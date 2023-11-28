Sprang's, the last Christmas tree farm in Two Rivers, is still going strong after 60 years

TWO RIVERS — It’s the most wonderful time — and the busiest — for Kevin Sprang and his family, who have been running their very own local Christmas tree farm for six decades.

He runs Sprang’s Trees and Wreaths, 5210 Elmwood Road, with his nephew Tom Sprang. The family business is celebrating its 60th year and with younger generations jumping in to help, the farm shows no sign of closing any time soon.

“I’m still going strong,” Kevin Sprang said. “I love what we do here, and I’ll keep on going as long as I can. I love that the family is so involved.”

Kevin Sprang, left, and Tom Sprang pose in a tree barn at the Sprang Christmas Tree and Wreath Farm, Friday, November 24, 2023, in Two Rivers, Wis. The firm celebrates 60 years of business.

Sprang is 64 and has been in the business for 51 years, when he began making wreaths as a side gig to his brother Allen’s tree-selling operation. Their dad helped out until he was 90 years old. He was a pro at the people side of the business, and had fun selling and mingling with the people as they visited the barns filled with trees and greenery, taking time to pick just the right ones.

The family doesn’t grow the trees on their working farm. The balsams and white firs come from a huge tree farm in Langlade County, and the Fraser firs come from Michigan.

Sales of real trees overall have been falling, Kevin Sprang said. The farm sold 1,200 to 1,500 trees annually back in the day, but these days he expects to sell around 400 to 500 a year.

Tom Sprang lifts a wrapped Christmas tree on top a car at the Sprang Christmas Tree and Wreath Farm, Friday, November 24, 2023, in Two Rivers, Wis.

And Sprang’s is the only independent tree seller in Two Rivers, where there used to be four or five, he said.

His stepdaughter Stephanie Leonhard said she understands why people buy artificial trees, but said nothing beats the smell and look of a real tree.

And families who come to Sprang’s often make the outing an event.

“We have hay bales so people can take pictures, and a lot of people take pictures with our barn in the background,” Kevin Sprang said. “That’s a lot of fun to see.”

When the farm first began selling trees, they cost about $2 or $3 a piece, he said. Now, trees are around $60 to $85, depending on the size and type.

The farm mostly sells trees at the farm, though they deliver some to greenhouses or for donations.

Tree customers carry their selection to get wrapped up at the Sprang Christmas Tree and Wreath Farm, Friday, November 24, 2023, in Two Rivers, Wis.

And while tree sales decline, wreaths continue to grow in popularity.

Kevin Sprang said he sold 35 wreaths back in 1971, his first year. Now, the farm has about a dozen people making wreaths, and sells around 2,500 to 3,000 each year. They take about 45 minutes to an hour to make, and often family members will gather around the wreath-making table to laugh, share stories and get the job done.

Jaiden LuMaye works on crafting wreaths at the Sprang Christmas Tree and Wreath Farm, Friday, November 24, 2023, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Sales started out crazy for Black Friday and will continue until the place runs out of trees.

Leonhard said the weekend after Thanksgiving is the busiest, followed by the first weekend of December. Tree sales usually are done a week or so before Christmas, but people continue to buy wreaths last minute, Kevin Sprang said.

That makes for a very busy December for the Sprang family.

“Most of us work full-time at some other type of job,” Leonhard said. “It’s a lot of work, but (the tree farm) is something we have all grown to over the years.”

Stephanie Leonhard, decorator and production coordinator poses by a wall of wreaths at the Sprang Christmas Tree and Wreath Farm, Friday, November 24, 2023, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Kevin Sprang said he has no plans to stop.

“I don’t think we necessarily thought it would keep going and going,” he said. “But it’s something the family feels passionate about, and we try to get the younger generations learning about the business and interested in it. Being able to help customers make their Christmas and holidays brighter is a nice thing to do.”

They’ve been around long enough to see generations of families from grandparents to parents to small children.

“I think there will always be love for real Christmas trees,” Leonhard said. “The excitement of heading to the tree farm, choosing just the right tree, the decorating, all of it.”

Sprang’s is open for public sales from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until all trees and wreaths are gone. Visit Facebook for more information.

Aiden-Brian Lesperance, left, his mom Nichole Lesperance pose by a Christmas tree with Sharen Wilson, all of Two Rivers, at the Sprang Christmas Tree and Wreath Farm, Friday, November 24, 2023, in Two Rivers, Wis.

