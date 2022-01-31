SpotOn Named a Preferred Technology Partner of the Ohio Restaurant Association

SpotOn is recognized by the ORA as a leading technology provider, offering insights and solutions to business owners looking to take their enterprise to the next level.

SpotOn

COLUMBUS, OHIO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotOn, a leading software and payments provider, has been recognized as a preferred technology partner by the Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA). SpotOn will provide ORA members with critical insights into the latest advances to help Ohio restaurants, event venues, and more grow their businesses.

Trusted by thousands of restaurants and venues across the United States, SpotOn offers the tools and resources operators need to create exceptional guest experiences. With SpotOn, operators have access to robust software and hardware they need to streamline operations and grow their business, including:

In addition, SpotOn offers technology that enables operators to take payments anywhere, reach more customers with digital solutions, and grow revenue while reducing costs.

"Shrinking budgets, labor concerns, and the residual effects of a nearly two-year pandemic are changing the landscape of the restaurant and hospitality industries. Business owners are looking for ways to reduce costs and increase profit margins. SpotOn technology is designed to do that, " said Ben Pryor, Head of Innovation at SpotOn. “Our technology is giving business owners intuitive tools they’ve never had before, providing instant access to the data they need to run their business more efficiently."

This partnership with SpotOn will allow ORA members to stay up to date on the payments, software, and point-of-sale solutions they need to unlock the potential of their business. Business owners of all sizes can use the industry-best POS solution to streamline operations, cut labor costs, and create new revenue streams.

“The Ohio Restaurant Association was founded to promote and protect Ohio's restaurant industry while providing sound business solutions for our members. Our partnership with SpotOn embodies that mission,” said John Barker President, and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association. “SpotOn’s technology will empower our members to stay ahead of changing consumer demand and industry challenges. Not only will the Ohio restaurant and hospitality community have direct access to the latest technology tailored to their specific business needs, but also a company that believes in the power of small business.”

SpotOn has worked alongside businesses of all sizes throughout the pandemic, helping owners stay profitable. SpotOn technology has powered businesses across the nation to maximize throughput, boost efficiency, get real-time data and improve the guest experience across multiple locations with a cloud-based POS system that’s fast and easy to use. In addition, the company has continued to evolve technology throughout the pandemic to provide companies the tools they need to continue to operate and cater to changing consumer demands, including commerce solutions and low-cost private lending through SpotOn Capital.

About SpotOn

SpotOn is one of the fastest-growing software and payments companies with comprehensive, cloud-based technology for small, midsize, and enterprise businesses in the restaurant, retail, sports, education, and entertainment space. Known for its rapid innovation and industry-leading customer service, SpotOn offers integrated solutions including marketing and loyalty, website development, e-commerce, reservations and waitlisting, mobile ordering, digital payments, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions. SpotOn has 1,600 employees and maintains offices around the world, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Mexico City, Detroit, Atlanta, Denver, and Krakow. For more information, visit www.spoton.com.

