U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6920
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,996.57
    +642.82 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

SPPI ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until November 1, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit. The Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit charges Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit (Luo v. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., No. 2:21-cv-01612) was commenced on August 31, 2021 in the District of Nevada.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Spectrum Pharmaceutical class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than November 1, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company whose products under development include, among others, ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. In December 2018, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals submitted a Biologics License Application (“BLA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for ROLONTIS as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (the “ROLONTIS BLA”).

The Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the ROLONTIS manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the ROLONTIS BLA in its current form; (iii) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA’s approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 6, 2021, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA regarding the ROLONTIS BLA. The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ manufacturing facility will be necessary. On this news, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ stock price fell more than 21%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Spectrum Pharmaceuticals securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • Students and staff prepare for first full capacity game at Kyle Field

    "Everyone’s ready for the new season, and being able to actually get into Kyle Field,"

  • Kraft, execs to pay more than $62 million over U.S. accounting scheme charges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Kraft Heinz Company and two former executives have agreed to pay more than $62 million to settle charges they falsified supplier contracts to achieve cost savings in a multi-year accounting scheme, the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday. The alleged misconduct began as a result of a "cost savings gap" leading up to Heinz's 2015 merger with Kraft and continued for years amid pressure to make good on promises the new company would "deliver on certain cost savings," according to SEC documents. Kraft restated its financials in June 2019 after the launch of an SEC probe, correcting $208 million in improperly recognized cost savings from nearly 300 transactions, the regulator said.

  • James Simons, Robert Mercer, Others at Renaissance to Pay Up to $7 Billion to Settle Tax Probe

    In a tax settlement that may be the largest in history, current and former executives of hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC will personally pay as much as $7 billion to settle a long-running dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

  • Smart withdrawals can reduce taxes, extend your nest egg in retirement

    There’s plenty written about saving for retirement, but not so much about how to spend what you’ve saved: A Google search produced more than 15 times as many results for “how to save for retirement” as for “how to withdraw money during retirement.” The conventional wisdom holds that you should withdraw from your nonretirement financial assets first, then your tax-deferred accounts (IRAs and 401ks) and then whatever tax-exempt accounts (like Roth IRAs) you might have. Less well known but more tax-efficient retirement-spending strategies can, by reducing the tax hit on your withdrawals, actually extend the life of your next egg, and that could mean the difference between running out of money and leaving something to your heirs.

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • How DigitalOcean Is Making Waves

    The company competes with the biggest cloud storage providers in the world for the smaller customers they neglect.

  • Exclusive-Chevron looks to sell Texas' Eagle Ford Basin assets - document

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is looking to sell its oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in south Texas, according to sources familiar with the matter and a marketing document seen by Reuters. At $70 oil and $4 gas, Chevron estimated the assets' total proved developed resources - the amount of oil and gas with a 90% or greater probability of profitable extraction - were worth around $1 billion, according to the document. U.S. crude prices were trading at around $69.5 a barrel on Friday, while natural gas was around $4.69 per million British thermal units.

  • Fauci defends vaccine boosters, Moderna seeks FDA approval of booster

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Brian Sozzi and Seana Smith&nbsp;to break down the new developments arising around COVID, including Dr. Anthony Fauci defending the administration’s decision to recommend booster shots for vaccinated people and Moderna asking the FDA to allow the use of a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Apple Worker Complaints Reviewed by Labor Relations Board

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. National Labor Relations Board is looking into two complaints about Apple Inc., which is facing criticism from employees over issues such as workplace safety and a lack of pay transparency.The cases were filed on Aug. 26 and Sept. 1, according to the website of the NLRB, a federal agency tasked with ensuring fair labor practices. The board investigates all the complaints it receives and escalates the cases if it finds sufficient merit.Cher Scarlett, an Apple engineer, ide

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    For years, conventional investing wisdom has been that once you reach a certain age — generally when you’re within a decade or so of retiring — you should start to shift your investments away from stocks towards bonds, which are … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped in August

    China is the largest automotive market in the world, and investors have been following growing electric vehicle makers there, like Nio (NYSE: NIO), giving it a market capitalization of more than $60 billion even with the company yet to reach profitability. In August, that volatility led Nio shares to drop 12%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Automakers globally have been battling supply chain issues, and they have begun to affect Nio as well.

  • DoorDash workers protest outside CEO Tony Xu's home demanding better pay, tip transparency and PPE

    California DoorDash workers protested outside of the home of DoorDash CEO Tony Xu on Thursday, prompted by a recent California superior court judge ruling calling 2020’s Proposition 22 unconstitutional. Prop 22, which was passed last November in California, would allow app-based companies like DoorDash, Uber and Lyft to continue classifying workers as independent contractors rather than employees.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Nikola and Bosch ink deal for hydrogen fuel cell modules

    Beleaguered electric truck developer Nikola Corp. has inked a new agreement with Bosch for its hydrogen fuel cell modules. The modules will be used to power two of Nikola’s hydrogen-fueled semi-trucks, the short-haul Nikola Tre and Nikola Two sleeper. “This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a statement.

  • These 3 Companies Should Acquire Zoom For a Bargain Today

    Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was arguably the biggest winner from the pandemic, becoming not only an indispensable tool for schools and businesses but also a household name. The company has built an easy-to-use video conferencing app that's attracted millions of users, and Zoom's revenue is up around 10x in the last three years as a result. A big reason is that growth is slowing to a halt at Zoom.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • Wells Fargo's commercial banking unit CEO Perry Pelos to retire

    Kyle Hranicky, the head of Wells Fargo's middle marketing banking unit, which is housed within the commercial banking unit, will succeed Pelos, effective immediately. Hranicky, who has spent 26 years at Wells Fargo and was the former head of its corporate banking group, will join the bank's operating committee as well.

  • Homebuilder Berkeley warns of construction cost inflation, supply chain issues

    The warning comes close on the heels of top builder Barratt Developments on Thursday flagging a 4-5% rise in construction costs in what was the first major indication of inflationary pressures in an otherwise vibrant housing market. Cobham-headquartered Berkeley said "operating environment remains challenging" but the company declined to give additional details when Reuters requested for information on the specifics of the supply chain disruptions. The British government last week rejected calls from retail and logistics firms to temporarily ease post-Brexit immigration rules which they say are contributing to a shortage of truck drivers and acute supply chain disruption, but statements from Barratt and Berkeley point to a wider impact.

  • HPE CEO breaks down Q3 earnings, company outlook

    Antonio Neri, Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO joins Yahoo Finance to discuss his company's earnings report, the state of the job market and other trends he's seeing in the industry.&nbsp;

  • UPDATE 2-Walmart's wage bump signals pressure to raise pay in industry battle for labor

    Walmart Inc's move on Thursday to give 565,000 of its U.S. store workers raises of at least $1 puts the spotlight on the industry's tight, competitive labor market as the all-important holiday shopping season is set to kick off. Retailers hire tens of thousands of temporary workers across the country to keep up with crowds of people in stores and online, paying competitive wages and offering benefits. "The biggest challenge for retailers going into the holiday season is going to be how do they get the sales associates and the warehouse workers in position to fulfill demand," said Greg Portell, lead partner in the global consumer practice of consultancy Kearney.