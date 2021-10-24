U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.75
    -7.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,492.00
    -65.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,322.25
    -18.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.50
    -6.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.96
    +0.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • Vix

    15.43
    +0.42 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5500
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,826.88
    -209.49 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.25 (+0.34%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Spray Nozzle Manufacturer, IKEUCHI, Now Providing 3D CAD Models on Website

·2 min read

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H. IKEUCHI & CO., LTD., a leading manufacturer of industrial spray nozzles, is now providing customers with 3D CAD models of its products on its website. Made possible by the global download portal for designers and purchasers, PARTcommunity, powered by CADENAS.

Download 3D CAD models of our spray nozzles at no charge. Learn more about our precision-guaranteed spray nozzles that stably help optimize your manufacturing processes for automation, increasing production efficiency, improving quality and saving energy.
Download 3D CAD models of our spray nozzles at no charge. Learn more about our precision-guaranteed spray nozzles that stably help optimize your manufacturing processes for automation, increasing production efficiency, improving quality and saving energy.

PARTcommunity | IKEUCHI
https://ikeuchi.partcommunity.com/3d-cad-models/?languageiso=en

The first drawings available include 26 series of "air nozzles" and "tank cleaning nozzles". Until now, IKEUCHI has addressed each request for CAD models individually, but this release makes access to available CAD models more convenient and provides the option of downloading them directly, without the need to contact IKEUCHI. Just like before, there is no charge for this service.

It is now possible to preview CAD models on a PC or smart phone without the need of specific software. They are then easily downloaded by choosing the working format suited for a user's own software environment from the 150+ CAD formats available. This offers the user a more detailed view and additional information of a product, more than a catalog alone.

IKEUCHI will continuously add CAD models to the library to make it more convenient for customers who wish to research its wide variety of products.

Related links:

PARTcommunity | IKEUCHI | Air nozzles

https://ikeuchi.partcommunity.com/3d-cad-models/air-nozzle-air-blow-air-nozzle-ikeuchi?info=ikeuchi%2Fmetric_unit%2Fair_noozle&cwid=3005

PARTcommunity | IKEUCHI | Tank cleaning nozzles

https://ikeuchi.partcommunity.com/3d-cad-models/tank-cleaning-nozzle-tank-cleaner-ikeuchi?info=ikeuchi%2Fmetric_unit%2Ftank_cleaner&cwid=3005

About H. IKEUCHI & CO., LTD.:

IKEUCHI was founded in Kure city, Hiroshima, Japan, as the manufacturer of the world's first "precision-guaranteed" ceramic spray nozzles.

Ever since its founding, IKEUCHI has continuously contributed to the formation of a prosperous and enriched society through the classification of spray droplet sizes for industrial use, the development of Dry Fog nozzles which produce with the world's finest droplets, the pursuit of development of various businesses with a wide range of different fog applications, and other efforts centered around fog.

Business description:

Development, manufacturing and sales of spray nozzles, humidifiers, related equipment and systems using spray nozzles for industrial use.

Sales Network:

Mainland China: http://www.kirinoikeuchi.com/
Taiwan: http://www.ikeuchi.com.tw/
USA: https://www.ikeuchi.us/eng/
Europe: https://www.ikeuchi.eu/
Indonesia: https://www.ikeuchi.id/
Thailand: https://www.ikeuchi.co.th/
Japan: https://www.kirinoikeuchi.co.jp/eng/

SOURCE H. IKEUCHI & CO., LTD.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spray-nozzle-manufacturer-ikeuchi-now-providing-3d-cad-models-on-website-301404371.html

SOURCE H. IKEUCHI & CO., LTD.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Hits Speed Bump With Self-Driving Software

    Tesla rolled back the latest version of its autonomous driving software, called full self driving, or FSD. The decision will lead to questions about the rollout. It could also lead to some stock market volatility Monday.

  • Shiba Inu Up 50% to Record, Becomes 11th-Biggest Crypto Coin

    (Bloomberg) -- Shiba Inu soared to record highs over the weekend to become the 11th-biggest cryptocurrency by market value.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeSHIB, as it’s known, was up 50% in the 24 hours t

  • These Stocks Are Shaping the Future of Technology

    For instance, innovative technologies have changed the world on dozens of different occasions, acting as catalysts for productivity and economic growth. Looking forward, I think several burgeoning technologies have the same potential, but none more so than artificial intelligence (AI). Building on that idea, let's look at two companies that are shaping the future of autonomous technology.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 23rd, 2021

    Following a mixed day on Friday, a move back through to Friday’s highs would support a breakout day ahead.

