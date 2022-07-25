U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.00
    +19.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,024.00
    +149.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,489.75
    +66.25 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,819.70
    +11.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.62
    +0.92 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.70
    +1.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.58
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.86
    +0.75 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2030
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4120
    +0.3620 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,042.58
    -617.60 (-2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.74
    -16.51 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.67
    +23.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Sprague Resources LP Announces the Cash Distribution and Financial Results Release Date for the Second Quarter of 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sprague Resources LP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SRLP
Sprague Resources LP
Sprague Resources LP

Sprague announces a cash distribution of $0.4338 per unit

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: SRLP) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC (the “General Partner”), declared a cash distribution of $0.4338 per unit ($1.73 per unit on an annualized basis) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and is equal to the previous quarter’s distribution.   The announced distribution will be paid on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, August 5, 2022.

As announced and described in our Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 2, 2022, Sprague, and its general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Sprague HP Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP, and Sparrow HP Merger Sub, LLC, pursuant to which Sparrow HP Merger Sub, LLC will merge with and into the Partnership, with the Partnership surviving as a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Sprague Resources GP LLC and Hartree Partners, LP (the “Merger”).

Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Sprague will release its second quarter 2022 unaudited financial results before the opening of trading on the NYSE on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call
In light of the proposed Merger, and as is customary during the pendency of a merger, Sprague Resources LP will not be hosting a conference call or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its second quarter 2022 earnings release.

Qualified Notice
This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of Sprague’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Sprague’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Sprague Resources LP
Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. The company also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. More information concerning Sprague can be found at www.spragueenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Paul Scoff
+1 800.225.1560
investorrelations@spragueenergy.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • The simple and complicated story behind Buffett's massive oil buy: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett has accumulated a nearly 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum over the last several months. So: what's the Oracle of Omaha's endgame?

  • AT&T Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    AT&T's (NYSE: T) stock price tumbled 8% on July 21 after it posted its second-quarter earnings report. On a stand-alone basis -- which excludes its divestments of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), DirecTV, and other business segments over the past year -- its revenue rose 2% year over year to $29.6 billion and exceeded analysts' expectations by $130 million. On the same stand-alone basis, AT&T's adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose by a penny year over year to $0.65 per share, which also cleared Wall Street's bar by three cents.

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • Google Cloud Strength to Aid Alphabet's (GOOGL) Q2 Earnings

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from its cloud services portfolio's strength and strategic partnerships.

  • ‘I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband’: I pay all the bills and gave the down payment for our home, and all he does is buy stuff and contribute to his 401(k)

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’m being taken advantage of by my own husband. I have been married for almost 10 years. When my husband and I were first married, he convinced me to stop working after the first year or so, which I regret.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • Fed, tech earnings, GDP data: What to know ahead of the busiest week of the year

    A jam-packed week of market-moving developments will keep Wall Street busy this week.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Got $7,500? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now

    A bull market has followed every bear market in history, and the data shows that the market's run higher lasts longer than its fall. No one knows whether the bounce we're seeing now in the stock market is the start of another push higher or simply a breather before taking another plunge. Currently, three-quarters of all loans scrutinized by Upstart have been automated, which results in time savings for borrowers and financial savings for lenders.

  • When Should You Buy Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alphabet Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a...

  • 15 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Held for at Least 10 Years

    Among successful money managers, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is, arguably, in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's shares to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. Buffett's success is a reflection of a long list of factors, including his portfolio concentration, narrow investment focus, and love of dividend stocks.

  • Fed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will probably have to inflict much more pain on the economy to get inflation under control.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationGrowth is already slowing in response to

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?