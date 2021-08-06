Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 4.4 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Spray Polyurethane Foam Market by Cell Structure Type (Open Cell Structure and Closed Cell Structure), by Application Type (Roofs, Walls, Floors, and Others) by End-Use Type (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's spray polyurethane foam market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Highlights

Over the years, building insulation products have evolved enormously with constant development in technologies. Growing concerns over greenhouse gas emissions and stricter building energy codes are the fundamental growth drivers, necessitating the usage of insulation products. When compared to standard insulating materials, spray foam insulation (SPF) is more efficient, making it a good choice for the building industry. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the combustion of fossil fuels for electricity generation accounts for 10%–12% of total greenhouse gas emissions. Spray polyurethane foam provides great thermal resistance, lower utility costs, and can reduce heat transfers significantly, making them an effective choice for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It also acts as a barrier to air and bulk water, as well as a moisture vapor retardant.

Spray foam insulation currently holds a niche share (<10%) of the overall insulation market (fiberglass, flexible foam, glass wool, rock wool, elastomeric foams, etc.). However, it has a strong growth roadmap in the future propelled by its superior performance, durability, and seamless installation. The global spray polyurethane foam market has been witnessing excellent growth over the past decade. The market recorded a huge decline amid the pandemic, creating a lag of 2 years in the annual market size. The market is estimated to rebound in the coming years, expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% over the next five years to reach US$ 4.4 billion in 2026.

Based on the cell structure type, closed-cell structure is expected to remain the larger and the faster-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. There is high preference of closed-cell structure SPF in exterior applications such as roofs and walls. On the contrary, open-cell structure is mainly preferred in interior applications such as ceiling and floors.

Based on the application type, walls are estimated to remain the most dominant users of spray polyurethane foams during the forecast period. Increased energy conservation needs, superior wall thermal performance, fire protection, termite control, and moisture control are key requirements fueling the segment's market. Roofs also account for a sizeable opportunity in the market.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for spray polyurethane foams during the forecast period. The region has high focus on building insulation with strong reliance on spray polyurethane foam due to regional government incentives and laws that promote energy-efficient infrastructure. North America and Europe have higher penetration of spray polyurethane foam compared to the Asian and African markets. However, there exists a strong growth potential in the emerging Asian and African economies in the coming years.

Key players in the spray polyurethane foam market are:

Huntsman International LLC

Carlisle Companies Inc.

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Covestro AG

Johns Manville

CertainTeed

Nippon Aqua Foam

Henry Company

NCFI Polyurethanes

Changsha Firm Bond New Material Co. Ltd.

INOAC Corporation

Soprema

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies global spray polyurethane foam market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, by Cell Structure Type

Open Cell Structure (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Closed Cell Structure (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, by Application Type

Roofs (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Walls (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Floors (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, by End-Use Type

Residential (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Commercial (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Industrial (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, Spain, the UK, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil, The UAE, and Others)

