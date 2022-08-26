U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,184.25
    -16.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,183.00
    -90.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,089.00
    -67.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,956.60
    -8.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.77
    +1.25 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    -13.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.39
    -0.43 (-1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9570
    +0.4870 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,186.22
    -506.85 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.71
    -9.09 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.23
    +6.49 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc. Closes Acquisition of Reti Capital Corp. Including All Equity of Digital Media Company ‘Back to the Digital’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPLTF
SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.
SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 IOT SOLUTIONS, INC. (“SpotLite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% equity interest in Reti Capital Corp. (“RETI”) and in connection thereof, acquired a 100% equity interest in Back to the Digital, Inc. (“BTTD”) a Denver, Colorado based digital media company. BTTD is the parent of the very successful website www.ImFromDenver.com.

BTTD is a nationally recognized producer of data-driven digital content that entertains, engages, interacts and increases revenues across many digital platforms. ImFromDenver.com is one platform used to distribute their produced digital content and has driven best in class consumer engagement numbers. On an average daily basis, this platform has over three hundred thousand unique visitors and frequently over six hundred thousand visitors. In a recent 28 days span the site had over 15 million views. Everyday their website is ranked in the top three highest consumer trafficked sites in Colorado. The acquisition of BTTD will present greater opportunity to scale the supply chain digital twin in SpotLite360’s customer base. The BTTD team will also enhance SpotLite360’s marketing effort and facilitate a new suite of consumer facing solutions as an integral part of SpotLite360’s SaaS based supply chain technology solutions. With consistent revenue growth year over year, BTTD has built and told the story of many companies, products and brands.

Reti also brings an exclusive global license with Encapsa Technology Ventures, Inc. (“Encapsa”) to the SpotLite360 team within the supply chain arena; the global license will leverage Encapsa’s patented data storage technology that uniquely brings together all forms of structured or unstructured data and makes that data searchable and available to all members of the enterprise. Encapsa’s unique, novel, and proprietary data storage and data management technology facilitates the uniting of disparate data for consummation and analysis.

James Greenwell, President and CEO commented, “We are very excited to add this team and these capabilities to our strategy of driving supply chain data and proof to consumers. Our software solutions provide tracing, tracking and visibility to any supply chain and consumers are the ultimate beneficiaries of this data. Consumers will have visibility into the proof of sustainability, ESG claims, product origins, authenticity, nutritional fact panels, and a long list of product and brand claims. Consumer engagement and data analytics is the last mile of the supply chain.”

Jared Wigand, founder of BTTD added, “I see the vision of collecting real time data across the supply chain and presenting digital data to the consumer. Data is the key to proof in healthcare, agriculture, and pharmaceutical and building consumer trust in any brand. SpotLite360 is a pioneer in leveraging a SaaS platform, IOT, Blockchain, Sensors to collect data, analytics, transparency into a supply chain, and chain of custody, for the ecosystem of partners and the consumers of these brands. My team is delighted to be a part of this future. It’s brilliant!”

Reti and BTTD will operate as wholly owned subsidiaries of SpotLite360 and are expected to be accretive by the end of 2022.

Consideration for the acquisition of Reti consisted of 13,250,000 common shares of the Company issued at CAD $0.08 per share. The Company relied on the prospectus and registration exemption under section 2.16 of National Instrument 45-106 (take-over bid exemption) in issuing the consideration shares for Reti; these consideration shares are not subject to a hold period. Upon the acquisition of Reti, the Company immediately assumed the letter of intent between Reti and BTTD, and acquired all of the equity of BTTD pursuant to a definitive agreement. The acquisition of BTTD consisted of 1,000,000 common shares of SpotLite360 which were issued at CAD $0.08 per share and US $50,000 cash. Additionally, BTTD has a twelve-month stock based earn-out based on exceeding certain revenue targets. The consideration shares issued for the BTTD acquisition and any subsequent earn-ours are subject to a four (4) month and one (1) day hold period from issuance.

None of the securities issued in connection with the acquisition of Reti or BTTD have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them have been offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

“James Greenwell”

James Greenwell, President and CEO

For more information about SpotLite360, please visit: http://spotlite360.com

Investor Relations and Media Inquiries
+1 (720) 830-6120
ir@spotlite360.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc.

