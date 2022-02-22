U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,324.75
    +24.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,678.00
    +153.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,976.00
    +113.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.90
    +15.70 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.30
    -5.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0450
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,115.43
    +969.76 (+2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.69
    +34.40 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

SpotLite360 Closes Private Placement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPLTF
SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.
SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 IOT SOLUTIONS, INC. (“SpotLite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A) is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") and issued 17,640,725 units (“Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,764,072.50. Each Unit consists of one common share (each a "Share") and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant (with two half warrants being a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company has paid cash finder’s fees of $85,350 and it has issued 853,800 Warrants on the same terms as noted above to qualified parties.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital purposes and the contemplated acquisition of E3 Service Group, LLC ( please refer to the news release dated November 15, 2021 for further details on the executed non-binding letter of intent).

All securities issued are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period that expires on June 23, 2022.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them will be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

“James Greenwell”

James Greenwell, President

For more information about SpotLite360, please visit: http://spotlite360.com

Charles Lee
Investor Relations and Media Inquiries
+1 (720) 830-6120
ir@spotlite360.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

SpotLite360 is a logistics technologies solutions provider unlocking value, opportunities, and efficiencies for all participants in a supply chain. Building upon existing applications of IoT technologies, distributed ledgers, and machine learning, SpotLite360 endeavours to set new standards of transparency, integrity, and sustainability in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agriculture industries. As regulators across the globe begin to impose new tracing and accountability requirements for the protection of consumers (e.g., DSCSA and FSMA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), the need for reliable, cost-effective, and versatile tracking technology is expected to grow considerably. SpotLite360’s flagship SaaS solution has been engineered to seamlessly track the movement of a product by integrating with systems of all major stakeholders in a supply chain ranging from the raw materials to the hands of the end consumer. With a primary objective of onboarding new clients in 2021, SpotLite360 plans to explore innovative use cases for its proprietary stack of technologies which could transform logistics workflows in some of the world’s largest industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, with respect to the Company. The forward-looking information included in this news release is not based on historical facts, but rather on the expectations of the Company’s management regarding the future growth of the Resulting Issuer, its results of operations, performance, business prospects, and opportunities. This news release uses words such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, or similar expressions to identify forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information reflects the current beliefs of the Company’s management, based on information currently available to them.

This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements relating to: the proposed acquisition of E3, the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company; statements relating to the business and future activities of the Company; anticipated developments in operations of the Company; market position, ability to compete, and future financial or operating performance of the Company; the timing and amount of funding required to execute the business plans of the Company; capital expenditures of the Company; the effect on the Company, of any changes to existing or new legislation or policy or government regulation; the length of time required to obtain permits, certifications and approvals; the availability of labour; estimated budgets; currency fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; limitations on insurance coverage; the timing and possible outcome of regulatory and permitting matters; goals; strategies; future growth; the adequacy of financial resources; our expectations regarding revenues, expenses and anticipated cash needs.

In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to the expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, including those listed in the Company's non-offering prospectus dated May 26, 2021.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Information contained in forward-looking statements in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or results, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, potential investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or the information contained in those statements.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Baby formula makers still breaking global marketing rules - report

    Almost all parents and pregnant women in China, Vietnam and the UK are exposed to “aggressive” formula milk marketing campaigns that breach global rules set up after scandals more than 40 years ago, according to a new report. The marketing techniques can push women away from breastfeeding and include everything from giving free samples, to executives setting up or joining "mums' groups" on popular messaging apps, the report from the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and M&C Saatchi said. Health workers are also targeted, with gifts, funding for research and even commission from sales, all practices that are banned under international guidelines for the marketing of formula milk.

  • Another former Tesla employee sues over racism

    A former Tesla construction manager is suing the company following allegations that he was fired for reporting safety violations and because of his race.Marc Cage, who is Black, asserted in his lawsuit that he reported violations that risked large-scale explosions at Tesla's Nevada battery factory as well as failures of the company to disclose on-the-job injuries, Reuters reported."Tesla's commitments to unrealistic production goals and frantic...

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Home Depot's stock tumble cutting more than 220 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. tumbled 9.8% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its dividend, but reported gross margin that fell and provided a less than enthusiastic profit outlook. The stock's price decline of $33.84 was shaving about 223 points off the Dow's price, representing about 38% of the Dow's decline of 580 points, or 1.7%. The stock

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Virgin Galactic Reports Mixed Q4 Results As It Relaunches Ticket Sales

    Virgin Galactic reported mixed Q4 results Tuesday after relaunching ticket sales earlier this month. SPCE stock rose late.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • QuantumScape Hits Its Mark, but Still Stalls Out in the Market

    The electric vehicle battery maker achieved its four targeted milestones, but the stock still sags after earnings.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • Is a 70% Fall in Matterport Stock a Buying Opportunity?

    We’re not even two full months into 2022 and some charts make for almost comical reading based on the absurd drops some stocks have exhibited. For instance, since the turn of the year, shares of Matterport (MTTR) have already shaved 70% off their value. The volatile market conditions can be partly to blame, but it hasn’t helped that the spatial data company announced a disappointing outlook when delivering 4Q21’s financials earlier this month. However, Deutsche Bank’s Bhavin Shah recently met wi

  • Why Apple, Appian, and Lemonade Stocks Are Falling Tuesday

    The share prices of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were all tumbling this afternoon as investors processed new information about rising tensions in Europe. Each of the tech stocks had fallen significantly during afternoon trading, with Apple down 2.7%, Appian falling 5.3%, and Lemonade down 6.8%. Yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the independence of two regions in Ukraine, which have been held by Russian-backed rebels.

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur

  • Buy the Dip: Data, Search and Security

    "The company reported an earnings beat and strong guidance Thursday and has rallied," Bruce Kamich wrote on Real Money. Kamich feels that DDOG is a dog that's going to hunt. "In our December 9 review we wrote that "I will assume that some traders have booked some nice profits with DDOG.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Fertilizer producer Mosaic says demand strong, but stock falls on Q4 earnings miss

    Shares of Mosaic Co. dropped more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the fertilizer and feed producer missed fourth-quarter expectations and said rising agricultural commodity prices will be good for demand for its products this year. Mosaic said it earned $665 million, or $1.76 a share, in the quarter, compared with $828 million, or $2.17 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $1.95 a share. Revenue rose to $3.8 billion from $2.5 billion a y