U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,564.11
    +752.96 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Spreads Market to reach US$ 49.82 Bn by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read

Spreads Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global spreads market will grow at 6.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Increasing focus on healthy eating will emerge as a chief growth driver.

Spreads Market Year Value (2020A)

US$ 25.8 Bn

Estimated Year Value (2021E)

US$ 27.1 Bn

Projected Spreads Market Year Value (2031F)

US$ 49.82 Bn

Value CAGR (2021-2031)

6.3%

Awareness regarding consumption is presently moving to the idea of deep-rooted transparency in product labelling. Advent of latest technologies has provided consumers accessibility to smart labels, through which, they can track the journey of the products and compare their individual qualities.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14206

Consumers are nowadays asking food companies to increase the transparency of their products, going beyond free-from status, ingredients, and nutritional levels. The buyers want to understand the background of the products – from where and how the ingredients were sourced, right till the end product. In the food and beverages industry, trust and transparency have become major challenges, as there aren't any strict regulations and guidelines laid down by governments regarding clean labeling.

Companies have started using clean labeling as a catchword for promotional and marketing purposes, and have taken advantage of this to sell their products as clean label products. This trend is visible in spreads market. Higher focus on deriving ingredients from natural resources and flavor innovations will drive growth in the spreads market.

Key Takeaways from the Spreads Market Study:

  • In terms of value, the nut based spreads segment is expected to remain dominant in the global Spreads market over the forecast period. This segment is expected to account for a value share of 26.0% by 2031 end.

  • In terms of value, household/retail spreads segment is expected to remain dominant in the global spreads market throughout the forecast period, with a value share of more than 59% by end of 2031.

  • In terms of value, conventional spreads segment is expected to remain dominant in the global spreads market throughout the forecast period, with a value share of over 90% by 2031.

  • The U.S. spreads market will account for over 77% of sales in North America.

  • Demand for spreads in the U.K. will grow by 5.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

“Due to the increasing health consciousness and the ability to spend on premium and specialty food products, North America and Europe have emerged as dominant regions in the spreads market. Besides this, the concentration of big players in these regions is creating strong prospects for spreads sales through 2031,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14206

Scope of Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2031

Historical Data Available for

2016-2020

Market Analysis

USD Million for Value

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, and South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Product Type, End Use, Nature, Distribution Channel, and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Nestlé S.A.

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Conagra Brands, Inc.

• Pioneer Food Group Ltd

• The Hershey Company

• Strauss Group Ltd.

• The J. M. Smucker Company

• Hormel Foods Corporation

• General Mills Inc.

• Atlantic Grupa d.d.

• Dr. Oetker GmbH

• Ferrero S.p.A.

• Others

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14206

Competitive Landscape

Big players operating in the global spreads market are investing and capitalizing on packaging trends and packaging innovations. They are trying to improve and innovative new packaging solutions to differentiate their products on retail shelves. Manufactures are offering convenient and easy-to-use packaging for their spreads to ensure consumer convenience.

They are using a wide range of packaging formats, which include cans, jars, spout tubes, squeeze pouches, and others to provide consumers with easy, versatile, and flexible packaging solutions. Besides this, manufacturers are adopting packaging solutions, which help them extend the shelf life of the spreads even at extreme conditions and during longer distribution channels.

Some of the leading companies offering spreads are Nestlé S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., Pioneer Food Group Ltd, The Hershey Company, Strauss Group Ltd., The J. M. Smucker Company, Hormel Foods Corporation, General Mills Inc., Atlantic Grupa d.d., Dr. Oetker GmbH, Ferrero S.p.A. and others.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Food Grade Alginate Market: The market is attributed to the widespread use of food grade alginate in food and beverage industry based products is witnessing an upsurge in demand owing to the fact that it is one of the most valuable food additive available in the market.

Sugar-Free Gummy Market: The market is attributed to the widespread application of sugar-free gummy in the food industry and the pharmaceutical industry is witnessing an upsurge in demand since it is one of the most valuable nutritive sugar-free supplement available in the market.

