U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.75
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,463.25
    -40.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.00
    -7.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.10
    -19.70 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.37 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    -0.0049 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.86
    -0.60 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3750
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,938.44
    +419.62 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.33
    +38.12 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.55
    +28.06 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 323,000 individuals likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Spotlite360 Retains Sewald Hanfling for Strategic Business Development

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Spotlite360 Technologies Inc.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (“Spotlite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a one-year agreement with Denver-based Sewald Hanfling LLC (“Sewald Hanfling”) to create and execute business development strategies for the commercialization of the Company’s SaaS-based supply chain solution (the “Spotlite360 Technologies”) in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and cannabis categories. Founded in 2012, Sewald Hanfling is a public affairs firm with specialties to include government affairs, lobbying (local/state/federal), and business development. With a primary focus on markets in the state of Colorado, Sewald Hanfling has recognized opportunities for major players in both government and industry to leverage blockchain and Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) technologies to unlock new business value, optimize workflows, improve visibility, and facilitate compliance with new and emerging government and regulatory mandates.

In a press release dated August 11, 2021, Spotlite360 announced an agreement with one of the longest-established cannabis dispensary operators in Colorado to explore potential integrations of the Spotlite360 Technologies into its systems. Such integrations could be instrumental to efforts to expand into other states by providing an unparalleled level of visibility into the movement of goods in the supply chain. By ensuring each and every stakeholder in a supply chain is held accountable through immutable reporting on a distributed ledger through autonomous tracking instruments, solutions such as the Spotlite360 Technologies can set new standards in a variety of commercial sectors. As such, the Company intends to explore opportunities to encourage policy changes through Sewald Hanfling’s nationwide network of elected officials whose supervision of industries such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, and cannabis can provide valuable insights with respect to where solutions such as the Spotlite360 Technologies can be the most impactful.

More information about Sewald Hanfling can be found on its website: https://www.sewaldhanfling.com/

Under its agreement with the Company, Sewald Hanfling will be paid a referral commission for introductions of accounts who enter into service contracts for integrations of the Spotlite360 Technologies. With its extensive base of private sector clients throughout Colorado and elsewhere in the United States, the Company’s management believes that Sewald Hanfling will be a strategic channel partner for the Spotlite360 Technologies, driving pipeline growth and revenue opportunities for the Company.

Spotlite360 President James Greenwell commented, “Virtually every industry in the world can benefit from improved supply chain visibility and oversight made possible through technologies such as blockchain and IoT, which are the backbone of the Spotlite360 Technologies. Throughout the 20th century, computers and the Internet improved the availability of information among parties in a supply chain, allowing firms and service providers to operate more efficiently and with less risk. As these technologies set new de facto standards in each industry, many of those standards soon became law to the benefit of industry players as well as the end consumers. We believe that new paradigms are coming into place as blockchain and IoT lead the way in shaping the digital supply chains of 2021 and beyond, and we are grateful to have Sewald Hanfling on our side as a partner who can assist us in navigating how new regulations are established, in addition to making introductions to potential new accounts through their extensive network and client base.”

Sewald Hanfling co-founder R.D. Sewald also commented, “Based on our combined decades of experience with public policy and legislation, it is clear to us that lawmakers across the country are prioritizing the new standards of consumer satisfaction as a central consideration in forming regulations. Companies of all sizes have been nothing short of emphatic in recent years about their commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance (‘ESG’) goals and standards, though the actual impact of such commitments can be quite difficult to measure or evaluate in a meaningful way. The Spotlite360 Technologies provide an interconnected, high-tech, and robust option for firms to continuously gather and assess data from every step in the supply chain, which we believe aligns with the common policy goals that ultimately stand to benefit the general public through higher standards among suppliers. We look forward to working with Spotlite360 and making introductions to our many contacts who can open doors leading to possible integrations, initially in healthcare, agriculture, and cannabis.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Spotlite360 Technologies Inc.

“James Greenwell”

James Greenwell, President

For more information about Spotlite360, please visit: http://spotlite360.com

Charles Lee
Investor Relations and Media Inquiries
+1 (720) 830-6120
ir@spotlite360.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About Spotlite360 Technologies Inc.

