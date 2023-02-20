U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.70
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.97
    +0.63 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.10
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0691
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9900
    -0.1240 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    25,020.46
    +234.48 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.76
    +26.43 (+4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,018.81
    +14.45 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Spray Dryer Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 7,643.3 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.4% | Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

North America will hold the second largest share of the spray dryer market in 2022, with a revenue share of 24%. This is due to the adoption of new and emerging technologies by key companies in order to improve efficiency and ensure product quality.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spray dryer market is predicted to amass a revenue of US$ 7,643.3 million by 2032, as opposed to US$ 4,984.6 million in 2022. The market is slated to record an average CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2032. Factors such as the increasing use of spray dryers in the pharmaceuticals and food and beverages industries will facilitate the growth of the spray dryer market. Rising investment in the technological development of spray drying devices will also boost the prospects of the spray dryer market during the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization, rising population rates, increasing purchasing power, and changes in consumer preferences will likely shape the sprayer dryer market. This is owing to the extensive use of spray-drying technologies by processed food manufacturers as there’s been a notable upsurge in the consumption of ready-to-eat foods that do not need any elaborate processing.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5547

More and more consumers are purchasing frozen foods- in conventional, non-conventional, and beverage categories- which is anticipated to augur well for the market. Rising demand and consumption of sorbitol foods will also contribute to the expansion of the spray dryer market size. Further, spray dryers also gain usage in the pharmaceutical sector because of the needed precision in particle size and required stability. Hence, these factors promote the growth of the spray dryer market in the forthcoming years.

The elevated demand for resins and polymers which supplements the chemical industry will also aid the growth of the spray dryer market. Other factors that support the growth of the spray dryer market are benefits like the shelf life extension of both pharmaceuticals and food products as well as the maintenance of the nutritional content of the goods. The rising demand for the production of dried powders with high thermal efficiency in bulk quantities will also spur the adoption of spray dryers during the projection period.

Key Takeaways:

  • High installation costs and maintenance expenses will deter the growth of the spray dryer market during the assessment period.

  • Growing compliance with environmental and safety regulations for processing products will strengthen prospects for the spray dryer market.

  • In 2022, the spray dryer market in Europe held a 30% share of the market revenue owing to manufacturing norms about food processing.

  • North America’s spray dryer market accounted for a revenue share of 24% in 2022 and the market will continue to present strong growth due to the easier adoption of new technologies.

  • Asia Pacific will emerge as an opportunistic pocket for the spray dryer market because of a heavy western influence and shifting food preferences among the general population. 

Competitive Landscape 

GEA Group AG, Dedert Corporation, SPX Flow Technology Denmark A/S, European Spraydry Technologies Llp, Tetra Pak International S.A., and Saka Engineering Systems Private Ltd., among others, are some of the prominent players in the spray dryer market profiled in the full version of the report.

Significant market players are concentrating on facility expansion and product development. These enterprises also engage in strategic partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their market footprints.

Get Full Information on this Report:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/spray-dryer-market

More Insights into Spray Dryer Market 

FMI offers the latest, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the global spray dryer market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. For a comprehensive understanding of the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (atomizer, fluidized, centrifugal), operation (batch, continuous), operating principal (direct drying, indirect drying), flow range (co-current, pharmaceutical, chemical), and region.

According to the reports, based on region, the spray dryer market in Europe will display substantial growth between 2022 and 2032. The target market in this region will assume the lead in the global marketplace with a revenue share of 30%. Growing pharmaceutical infrastructure, the strong presence of the food and beverage industry, the implementation of mandates and regulations regarding food processing, and the adoption of energy-efficient equipment in the food industry will propel the spray dryer market in Europe. Besides, North America and Asia Pacific will also considerably contribute to the global growth of the spray dryer market during the projection period.

Key Segments Profiled in The Spray Dryer Market Survey

By Type:

  • Atomizer

  • Fluidized

  • Centrifugal

By Operation:

  • Batch

  • Continuous

By Operating Principal:

  • Direct Drying

  • Indirect Drying

By Flow Range:

  • Co-Current

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Chemical

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Japan

  • Middle East and Africa

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst:
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5547

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand-side Trends
1.3. Supply-side Trends
1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunity
3.1.4. Trends
3.2. Scenario Forecast
3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario
3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis
3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis
3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

To Buy this Report Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5547

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Carbide Tools Market Revenue: Sales in the global carbide tools market are slated to top US$ 7.6 Billion in 2023. Expanding at a healthy 7.1% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 15 Billion by 2033.

Polymer Seals Market Sales: The global polymer seals market was estimated to have reached a value of US$ 11.3 billion in 2022. From 2022 to 2032, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach a valuation of US$ 18.7 billion in 2032.

Gaskets and Seals Market Growth: The gaskets and seals market is projected to attain US$ 154.7 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6% in the meantime.

