines win, Boeing is involved in ‘more big orders,’ CEO says

    Boeing Co., which recently clinched a major deal with United Airlines Holdings Inc. for hundreds of its jets, also has some other big deals, according to CEO Dave Calhoun. “I think the United one is in fact indicative,” he added. In December, United  (UAL) and Boeing announced that the airline had agreed to buy 100 787 Dreamliner planes, with the option to purchase 100 more, and had also committing to buying 100 737 Max jets.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Block Payment Platform Falls on Downgrade

    Oppenheimer bumped the stock to Perform from Outperform. The company, started by the Twitter co-founder, has gained more than 30% over the past month.

  • World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again

    “The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest,” Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson wrote on Sunday. “We’re not biting on this recent rally.”

  • Primark cautious on 2023 after 'very strong' Christmas

    LONDON (Reuters) -Clothing retailer Primark reported better-than-expected trading over the Christmas quarter as shoppers returned to stores, parent Associated British Foods said on Tuesday, but cautioned economic headwinds may dent consumer spending in 2023. After two years of pandemic restrictions, a feature of Christmas 2022 was a return of shoppers to physical stores at the expense of online. The group said Primark's revenue was 3.15 billion pounds ($3.91 billion) in the 16 weeks to Jan. 7, up 15% on a constant currency basis as it benefited from "very strong" trading in the run-up to Christmas, with record sales in the week to Christmas Day.

  • Elevance To Acquire Louisiana Nonprofit Health Insurer, Adds 1.9M Members

    Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) agreed to acquire Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, joining Elevance Health's affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands. The combination builds on the existing collaboration in Louisiana through joint ownership of Healthy Blue, which serves Medicaid and Medicare Dual Eligible members. It will also accelerate BCBSLA's strategic evolution to improve access, affordability, and quality of services delivered by BCBSLA to the more than 1.9 million

  • Dollar edges down as traders look to central banks for cues

    The dollar edged down against the euro on Wednesday in subdued trading as investors were hesitant to make any big bets ahead of next week's central bank meetings, including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. "Trading ranges remain remarkably compressed ahead of next week's central bank meetings," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay. Traders broadly expect the Fed to increase rates by 25 basis points (bps) next Wednesday, a step down from a 50 bps increase in December.

  • Tyson CFO pleads guilty to public intoxication and criminal trespass

    Tyson Foods CFO, John R. Tyson has agreed to pay fines related to a late 2022 arrest involving two charges, public intoxication and criminal trespass

  • Resurgent Rupiah Having Best Month in Over Two Years Amid Inflow

    (Bloomberg) -- The rupiah is enjoying its best performance in more than two years as foreign inflows turbocharge its catch-up with emerging market peers. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverNYSE Gets Wave of Sell Orders, Unleashing Stock-Market ChaosHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemThe Indonesian currency cli

  • Twitter Headquarters Landlord Sues Elon Musk’s Company, Alleging Unpaid Rent

    The suit joins the other legal battles between the social-media company and vendors since Elon Musk acquired the business last year.

  • An EV Upheaval Looms. Analyst Says to Sell These 2 Stocks and Buy Rivian and Tesla.

    Tesla ‘s coming price cuts are going to make it very difficult for other electric vehicle startups—which means investors will have to be choosier when selecting stock in the sector. The Tesla (ticker: TSLA) cuts are evidence that EVs are passing from acute under-supply to potential over-supply, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas. The ones he doesn’t like and recommends investors avoid are Fisker (FSR) and Lucid (LCID) shares.

  • How much is higher inflation hurting you? Here’s how to estimate

    Some Americans may be getting stung by inflation that’s even higher than the national rate.

  • Adani Group, Run by Asia's Richest Man, Hit by Short Seller's Report

    Hindenburg Research alleges irregularities and overleveraging at the listed entities controlled by Adani Enterprises.

  • DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance - Bloomberg News

    The lawsuit would be the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law in how the tech giant acquires or maintains its dominance. The Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on its monopoly in search and is scheduled to go to trial in September.

  • Analysts See a Slowdown in Consumer Spending. That’s Bad News for Block Stock.

    The company could be more susceptible to a greater drop in payment volumes in an economic downturn, Oppenheimer says.