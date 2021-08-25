U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

Spreedly Reports 300% Increase in Usage of its Platform by Merchants to Prevent Fraud

·2 min read

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly, the provider of the leading Payments Orchestration platform, today announced that the volume of transactions leveraging a fraud management service via its Payments Orchestration platform has more than tripled over the last year.

Spreedly enables businesses to incorporate the right mix of fraud tools quickly and easily through one API.

Merchants and platforms use Payments Orchestration to improve their digital customer experience and maximize transaction ROI. Spreedly enables customers to connect to the ideal mix of services to support their payment strategy. Spreedly's marketplace of services includes an array of fraud-fighting applications. With a single integration to Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform customers can quickly and easily test and leverage fraud management tools with a "build once" approach.

Kount, an Equifax® Company, and a leader in identity trust and digital experience, is accessible through Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform. "As merchants and platforms grow their digital business, they need sophisticated tools to quickly validate customers while providing a frictionless user experience," explained Brad Wiskirchen, General Manager of Kount, an Equifax Company. "We are pleased to partner with Spreedly to help provide merchants with tools to uncover accurate representations of risk, all while linking data to reveal actionable insights that optimize the customer journey."

"Fraudsters drive incremental expenses for merchants and platforms alike via chargeback losses, fees, and merchandise loss. To combat these losses, merchants and platforms increasingly integrate various solutions in order to mitigate different types of fraud," Randy Guard, Chief Marketing Officer with Spreedly. "Spreedly's Payments Orchestration and its marketplace of payment services enables businesses to incorporate the right mix of fraud tools quickly and easily though one API."

For more information about how Payments Orchestration can be used to support fraud prevention, visit https://www.spreedly.com/payment-services.

About Spreedly
Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform enables and optimizes digital transactions with the world's most complete payment services marketplace. Global enterprises and hyper-growth companies grow their digital business faster by relying on our payments platform. Hundreds of customers worldwide secure card data in our PCI-compliant vault and use tokenized card data to enable and optimize over $30 billion of annual transaction volumes with any payment service. Spreedly is headquartered in downtown Durham, NC.

Media Contact:
marketing@spreedly.com
888.727.7750

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spreedly-reports-300-increase-in-usage-of-its-platform-by-merchants-to-prevent-fraud-301361452.html

SOURCE Spreedly

