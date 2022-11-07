Spray Tanning Machines Market to grow by USD 1.80 Bn by 2026, Segmented by Application and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The spray tanning machines market is expected to grow by USD1.80 billion at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. 32% of the growth originates from APAC. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools used to build the forecast and predictive models. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spray Tanning Machines Market 2022-2026

Spray Tanning Machines Market - Vendor Analysis

The global spray tanning machines market is fragmented due to the presence of multiple established players. The key players compete on factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. Several companies are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The acquisition of new brands and several partnerships will provide an opportunity for the leading competitors to maintain their dominance in the market in focus during the forecast period. Many global players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period. Competition among key players will lead to the introduction of many innovative ways of producing spray tanning machines, fueling further growth of the market in focus during the forecast.

Spray Tanning Machines Market Vendor Offerings

Aviva Labs Inc: The company offers spray tanning machines such as oil-based, aloe vera-based, and fragrance-based solutions.

Brand Architects Group PLC: The company offers spray tanning machines such as tan handy portable spray tan guns.

GloBody Inc: The company offers spray tanning machines such as winterglo and natural glow.

Kahuna Bay Spray Tan LLC: The company offers spray tanning machines such as artesian blend airbrush spray tanning solution 1 gal 128oz and artesian blend dark spray tanning solution quart 34oz.

NUDA: The company offers spray tanning machines such as solo tan machines with tan7350 and studio tan machines with tan7350.

Spray Tanning Machines Market- Segmentation Analysis

By Application

By Geography

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Home use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Professional use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aviva Labs Inc

10.4 Brand Architekts Group PLC

10.5 GloBody Inc

10.6 Kahuna Bay Spray Tan LLC

10.7 NUDA

10.8 PZ Cussons Plc

10.9 Spray Tan Cubicle Company Ltd

10.10 Sun Laboratories

10.11 SunFX

10.12 Tampa Bay Tan

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

in manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe, the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China, and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019, Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia. Similarly, in August 2019, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019, Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina-based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