  • The Virtual Future Is Here. Here’s How to Invest in the Metaverse.

    Deep thinkers, meanwhile, are suddenly abuzz about a greenfield investment opportunity in an alternate world called the metaverse. There, up to 16 colleagues can gather as better-looking avatar versions of themselves, complete with body language and hand motions to convey unspoken things, like, say, group exasperation over nearly all of Kevin’s ideas.

  • How intensive modding ushered in China’s computer revolution

    In my previous essay on TechCrunch, I examined the profound challenges which confronted the computer engineers trying to fit tens of thousands of Chinese characters in a memory system designed to handle a much smaller alphanumeric symbolic system. Now, I turn to the question of Chinese character output—monitors, printers, and related peripherals—where still more challenges confronted engineers seeking to render Western-manufactured personal computers and computer peripherals compatible with Chinese character text. While we call them “peripherals,” suggesting a sort of supporting role, they are in fact at the very center of computing in Chinese, from the extreme limitations that Chinese computing faced in the 1970s and 80s to the immense strides and successes it has experienced from the 1990s onward.

  • ICYMI: Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 still needs some work

    Engadget's reviews this week include Microsoft's second gen Surface Duo flip phone and Facebook's portable Portal Go.

  • The Best Time to Buy a TV

    There are key months each year that are the best time to buy a TV. Wait for these annual events and sales to snag great savings on the TV you've had your eye on.

  • This interactive panda is a hot holiday toy — and it's 20 percent off at Amazon

    The Peek-a-Roo is cute, gives birth to an even cuter baby panda, and it's now 20 percent off at Amazon!

  • Why Shares of DoubleVerify Surged 14% Higher This Week

    Shares of advertising software technology vendor DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) shot up 14% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. In fact, following social media leader Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) disappointing earnings this past week blamed on Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new user privacy rules, other stocks that rely heavily on digital ads fell in sympathy. Caught up in the pain were social media king Facebook, as well as ad marketplace software firms The Trade Desk, Magnite, and PubMatic.

  • GPs think older patients cannot handle health apps on phones

    Older patients are being excluded from beneficial health technology because “ageist” doctors presume they cannot work a smartphone, research has suggested.

  • Eero will upgrade mesh WiFi routers to support the Matter smart home standard

    Eero says it will upgrade its 'modern' WiFi mesh routers to the new Matter smart home standard.

  • Early deal alert: Score the stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just $220 at Amazon

    Down to a record-low price, this beauty looks and feels just like a regular watch, but it's packed with features that can help you stay fit.

  • Will Apple be the last US tech giant left in China?

    As Microsoft closes down the main version of LinkedIn, Apple looks more alone in China than ever.

  • Woman finds vast trove of voice recordings collected by Amazon’s Alexa – and you can hear yours

    Amazon customers can request all their data from the shopping giant, and can automatically delete voice data in the Alexa app

  • Desperate for Workers, Restaurants Turn to Robots

    When Florida gave restaurants the green light to reopen indoor dining earlier this year, restaurateurs like Carlos Gazitua were euphoric. They hoped it would resuscitate their businesses, many of which were on life-support after the shutdown. But they quickly learned it was tough to coax workers back. “It was a crisis,’” said Gazitua, owner and CEO of the Sergio’s Restaurant chain in Florida. “We couldn’t find anyone.” Even a major job fair, drawing dozens of restaurant and hotel owners offering

  • This Free App Can Shorten Your Wait Time When You're Re-Entering the U.S.

    Do you want to spend less time at the airport? This mobile app allows you to wait in a shorter line -- and it's completely free to use.

  • Oregon State's Luke Musgrave returns blocked punt for touchdown against Utah

    Oregon State football student-athlete Luke Musgrave recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown against Utah on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Corvallis. For the first time since Nov. 14 (2020) at Washington, OSU recovers a blocked punt for a touchdown. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Apple, Amazon, Comcast, Chevron, Boeing, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Third-quarter earnings season gets busy with results from Big Tech companies, AMD, GE, Ford, Boeing, Visa, Comcast, Starbucks, Chevron, and more. Plus third-quarter GDP data.