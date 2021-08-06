U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,435.99
    +6.89 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,200.75
    +136.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,839.55
    -55.56 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.40
    +4.39 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.80
    -41.10 (-2.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    -0.94 (-3.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0075 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2780
    +0.0610 (+5.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    -0.0059 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3330
    +0.5800 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,771.96
    +2,412.25 (+6.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.91
    +11.27 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.23
    +0.80 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 4.4 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

·6 min read

RAIPUR, India, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Spray Polyurethane Foam Market by Cell Structure Type (Open Cell Structure and Closed Cell Structure), by Application Type (Roofs, Walls, Floors, and Others) by End-Use Type (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

Stratview Research Logo
Stratview Research Logo

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's spray polyurethane foam market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Highlights

Over the years, building insulation products have evolved enormously with constant development in technologies. Growing concerns over greenhouse gas emissions and stricter building energy codes are the fundamental growth drivers, necessitating the usage of insulation products. When compared to standard insulating materials, spray foam insulation (SPF) is more efficient, making it a good choice for the building industry. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the combustion of fossil fuels for electricity generation accounts for 10%–12% of total greenhouse gas emissions. Spray polyurethane foam provides great thermal resistance, lower utility costs, and can reduce heat transfers significantly, making them an effective choice for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. It also acts as a barrier to air and bulk water, as well as a moisture vapor retardant.

Spray foam insulation currently holds a niche share (<10%) of the overall insulation market (fiberglass, flexible foam, glass wool, rock wool, elastomeric foams, etc.). However, it has a strong growth roadmap in the future propelled by its superior performance, durability, and seamless installation. The global spray polyurethane foam market has been witnessing excellent growth over the past decade. The market recorded a huge decline amid the pandemic, creating a lag of 2 years in the annual market size. The market is estimated to rebound in the coming years, expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 8.1% over the next five years to reach US$ 4.4 billion in 2026.

Click Here for Running Through the Table of Contents: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/1852/spray-polyurethane-foam-market.html

Based on the cell structure type, closed-cell structure is expected to remain the larger and the faster-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. There is high preference of closed-cell structure SPF in exterior applications such as roofs and walls. On the contrary, open-cell structure is mainly preferred in interior applications such as ceiling and floors.

Based on the application type, walls are estimated to remain the most dominant users of spray polyurethane foams during the forecast period. Increased energy conservation needs, superior wall thermal performance, fire protection, termite control, and moisture control are key requirements fueling the segment's market. Roofs also account for a sizeable opportunity in the market.

Register Here for a Free Sample of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1852/spray-polyurethane-foam-market.html#form

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for spray polyurethane foams during the forecast period. The region has high focus on building insulation with strong reliance on spray polyurethane foam due to regional government incentives and laws that promote energy-efficient infrastructure. North America and Europe have higher penetration of spray polyurethane foam compared to the Asian and African markets. However, there exists a strong growth potential in the emerging Asian and African economies in the coming years.

Key players in the spray polyurethane foam market are:

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • Carlisle Companies Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • Dow Chemical Company

  • Covestro AG

  • Johns Manville

  • CertainTeed

  • Nippon Aqua Foam

  • Henry Company

  • NCFI Polyurethanes

  • Changsha Firm Bond New Material Co. Ltd.

  • INOAC Corporation

  • Soprema

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

  • Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

  • Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

  • Market trend and forecast analysis.

  • Market segment trend and forecast.

  • Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

  • Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

  • Emerging trends.

  • Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

  • Key success factors.

This report studies global spray polyurethane foam market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, by Cell Structure Type

  • Open Cell Structure (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

  • Closed Cell Structure (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, by Application Type

  • Roofs (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

  • Walls (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

  • Floors (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

  • Others (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, by End-Use Type

  • Residential (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

  • Commercial (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

  • Industrial (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market, by Region

  • North America (Country Analysis: The USA, Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, Spain, the UK, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil, The UAE, and Others)

Stratview Research has several high value market reports in the advanced materials industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/market-reports/Advanced-Materials.html

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

Stratview Research has launched 'Composights', an online portal which offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

For enquiries, please contact:
Stratview Research
E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com
Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spray-polyurethane-foam-market-size-impacted-by-covid-19--to-reach-us-4-4-billion-in-2026--says-stratview-research-301350305.html

SOURCE Stratview Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • 2 Beaten-Down High-Risk, High-Return Growth Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

    Folks that are accustomed to investing in growth stocks are no strangers to the volatile stock price fluctuations that often accompany these companies. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are two examples of high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that are experiencing some big price moves at the moment. The stock price for online multiplayer video game competition platform Skillz is down 27% in the last month as investors worry about the company's aggressive spending to acquire customers.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Daniel Sundheim. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Sundheim’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim. Daniel Sundheim founded D1 Capital Partners […]

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • Alto Ingredients, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    Alto Ingredients, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALTO ) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell...

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • Freeport-McMoRan's Management Believes Copper Could Be Headed Higher

    Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is an attractive way for investors to benefit from rising raw material prices. In its most recent earnings report, management highlighted several reasons to invest in Freeport. Let's take a look at what was said and why investors have cause for optimism over Freeport-McMoRan.

  • Strong Financial Prospects Keep NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Up and Ahead of Regulatory Pressures

    The last 2 quarters of 2020 were frustrating for NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) investors, as the stock kept ranging. However, in 2021 it rallied over 50%, creating new highs and quickly reversing any dips. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Notably, we will be paying attention to NVIDIA's return on equity (ROE) today.

  • Why Castor Maritime Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors in Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) haven't had a pleasant past three months, as the stock has dropped almost 50% in that time. For the three months ended June 30, Castor Maritime earned $6.5 million, building on the $1.1 million profit it made in 2021's first quarter.

  • Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    CLNE earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • Moderna stock extends pullback after long-time bullish analyst moves to sidelines on valuation concerns

    Shares of Moderna Inc. fell 1.7% in premarket trading Friday, after the biotechnology company with one of the three COVID-19 vaccines granted emergency use authorization in the U.S. was downgraded by a long-time bullish analyst, saying that "the dream is alive, but valuation moves us to the sidelines. On Thursday, the company had reported a big second-quarter profit beat, but the stock pulled back 0.7% after soaring 20.9% the previous two days to a record close on Wednesday. Oppenheimer analyst

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Plug Power, Ballard Power Rise After Mixed Earnings

    Hydrogen fuel cell producers Plug Power and Ballard Power Systems reported mixed second-quarter results late Thursday.

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Sunrun Inc (RUN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    RUN earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.