SPPI LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SPPI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important November 1, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Spectrum Pharmaceuticals securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2153.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 1, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the manufacturing facility of ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim), a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would approve the ROLONTIS Biologics License Application (the "ROLONTIS BLA") in its current form; (3) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2153.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE: The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664254/SPPI-LOSS-ALERT-ROSEN-A-TOP-RANKED-INVESTOR-RIGHTS-LAW-FIRM-Encourages-Spectrum-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-Investors-with-Losses-to-Secure-Counsel-Before-Important-Deadline-in-Securities-Class-Action--SPPI

