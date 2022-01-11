U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Spreedly More Than Doubles Latin American Transaction Volume Year-over-Year

·2 min read

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly, the provider of the leading Payments Orchestration platform, today announced that transaction volume across Latin America on the Spreedly platform has grown by over 100% year-over-year.

Transaction volume across Latin America on the Spreedly platform has grown by over 100% year-over-year.

As one of the world's fastest growing e-commerce markets, there is a strong demand for ways to more easily scale payments across the region. In a recent report published by Americas Market Intelligence (AMI), growth rates for Latin America from 2020 to 2024 are estimated to be between 20% to over 40%.

To take advantage of this growth and enter new markets across Latin America faster, companies are turning to Payments Orchestration. Spreedly is uniquely positioned to address these needs with significant experience meeting the payments goals of fast-growing customers in the region -- including Rappi, Cabify, PedidosYa, and many others. Additionally, Spreedly continues to innovate in the region with a previously announced launch of a joint program with Visa to foster and grow the adoption of network tokenization.

According to Carlos Ayalde, Global Head of Payments at Rappi, a rapidly growing, on-demand delivery platform currently operating in nine countries and more than 250 cities, "In the payments space, every region operates in their own way. This means that as we rapidly expand and grow, the processes, tools and services we use in one country often cannot be used in the next and we would have been forced to invest a lot of time and resources in building and maintaining new integrations."

"Working with Spreedly, we've developed a super flexible system that allows us to choose and experiment with the right mix of operations to keep our authorization rates where they need to be and manage fraud. We can easily work with any number of different gateway partners so we can route transactions by type of purchase, by country of issuance or any mix of different metrics."

For more information about the integrations available today via Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform, visit https://www.spreedly.com/gateways.

About Spreedly
Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform enables and optimizes digital transactions with the world's most complete payment services marketplace. Global enterprises and hyper-growth companies grow their digital business faster by relying on our payments platform. Hundreds of customers worldwide secure card data in our PCI-compliant vault and use tokenized card data to enable and optimize over $30 billion of annual transaction volumes with any payment service. Spreedly is headquartered in downtown Durham, NC.

Contact:
marketing@spreedly.com
888.727.7750

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spreedly-more-than-doubles-latin-american-transaction-volume-year-over-year-301456446.html

SOURCE Spreedly

