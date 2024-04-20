Spousal Social Security Benefits: 3 Things All Retired Couples Should Know

Stefon Walters, The Motley Fool
4 min read
0

As you work throughout your career, a good portion of the taxes you pay go toward Social Security. For decades, Social Security has been one of America's most important social programs, especially when it comes to retirement. Social Security benefits provide guaranteed income for retirees and help keep many people out of poverty.

Luckily, Social Security retirement benefits aren't solely for people who worked and paid taxes throughout their careers. Social Security permits spousal benefits to support non-working or low-earning spouses in retirement as well. For couples nearing or in retirement and considering this option, here are three things you should know.

A couple sitting on a couch and looking at a laptop together.
Image source: Getty Images.

1. How Social Security spousal benefits are calculated

Social Security calculates a recipient's monthly benefits using a formula that factors in their 35 highest-earning years of income. However, a spouse can receive Social Security benefits based on their partner's earning record if one of the following applies:

  • They're at least 62 years old.

  • They're caring for a child under 16.

  • They're caring for a child with a disability.

If the person claiming spousal benefits is at their full retirement age, they're eligible to receive 50% of their spouse's primary insurance amount (PIA).

For instance, if spouse A's earnings record gives them a monthly benefit of $1,500 at their full retirement age, spouse B could receive up to $750 monthly. The exact amount will depend on the age at which spouse B claims benefits.

2. How the age you claim affects your monthly benefit

Your full retirement age is one of the most important numbers related to Social Security -- and retirement, in general -- because it's when you're eligible to receive your PIA. However, you don't have to claim benefits at your full retirement age; you can claim them before then, reducing your monthly benefit or delay them past it, increasing your monthly benefit.

Chart showing Social Security full retirement ages by birth year.
Image source: The Motley Fool.

For the primary spouse (the one claiming based on their work record), benefits are reduced by 5/9 of 1% each month before their full retirement age, up to 36 months. Each additional month further reduces benefits by 5/12 of 1%. For example, someone whose full retirement age is 67 and claims benefits at 64 would have them reduced by 20%. If they claimed at 62, they'd be reduced by 30%.

The reduction is different for the person claiming spousal benefits. Their benefits are reduced by 25/36 of 1% each month before their full retirement age, up to 36 months, and then reduced 5/12 of 1% each additional month after. If their full retirement age is 67 and they claim at 64, benefits would be reduced by 25%. If they claimed at 62, they'd be reduced by 35%.

Although monthly Social Security benefits are increased for the primary spouse if they delay past their full retirement age, this doesn't apply to those receiving spousal benefits.

3. What happens to benefits if a spouse passes away

Although they're separate types of Social Security benefits, spousal and survivors benefits are closely linked. If someone is receiving spousal benefits when their spouse passes away, their spousal benefits are automatically converted to survivors benefits.

When spousal benefits are converted, the person receiving them is eligible to receive up to 100% of their deceased spouse's benefit, including any benefit increase they might've received for delaying benefits past their full retirement age.

Survivors benefits can be initiated as early as age 60, or age 50 for those with a disability. However, similar to regular spousal benefits, survivors benefits will be reduced if they're claimed before full retirement age. For instance, if a widow or widower begins receiving survivors benefits at age 60, they will receive about 71.5% of the deceased spouse's benefits after the reduction.

The $22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets"

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Spousal Social Security Benefits: 3 Things All Retired Couples Should Know was originally published by The Motley Fool

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • China slaps anti-dumping levy on import of a US chemical amid rising trade tensions

    China on Friday slapped a levy on imports of an acid from the United States widely used in food, feed, pesticides and medical fields, amid heightened tensions with Washington over bilateral trade. From Saturday, imports of propionic acid from the United States will be subject to a levy of 43.5%, the Ministry Of Commerce said in a statement, after a July investigation found the Chinese domestic propionic acid industry was "materially damaged."

  • I Have $500k in a Roth IRA, and Will Receive a Combined $2,000 a Month From a Pension and Social Security. Can I Retire at 62?

    Figuring out when you can afford to retire often comes down to determining whether your assets will produce enough annual income to support your lifestyle and spending needs. If you need help deciding when to retire, connect with a financial advisor and have them build you an income plan based on your unique financial situation. […] The post I Have $500k in a Roth IRA, and Will Receive a Combined $2,000 a Month From a Pension and Social Security. Can I Retire at 62? appeared first on SmartReads

  • Donald Trump Lost $1 Million In Crypto In The Last 7 Days: Will He Sell?

    While presidential candidate Donald Trump is known for numerous things, few would say that crypto is at the top of that list. Trump's dealings with crypto have largely flown under the radar compared to other events surrounding the former president. However, Trump's crypto portfolio has been discovered, allowing for an unparalleled look into his crypto holdings. Don't Miss: If you invested $100 in DOGE when Elon Musk first tweeted about it in 2019, here’s how much you’d have today. Bitcoin has ju

  • Social Security: Here Are the Best and Worst Ages to Take Benefits, According to Data

    Here's what the research says about when to take Social Security.

  • Fed Chair Powell ‘backed himself into a corner’ by predicting rate cuts this year and is now in a ‘tricky situation,’ according to this chief investment officer

    Forget interest rate cuts—private wealth manager Michael Landsberg argues the Fed may even be forced to raise rates this year.

  • 68% of Warren Buffett's $372 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in Just 4 Stocks

    A whopping $253 billion of Berkshire Hathaway's $372 billion investment portfolio can be traced back to four brand-name, time-tested stocks.

  • Donald Trump's $5.7 Million Crypto Portfolio: How Many Cryptocurrencies Does Trump Own?

    For decades, former President Donald Trump has made headlines for his business dealings, political undertakings and legal issues, but one less-discussed point is his relationship with cryptocurrency. Trump has amassed a multimillion-dollar crypto portfolio and has sold some of his tokens for a profit. Take a closer look at the tokens Trump holds. Don't Miss: If you invested $100 in DOGE when Elon Musk first tweeted about it in 2019, here’s how much you’d have today. Bitcoin has jumped another 45

  • Elon Musk Turned Democrats Off Tesla When He Needed Them Most

    Some potential Tesla buyers couldn’t stomach a purchase amid the CEO’s fall outbursts, data suggest.

  • Fed policy on hold because of 'stalled' progress on inflation, Goolsbee says

    (Reuters) -Progress on bringing down inflation has "stalled" this year, Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said on Friday, becoming the latest U.S. central banker to drop an earlier focus on the coming need for interest rate cuts. "Given the strength of the labor market and progress on easing inflation seen over a longer arc, I believe the Fed's current restrictive monetary policy is appropriate," Goolsbee said during an appearance before a business journalism group in Chicago. The belief that rates will need to stay high for longer to get price pressures moving down again is now the dominant view at the Fed. The U.S. central bank has kept its policy rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range since last July, and just a few weeks ago most policymakers, including Goolsbee, thought at least three rate cuts this year would be appropriate.

  • 40% of Workers Forced Into Early Retirement: How to Stay Ahead of the Curve

    How would you handle early retirement? Instead of having years of investment and growth left, what if you had to start living on your retirement accounts tomorrow? More importantly, what if you had no choice in the matter? A financial advisor can help you prepare for life’s curveballs, including forced retirement. Find a fiduciary advisor […] The post Study Says 40% of Workers Forced Into Early Retirement: Here’s How to Stay Ahead of the Curve appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.