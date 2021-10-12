SPPI, LDI & LGVN Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Lead Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Class Period: December 27, 2018 - August 5, 2021

Deadline: November 1, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/sppi.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the manufacturing facility of ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim), a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would approve the ROLONTIS Biologics License Application (the "ROLONTIS BLA") in its current form; (3) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired loanDepot securities pursuant and/or traceable to loanDepot's February 16, 2021, initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering")

Deadline: November 8, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ldi.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was negligently prepared and omitted to disclose material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's refinance originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition; (2) the Company's gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO; (3) as a result, the Company's revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Longeveron Inc.(NASDQ:LGVN)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Longeveron Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about February 12, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Longeveron securities between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period")

Deadline: November 12, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/lgvn.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/666502/SPPI-LDI-LGVN-Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Reminds-Shareholders-of-Class-Actions-and-Lead-Deadlines