Spotlite360 is a logistics technologies solutions provider unlocking value, opportunities, and efficiencies for all participants in a supply chain. Building upon existing applications of IoT technologies, distributed ledgers, and machine learning, Spotlite360 endeavours to set new standards of transparency, integrity, and sustainability in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agriculture industries. As regulators across the globe begin to impose new tracing and accountability requirements for the protection of consumers (e.g., DSCSA and FSMA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), the need for reliable, cost-effective, and versatile tracking technology is expected to grow considerably. Spotlite360’s flagship SaaS solution has been engineered to seamlessly track the movement of a product by integrating with systems of all major stakeholders in a supply chain ranging from the raw materials to the hands of the end consumer. With a primary objective of onboarding new clients in 2021, Spotlite360 plans to explore innovative use cases for its proprietary stack of technologies which could transform logistics workflows in some of the world’s largest industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, with respect to the Company. The forward-looking information included in this news release is not based on historical facts, but rather on the expectations of the Company’s management regarding the future growth of the Resulting Issuer, its results of operations, performance, business prospects, and opportunities. This news release uses words such as “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, or similar expressions to identify forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information reflects the current beliefs of the Company’s management, based on information currently available to them.

This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements relating to: the intentions, plans and future actions of the Company; statements relating to the business and future activities of the Company; anticipated developments in operations of the Company; market position, ability to compete, and future financial or operating performance of the Company; the timing and amount of funding required to execute the business plans of the Company; capital expenditures of the Company; the effect on the Company, of any changes to existing or new legislation or policy or government regulation; the length of time required to obtain permits, certifications and approvals; the availability of labour; estimated budgets; currency fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; limitations on insurance coverage; the timing and possible outcome of regulatory and permitting matters; goals; strategies; future growth; the adequacy of financial resources; our expectations regarding revenues, expenses and anticipated cash needs.

In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to the expectations and predictions of the Company is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, including those listed in the Company's non-offering prospectus dated May 26, 2021.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Information contained in forward-looking statements in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or results, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, potential investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or the information contained in those statements.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Spotlite360 Technologies Inc. can be found under the Company's profile on http://sedar.com.



Recommended Stories

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • Have $3,000? 3 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    These companies are benefiting from solid secular tailwinds, and their shares are still trading for cheap.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 81% to 98% Downside, According to Wall Street

    Although a vast majority of Wall Street ratings and price targets on publicly traded companies portend upside, some analysts see nothing short of calamity in the months and years that lie ahead for some of the most popular stocks. Based on the lowest Wall Street price target, the following three ultra-popular stocks could tumble between 81% and 98%. Biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been one of the fastest-growing and most successful investments since the beginning of 2020.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    Upstart's share price has increased tenfold since the company's IPO less than a year ago. Is there more to come?

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • General Electric: J.P. Morgan’s Take on Recent Investor Update

    General Electric (GE) is in the midst of a restructuring process, with a focus on reducing its debt load and pivoting the company toward a leaner and simpler business model. The industrial giant recently provided investors with an update on its outlook and GE skeptic J.P. Morgan’s Stephen Tusa has been sifting through the details. “The update seemed cautionary on Q3, though with a reaffirmed 2021 financial outlook and ‘confidence in (their) long term growth prospects’”, the 5-star analyst said.

  • Schwab Raises Fees for Buying Fidelity and Vanguard Funds

    The powerhouse broker says that it isn't taking aim at its biggest competitors, but financial advisors are skeptical.

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why GreenSky Stock Soared 53% Today

    Shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) surged 53.2% on Wednesday after the specialty lender agreed to be acquired by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). GreenSky struck a deal with financial services powerhouse Goldman Sachs. Investors will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs' stock for each share of GreenSky they own.

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • SoFi Stock Could Hit $28, Says Analyst

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -- if you haven't heard of it -- is an $11.5 billion "social finance" company that lost $224 million last year -- and $343 million more in just the first six months of this year. Nevertheless, says Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, SoFi has potential. Initiating coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a $28 price target that implies a near-85% profit over the course of the next year, Dolev declared SoFi stock "SoFi(ne)," and predicted the company will over the next few yea

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.