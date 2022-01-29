Spreads Market to reach US$ 49.82 Bn by 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Spreads Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global spreads market will grow at 6.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Increasing focus on healthy eating will emerge as a chief growth driver.



Spreads Market Year Value (2020A) US$ 25.8 Bn Estimated Year Value (2021E) US$ 27.1 Bn Projected Spreads Market Year Value (2031F) US$ 49.82 Bn Value CAGR (2021-2031) 6.3%

Awareness regarding consumption is presently moving to the idea of deep-rooted transparency in product labelling. Advent of latest technologies has provided consumers accessibility to smart labels, through which, they can track the journey of the products and compare their individual qualities.

Consumers are nowadays asking food companies to increase the transparency of their products, going beyond free-from status, ingredients, and nutritional levels. The buyers want to understand the background of the products – from where and how the ingredients were sourced, right till the end product. In the food and beverages industry, trust and transparency have become major challenges, as there aren't any strict regulations and guidelines laid down by governments regarding clean labeling.

Companies have started using clean labeling as a catchword for promotional and marketing purposes, and have taken advantage of this to sell their products as clean label products. This trend is visible in spreads market. Higher focus on deriving ingredients from natural resources and flavor innovations will drive growth in the spreads market.

Key Takeaways from the Spreads Market Study:

In terms of value, the nut based spreads segment is expected to remain dominant in the global Spreads market over the forecast period. This segment is expected to account for a value share of 26.0% by 2031 end.

In terms of value, household/retail spreads segment is expected to remain dominant in the global spreads market throughout the forecast period, with a value share of more than 59% by end of 2031.

In terms of value, conventional spreads segment is expected to remain dominant in the global spreads market throughout the forecast period, with a value share of over 90% by 2031.

The U.S. spreads market will account for over 77% of sales in North America.

Demand for spreads in the U.K. will grow by 5.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.



“Due to the increasing health consciousness and the ability to spend on premium and specialty food products, North America and Europe have emerged as dominant regions in the spreads market. Besides this, the concentration of big players in these regions is creating strong prospects for spreads sales through 2031,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis USD Million for Value Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, and South Africa Key Segments Covered Product Type, End Use, Nature, Distribution Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled • Nestlé S.A.



• The Kraft Heinz Company



• Conagra Brands, Inc.



• Pioneer Food Group Ltd



• The Hershey Company



• Strauss Group Ltd.



• The J. M. Smucker Company



• Hormel Foods Corporation



• General Mills Inc.



• Atlantic Grupa d.d.



• Dr. Oetker GmbH



• Ferrero S.p.A.



• Others Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Competitive Landscape

Big players operating in the global spreads market are investing and capitalizing on packaging trends and packaging innovations. They are trying to improve and innovative new packaging solutions to differentiate their products on retail shelves. Manufactures are offering convenient and easy-to-use packaging for their spreads to ensure consumer convenience.

They are using a wide range of packaging formats, which include cans, jars, spout tubes, squeeze pouches, and others to provide consumers with easy, versatile, and flexible packaging solutions. Besides this, manufacturers are adopting packaging solutions, which help them extend the shelf life of the spreads even at extreme conditions and during longer distribution channels.

Some of the leading companies offering spreads are Nestlé S.A., The Kraft Heinz Company, Conagra Brands, Inc., Pioneer Food Group Ltd, The Hershey Company, Strauss Group Ltd., The J. M. Smucker Company, Hormel Foods Corporation, General Mills Inc., Atlantic Grupa d.d., Dr. Oetker GmbH, Ferrero S.p.A. and others.