High Pressure Processing Equipment Market Analysis: The global high-pressure processing equipment market size is valued at US$ 333.9 million in 2023 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.1 billion by 2033. The market is likely to register a growth rate of 12.8% through the forecast period.

Gas Insulated Substation Market Demand: The global gas-insulated substation market size is expected to surpass US$ 24.6 billion in the next decade. Between 2023 and 2033, the market has been forecasted to register a 5.4% CAGR.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
Tel: +1-845-579-5705
Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedIn | TwitterBlogs | YouTube


Recommended Stories

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2023: Is Wall Street Closed For Presidents' Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2023 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Investors have pushed stocks into the death zone, warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    What’s the best metaphor to describe the stock market, that has sent the S&P 500 up 16% from its October lows, and up 6% this year? Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson has turned to the Jon Krakauer best-seller “Into Thin Air,” which chronicles the death of 12 mountaineers trying to scale Mount Everest. The book delves into the death zone, which starts 3,000 feet from the mountain’s summit, an altitude where oxygen pressure isn’t sufficient to sustain life for an extended period.

  • Meta Shares Soar Most Since 2013 on Zuckerberg’s Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is headed for its biggest single-day gain in almost a decade after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg laid out plans to make the social media giant leaner, more efficient and more decisive.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Kyiv Trip Nearly Year Into WarAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsZuckerbe

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Holds Up; Hot Megacaps Tesla, Nvidia In Focus

    The market rally is holding up., but patience and preparation are key. Tesla lithium buzz is in focus. Nvidia earnings loom.

  • ‘The world’s largest Ponzi scheme’: Peter Schiff just blasted the US debt ceiling drama. Here are the 3 assets he trusts amid major market craziness

    The government is in a doom spiral of spending and borrowing

  • JPMorgan Strategists Say Stock Rally Will Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock investors that have turned too optimistic about the economic outlook are setting up for disappointment, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Kyiv Trip Nearly Year Into WarAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsIt’s too early to say a recession is off the table following the F

  • Can I Gross Up My Social Security Income?

    If you're a retiree who depends on Social Security, in some cases you can gross up your Social Security income on financial paperwork. You would do this to make your income more accurately represent the equivalent amount of earned income … Continue reading → The post Can Social Security Be Grossed Up? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon Corporate Workers Face Pay Reduction After Shares Slip

    The company’s falling share price and stock-heavy compensation plan mean employees are getting paid 15% to 50% below targets.

  • Markets and the Presidents Day holiday

    After the market volatility of the past week, traders and investors will pause to recognize the Presidents Day holiday.

  • Kroger workers who quit are getting texts and emails from the company asking them to come back

    A tight labor market has bosses doing something they don't generally do: Asking workers who left to please return.

  • Stocks Wobble as China Bets Fade; Dollar Stalls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and US equity-index futures fluctuated within short ranges amid concern the Federal Reserve will keep borrowing costs higher for longer. Optimism over China’s economic recovery that drove a rally in Asia fizzled.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Kyiv Trip Nearly Year Into WarAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG M

  • Bitcoin surpasses Visa’s market cap to be 11th largest asset in the world

    Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency, gained 15% in the past week to trade at US$24,885 and 7 p.m. in Hong Kong, surpassing payments giant Visa in market capitalization for the third time in history. See related article: Industry reacts: US cracks down on crypto, India calls for regulatory collaboration Fast facts See related article: Bitcoin […]

  • Don’t Forget These Tax Changes as You Prepare Your 2022 Returns

    Tax Day is about two months away, and there are some changes taxpayers need to be aware of—ranging from this year’s filing deadline to tax breaks that have expired or shrunk. The basic standard deduction amounts for 2022 are higher. Monday, April 17, is the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C. That means most taxpayers have until Tuesday, April 18 to file their returns, whether or not they live in Washington, D.C.

  • NVIDIA's (NVDA) Q4 Earnings to be Hurt by Weak Chip Demand

    NVIDIA's (NVDA) overall financial performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 is likely to have been hurt by the weakening demand for chips used in the gaming end market.

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Pharma Is Starting to Recover Nicely

    The stock trades just under eight bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.1 billion. Let's review some positives for Aurinia and explore a covered call idea that will have solid potential returns -- even if the shares give back a good bit of their recent gains over the option duration.

  • Samsung, Hynix Pain Deepens as Price Collapse Echoes 2008 Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The memory chip industry is going through a historic decline in demand, with two of the worst quarterly drops on record at the end of last year.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Kyiv Trip Nearly Year Into WarAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsThe average price for DRAM, the memory used to power phones and PCs, plummeted

  • What Are the Roth 401(k) Withdrawal Rules?

    Understanding the rules for withdrawals from a Roth 401(k) will keep you from losing part of your retirement savings to taxes and penalties.

  • Buy the stock-market dip? Why ‘cash’ yielding more than it has since 2007 could be king.

    Cash equivalents like Treasury bills are yielding 5% for the first time since 2007, tempting investors worried about the Federal Reserve's inflation fight.