Sugar-Free Gumballs Market: The market is attributed to the widespread application of sugar-free gumballs in the food industry and the pharmaceutical industry is witnessing an upsurge in demand since it is one of the most valuable sugar-free supplement available in the market.

Plant-Based Shrimp Market: Increasing health-related concerns regarding animal products or byproducts are a major driver for manufacturers of plant shrimp market.

Low Calorie Desserts Market: The market is attributed to the widespread application of low calorie desserts in the food industry and particularly in confectionary industry is witnessing an upsurge in demand since it is one of the most valuable sugar-free substitutes available in the market.

High Ratio Shortening Market: High ratio shortening market is gaining massive incremental opportunities on the back of increasing demand for emulsification and icing across the food & beverage industry.

Food Grade Sodium Hypochlorite Market: The sodium hypochlorite market is estimated to increase suggestively due to swift growth in end-user productions such as water treatment, and agriculture.

Food Grade Silica Market: Rising concern regarding caking, powder products free flow ability, increased production time and reduced production speed is expected to grow food grade silica market over the forecast period.

Egg-Free Dressing Market: Growing health consciousness is driving customer attention in favor of plant-based diets that not only aid weight control but include the essential fibers and nutrients.

RTD Cocktails Market: According to latest research by Future Market Insights, RTD Cocktails market will grow at a moderate rate during 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/spreads-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/spreads-market


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Affirm Is Spiking Higher Today

    The stock market was having a generally strong day on Friday, with all three major averages in the green, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. There are a couple of reasons Affirm is such an outperformer today. Analyst Christopher Brendler said in his note that the sell-off in Affirm has greatly improved the risk/reward dynamics of the stock.

  • Why Novavax Stock Surged 14% on Friday

    The deal is an advance purchase agreement between Novavax and Israel's Ministry of Health. The Novavax jab is not yet authorized or approved for use in Israel; so far, the country has only approved fellow biotech Moderna's mRNA-1273 (Spikevax) and Comirnaty from Pfizer and BioNTech. In its press release on the matter, Novavax wrote that it "will work with the Ministry of Health to obtain the necessary authorizations and finalize plans for distribution in Israel pending regulatory approval."

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Was Falling This Week

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were trading down 12.8% week to date as of 11:51 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The highlight was China giving conditional approval to AMD's $35 billion deal to buy Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) on Thursday. The addition of Xilinx is an important growth catalyst for AMD.

  • Rivian has huge potential upside despite the stock's recent plunge: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses Rivian and where analysts see the stock going from here.

  • Tech Is Still Getting Crushed. Here Are 15 Stocks to Buy in a Changed World.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Why Shopify Stock Jumped on Friday

    While a rebound in technology stocks certainly added fuel to its ascent, the e-commerce platform provider was also on the receiving end of positive commentary from not one, but two Wall Street analysts. SMBC Nikko analyst Andrew Bauch initiated coverage of Shopify, assigning an outperform (buy) rating, while simultaneously issuing a $1,200 price target.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock gains accelerate into the close: S&P 500 adds 2.4%

    Stocks traded mixed Friday morning as investors took in earnings results from some major tech companies and another hot print on inflation at the end of another volatile week.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • AMD is about to wander into a minefield

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings will serve as an important indicator on whether the semiconductor outlook is truly weak for the March-ending quarter or whether it's just weak for certain companies.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Dropped Before Climbing on Friday

    The e-commerce platform was on the receiving end of some negative commentary from Wall Street, but the news wasn't all bad.

  • Security robot maker Knightscope's stock posted a 176% gain after its disappointing debut

    Announcing a new Fortune 500 customer was all it took for Knightscope to boost its shares well past their public offering price.

  • Why Visa Stock Vaulted Today

    Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) surged 10.6% on Friday after the digital payments giant delivered impressive fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings results. Visa's revenue jumped 24% year over year to $7.1 billion. Notably, Visa's lucrative cross-border volume -- which is comprised of transactions between purchasers and merchants that reside in different countries -- soared 40%.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Steps Up As Apple Leads, But Be Wary; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]