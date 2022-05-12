U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

SPR Therapeutics Announces 10,000th SPRINT PNS Procedure for Patients Suffering from Life-altering Pain

SPR Therapeutics, Inc.
·4 min read
SPR Therapeutics, Inc.
SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

Adoption of SPRINT® PNS System Doubled Within the Last Year

CLEVELAND, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland based medical device company SPR Therapeutics today announced a key milestone with the 10,000th patient treated using the SPRINT® PNS System. The SPRINT System provides a low-risk alternative to opioids and does not require ablation, surgery, or permanent device implantation.

SPR Therapeutics commercially launched the SPRINT PNS System in 2017 with the 5,000th treatment occurring in June of 2021. In the last year, the company experienced growing demand for the SPRINT System, doubling the total number of patients treated. As a result, the company is expanding its commercial footprint across the U.S. while continuing to innovate its product and increase its already significant clinical research in support of peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) to assure that the needs of millions of Americans living with pain can be met.

David Reece, DO, Director of Neuromodulation and Orthobiologics at APMI Orthopaedics, Sports Health & Regenerative Medicine, performed the 10,000th treatment on a patient suffering from chronic shoulder pain. The patient received Bimodal PNS™, unique to the SPRINT PNS System, which deploys two pain relief mechanisms believed to complement each other in which nerves are stimulated with and without muscle activation.

Dr. Reece noted, “There are very few treatments we have for the many patients who seek care for shoulder pain, and the SPRINT System fills an important gap in the care continuum for these patients. The opportunity to delay and often prevent surgical intervention, permanent implants, and/or neurolytic procedures is a tremendous benefit while evading the addictive challenges presented by opioids.” In discussing the 10,000th treatment, he added, “Optimal perineural placement of the SPR leads, with this novel bimodal approach, can be achieved via ultrasound and/or fluoroscopic guidance; making the SPRINT procedure accessible to nearly all interventional pain management physicians who routinely utilize image-guidance in their pain practice. For many of my colleagues, I see SPRINT PNS as an important addition to their treatment algorithm and a potential gateway to their use of neuromodulation.”

“From our commercial launch to today, SPRINT has offered patients the potential to return to the lives they want to live and that is the milestone we recognize and celebrate today,” said SPR Therapeutics CEO Maria Bennett. “As a company we are committed to helping patients living with pain, and we are proud of the significant and rapid advances we are seeing as we work to establish SPRINT as the treatment of choice for these patients.”

About the SPRINT® PNS System
The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS option uniquely designed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute post-operative pain, and is cleared for use up to 60 days. Recognized by leading pain management centers, the breakthrough neuromodulation treatment offers a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of post-operative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to treat pain in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit www.SprintPNS.com.

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.
SPR Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally-invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.

More information can be found at www.SPRTherapeutics.com.

CONTACT: SPR Contacts: Mark Stultz Senior Vice President mstultz@sprtherapeutics.com 612.770.0390 Dave Folkens Public Relations dfolkens@sprtherapeutics.com 612.978.6547


