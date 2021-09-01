U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,529.53
    +6.85 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,315.81
    -44.92 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,350.12
    +90.88 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.40
    +4.62 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.72
    -0.78 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1854
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0540
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,319.64
    +54.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,228.80
    +15.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,145.05
    +25.35 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

SPPI Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPPI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sppi.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the manufacturing facility of ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim), a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (2) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would approve the ROLONTIS Biologics License Application (the "ROLONTIS BLA") in its current form; (3) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sppi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Spectrum you have until November 1, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662370/SPPI-Shareholder-Alert-Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Spectrum-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-Shareholders-of-Class-Action-and-Encourages-Shareholders-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Quest Diagnostics Shows Rising Price Performance With Jump To 82 RS Rating

    Quest Diagnostics shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 79 to 82.

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • What GameStop's potential return to the S&P 500 means for the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down how the stock market may react to GameStop potentially joining the S&P 500 again.&nbsp;

  • GameStop Q2 Earnings: Can Performance Catch Up to Valuation?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) is widely known for its role in the meme stock frenzy. Retail investors who gather on Reddit and other forums to discuss stocks collectively decided the buy and hold GameStop stock. GameStop stock is up over 1,000% in 2021.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Within a Year or Two

    Dividend stocks are typically not known for their potential for rapid gains, but it's not out of the question. Not only are these three dividend stocks well-run businesses that should deliver excellent income and growth for decades to come, but they all could also be big winners as the COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) comes to a gradual end over the next year or so. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) isn't exactly a household name, but it could be one of the biggest winners of the normalization of life in the United States.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • Why BioNTech's COVID Vaccine Is Blocked From the World's Biggest Market

    Less than two years ago, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had around $30 million in total annual revenue, all of which stemmed from collaborations. BioNTech expects to rake in nearly $19 billion in sales this year from its COVID-19 vaccine. The messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine developed by BioNTech has been shipped to more than 100 countries so far, including the U.S., Canada, and throughout Europe.

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo VP Fights SEC on Fake Accounts — With Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Wells Fargo & Co. top executive allegedly at the center of the company’s fake accounts scandal is asserting her constitutional right against self-incrimination to push back against claims by the Securities Exchange Commission that she misled investors. Carrie Tolstedt, who was a senior vice president before she left the bank in 2016, cited her right under the Fifth Amendment not to be a witness against herself more than 100 times in a response filed Friday to the agency’s

  • FuboTV's Sportsbook Is Coming in Q4

    The fast-growing, sports-first streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) has been growing in popularity with both consumers and investors over the last year as it innovates and executes. The company's subsidiary, Fubo Gaming, has been busy securing market access agreements to launch a new sports-betting app, positioning the company to take market share in the fast-growing digital sports gambling market. "We believe we are in the early innings of a massive opportunity," said fuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler in the company's second-quarter earnings call when discussing its Sportsbook plans.