SpotLite360 is a logistics technologies solutions provider unlocking value, opportunities, and efficiencies for all participants in a supply chain. Building upon existing applications of IoT technologies, distributed ledgers, and machine learning, SpotLite360 endeavours to set new standards of transparency, integrity, and sustainability in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agriculture industries. As regulators across the globe begin to impose new tracing and accountability requirements for the protection of consumers (e.g., DSCSA and FSMA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), the need for reliable, cost-effective, and versatile tracking technology is expected to grow considerably. SpotLite360’s flagship SaaS solution has been engineered to seamlessly track the movement of a product by integrating with systems of all major stakeholders in a supply chain ranging from the raw materials to the hands of the end consumer. With a primary objective of onboarding new clients in 2021, SpotLite360 plans to explore innovative use cases for its proprietary stack of technologies which could transform logistics workflows in some of the world’s largest industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, with respect to the Company. The forward-looking information included in this news release is not based on historical facts, but rather on the expectations of the Company’s management regarding the future growth of the Resulting Issuer, its results of operations, performance, business prospects, and opportunities. This news release uses words such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, or similar expressions to identify forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information reflects the current beliefs of the Company’s management, based on information currently available to them.

This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements relating to: the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company; statements relating to the business and future activities of the Company; anticipated developments in operations of the Company; market position, ability to compete, and future financial or operating performance of the Company; the timing and amount of funding required to execute the business plans of the Company; capital expenditures of the Company; the effect on the Company, of any changes to existing or new legislation or policy or government regulation; the length of time required to obtain permits, certifications and approvals; the availability of labour; estimated budgets; currency fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; limitations on insurance coverage; the timing and possible outcome of regulatory and permitting matters; goals; strategies; future growth; the adequacy of financial resources; our expectations regarding revenues, expenses and anticipated cash needs.

In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to the expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, including those listed in the Company's non-offering prospectus dated May 26, 2021.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Information contained in forward-looking statements in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or results, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, potential investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or the information contained in those statements.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by SpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Expects This From Fed Chief Powell; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Several stocks flashed buy signals as the market rallied heading into Fed chief Powell's speech. Here's what to expect.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split

    What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • Powell's feint

    With just four hours to Jerome Powell's podium appearance at Jackson Hole, all the 'ifs' and 'buts' have been debated and the jerky last minute market positioning done and dusted. The Federal Reserve chief delivers his hotly-awaited speech at 1000 EDT. But the barrage of comments and interviews from his Fed colleagues over the past 24 hours leaves markets with little new to chew on about the policy trajectory.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel: Things Aren't Looking Good for Semiconductors

    The just-completed second-quarter-earnings season confirms that the semiconductor makers are in for a tough time. AMD , Nvidia , and Intel , three of the biggest players in the sector, reported completely different performances. Advanced Micro Devices delivered 70% year-over-year revenue growth, to $6.6 billion, even as sales of personal computers slowed sharply.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling

    Despite historically high inflation, the Oracle of Omaha has sold shares of these supercharged income stocks, which are yielding between 3.9% and 5.8%.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • T-Mobile Has Replaced Verizon Atop the Wireless World. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    T-Mobile was an also-ran until its merger with Sprint and the ongoing transition to 5G. But as Verizon and AT&T struggle, T-Mobile goes from strength to strength, with big earnings and buybacks ahead.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof

    2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades.

  • Alibaba stock rises amid news of possible deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators

    Shares of Alibaba are jumping after reports of a possible audit deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock?

    Shares of the leading electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have seesawed since eclipsing a $1 trillion market capitalization at the end of 2021. After all, Tesla dominates 26% of the global battery electric vehicle (BEV) market, an industry that is forecast to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4% from 2021 through 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. Let's look at where Tesla currently stands to help investors decide if it's a sound investment today.

  • Peloton stock plummets amid falling revenue, soaring operating expenses

    Peloton shares are tumbling after its second-quarter earnings results, its sixth-consecutive quarter of losses.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.

  • Dow Futures Slip as Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech Looms—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The Federal Reserve chairman is set to deliver a highly anticipated speech on Friday. Investors will listen for clues on monetary policy.