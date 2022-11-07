U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,772.25
    -7.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,391.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,857.25
    -33.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,804.00
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.53
    -1.08 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.30
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.61
    -0.17 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9946
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    -0.75 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1333
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1400
    +0.4860 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,870.42
    -308.84 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.40
    +12.35 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,544.07
    +344.33 (+1.27%)
     

Spray Tanning Machines Market to grow by USD 1.80 Bn by 2026, Segmented by Application and Geography - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The spray tanning machines market is expected to grow by USD1.80 billion at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. 32% of the growth originates from APAC. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools used to build the forecast and predictive models. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spray Tanning Machines Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spray Tanning Machines Market 2022-2026

Spray Tanning Machines Market - Vendor Analysis

The global spray tanning machines market is fragmented due to the presence of multiple established players. The key players compete on factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. Several companies are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The acquisition of new brands and several partnerships will provide an opportunity for the leading competitors to maintain their dominance in the market in focus during the forecast period. Many global players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period. Competition among key players will lead to the introduction of many innovative ways of producing spray tanning machines, fueling further growth of the market in focus during the forecast.

Spray Tanning Machines Market Vendor Offerings

  • Aviva Labs Inc: The company offers spray tanning machines such as oil-based, aloe vera-based, and fragrance-based solutions.

  • Brand Architects Group PLC: The company offers spray tanning machines such as tan handy portable spray tan guns.

  • GloBody Inc: The company offers spray tanning machines such as winterglo and natural glow.

  • Kahuna Bay Spray Tan LLC: The company offers spray tanning machines such as artesian blend airbrush spray tanning solution 1 gal 128oz and artesian blend dark spray tanning solution quart 34oz.

  • NUDA: The company offers spray tanning machines such as solo tan machines with tan7350 and studio tan machines with tan7350.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Spray Tanning Machines Market- Segmentation Analysis

  • By Application

  • By Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global spray tanning machines industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global spray tanning machines industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global spray tanning machines industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global spray tanning machines market?

Wish to Subscribe? Register for a 14 Day Free Trial Today!
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Why buy?

  • Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

  • Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

  • Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Refine Your Business Goals by Buying Spray Tanning Machines Market, Buy a Sample Report Now! 

Related Reports:
Industrial Sewing Machines Market by Type, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the industrial sewing machines market segmentation by type (raised, cylinder bed, flatbed, post bed, and others), application (apparel and non-apparel), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

Fiberglass Mold Market by Resin Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the fiberglass mold market segmentations by resin type (epoxy, vinyl ester, polyester, and others), end-user (wind energy, marine, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Spray Tanning Machines Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

$1.80 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.2

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Apollo Sprayers International Inc, Aviva Labs Inc, Brand Architekts Group PLC, Fake Bake LLC, Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd., GloBody Inc, Kahuna Bay Spray Tan LLC, Maximist, Million Dollar Tan, MineTan, NUDA, Oztan Cosmetics, ProSun International LLC, PZ Cussons Plc, Sjolie Inc, Spray Tan Cubicle Company Ltd, Sun Laboratories, SunFX, Sunless Inc, and Tampa Bay Tan

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Home use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Professional use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aviva Labs Inc

  • 10.4 Brand Architekts Group PLC

  • 10.5 GloBody Inc

  • 10.6 Kahuna Bay Spray Tan LLC

  • 10.7 NUDA

  • 10.8 PZ Cussons Plc

  • 10.9 Spray Tan Cubicle Company Ltd

  • 10.10 Sun Laboratories

  • 10.11 SunFX

  • 10.12 Tampa Bay Tan

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

  • slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe, the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China, and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019, Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia. Similarly, in August 2019, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019, Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina-based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Spray Tanning Machines Market 2022-2026
Global Spray Tanning Machines Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spray-tanning-machines-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-80-bn-by-2026--segmented-by-application-and-geography---technavio-301667957.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

    Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.

  • In an effort to wean itself off Russia’s energy, the EU is running into the arms of another dictator

    The EU is promoting Azerbaijan as a “reliable" and "trustworthy" energy partner. But critics argue that the Caspian country is far from the dependable partner that the EU needs.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world's top crude importer. "Oil prices dropped sharply as the Chinese officials vowed to stick to the COVID-zero policy while infected cases climbed in China, which may cause more restrictions measures, darkening the demand outlook," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. A jump in the U.S. dollar is also weighing on oil prices, she added.

  • 15 Biggest IT Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest IT companies in the world. If you want to see more of the biggest IT companies in the world, go directly to 5 Biggest IT Companies in the World. According to market research firm Gartner, Information Technology or IT, “is the common […]

  • China Covid Cases Jump to Six-Month High as Outbreaks Flare

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily Covid cases jumped to the highest in more than six months, as outbreaks flared across the nation and health officials declared the nation will stick with its strict virus controls. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satell

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Swings to Loss, Stung by Battered Market

    The company reported a net loss of $2.69 billion as the value of its overall portfolio fell alongside the broader market.

  • The fintech layoffs just keep on coming

    Sadly, it felt like we got news of layoff after layoff. Chime confirmed that it is letting go of 12% of its employees. This equals about 160 people. According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Chime co-founder Chris Britt said that the move was one of many that would help the company thrive “regardless of market conditions.”

  • Down Nearly 40%, Is Comcast Stock a Buy?

    Entertainment and telco giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is facing a new problem. Yes, the loss of cable TV customers is a sore spot, but cord-cutting is hardly a new headwind. The new headache is the underlying reason its cable TV business has been steadily shrinking since 2013.

  • Why Oil Stocks Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Phillips 66 Rallied in October

    Shares of U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) each rallied above the level of the market in October, increasing 18.1%, 28.6%, and 29.2%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was a good month for the markets, but oil and gas stocks had an even better month after the Oct. 5 OPEC+ meeting, during which the cartel decided to slash production by 2 million barrels per day. On Oct. 5, OPEC+, the powerful cartel of oil-producing states comprising countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South America as well as Russia, decided on a 2 million-barrel-per-day output cut, to support oil prices, which had fallen from more than $120 per barrel to below $80 by the end of September.

  • Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion

    Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy pared with the ability to choose the temperature, flavor, sweetness makes a trip into Starbucks or through the drive though one that leaves customers feeling a warm sensation, and it's not just the beverage.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Performing In The Near Term

    Today is shaping up negative for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Peabody, Coronado Global Resources End Talks Over $6 Billion Deal

    The discussions had been seen as an indication of how the coal-price surge is transforming the sector’s fortunes.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    FAANG stocks ruled the market for a decade. The group that includes Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) (formerly Google) delivered monster returns for years, but most of these stocks have crumbled over the last year. Rising interest rates, recession fears, and other macro headwinds have pressured these stocks, bringing the most popular bet on Wall Street to an end.

  • Richard Branson to sell Virgin’s stake in Hyperloop project

    Sir Richard Branson is preparing to sell off Virgin’s stake in a US hyperloop start-up as interest in the technology envisioned by Twitter billionaire Elon Musk fades.

  • Startups Look to Scoop Up Laid-Off Tech Workers

    Flush with investor capital, technology startups plan to scoop up software developers, engineers and marketers flooding the labor market following job cuts at Twitter, Lyft and other large tech employers.

  • China Evergrande says Hong Kong land plot sold by receivers for $637 million

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday its plot of undeveloped land for residential development in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district has been sold by its receivers for $636.94 million. The land project is expected to result in a loss of about $770 million, the Chinese property developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.