Spray polyurethane market: Driving factors, industry challenges, segmentation, key vendor analysis, leading countries, and market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027

In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

  • Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

  • Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

  • Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

  • Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

  Download a sample now!

 Spray polyurethane market size & segmentation analysis

The spray polyurethane market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.04% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,312.48 million. The spray polyurethane market is segmented based on type, application, and geography.

  • Based on type, the spray polyurethane market is segmented into open cell and closed cell.

  • Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

  • Based on geography, the spray polyurethane market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

  For insights on the market contribution of each segment, Buy the report!

Spray polyurethane market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the spray polyurethane market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (APAC); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).

  • APAC is estimated to account for 49% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

  • Population growth in the region is increasing the demand for residences and commercial establishments, which will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

  • China, South Korea, India, and Japan are the key revenue contributors to the spray polyurethane foam market in the region.

  • China is a major hub for construction in APAC. In 2019, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform announced plans for 300 construction projects. Such projects will fuel the growth of the spray polyurethane foam market in the region during the forecast period.

The geographic landscape of the report also provides market-impacting factors and changes that impact current and future trends. For detailed information, request a sample!

Spray polyurethane market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on the spray polyurethane market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing demand for spray polyurethane foams in the construction industry is notably driving the market growth. Spray polyurethane foam has high energy efficiency, versatility, and thermal or mechanical performance. It is used in the construction industry for insulating walls, panels, and gap fillers in doors and windows. Spray polyurethane foam is also used as an adhesive in window and door installations. The increasing number of infrastructure projects globally is expected to increase the demand for spray polyurethane foam during the forecast period.

However, increasing demand for alternatives of spray polyurethane foams is a major challenge impeding the market. The use of spray polyurethane foam can cause environmental issues such as ozone layer depletion. Hence, substitutes such as natural latex, cotton fiber foam, organic wool, plain cotton, short-staple polyester fiber, and polystyrene are used in various applications. Natural latex is biodegradable and is resistant to dust mites, mold, and mildew. Short staple polyester fiber and polystyrene are synthetic polymers and are used as substitutes for spray polyurethane foam in applications such as packaging, automotive, and construction. Thus, the increasing demand for alternatives to spray polyurethane foam will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Spray polyurethane market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the spray polyurethane market are Akkim Construction Chemicals Inc., Anagha ASF LLP, Barnhardt Manufacturing Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman Corp., Indospark Inc., Innovative Chemical Products, Isothane Ltd., Johns Manville, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Junbond Building Materials Co. Ltd., SOPREMA SAS, Specialty Products Inc., Tosoh Corp., Woodbridge Foam Corp., Sika AG, and BASF SE, among others.

Related Reports:

The polyurethane (PU) coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 9,719.29 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (wood and furniture, automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, and others), type (solvent-borne, water-borne, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The polyurethane catalysts market size is expected to increase by 1,708.89 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (foam, elastomers, coatings, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,312.48 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.51

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Akkim Construction Chemicals Inc., Anagha ASF LLP, Barnhardt Manufacturing Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman Corp., Indospark Inc., Innovative Chemical Products, Isothane Ltd., Johns Manville, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Junbond Building Materials Co. Ltd., SOPREMA SAS, Specialty Products Inc., Tosoh Corp., Woodbridge Foam Corp., Sika AG, and BASF SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's materials market reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global spray polyurethane foam market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Open cell - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Closed cell - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Akkim Construction Chemicals Inc.

  • 12.4 Anagha ASF LLP

  • 12.5 BASF SE

  • 12.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • 12.7 Covestro AG

  • 12.8 Dow Inc.

  • 12.9 Huntsman Corp.

  • 12.10 Indospark Inc.

  • 12.11 Innovative Chemical Products

  • 12.12 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Shanghai Junbond Building Materials Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Sika AG

  • 12.15 SOPREMA SAS

  • 12.16 Specialty Products Inc.

  • 12.17 Tosoh Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027
Global Spray Polyurethane Foam Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spray-polyurethane-market-driving-factors-industry-challenges-segmentation-key-vendor-analysis-leading-countries-and-market-size-and-forecast-2023-2027---technavio-301738329.html

SOURCE Technavio

