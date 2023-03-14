U.S. markets close in 4 hours 17 minutes

Spright Earns ISO 27001:2013 Certification

·2 min read

Certification recognizes company's commitment to protecting customer data

GILBERT, Ariz., March 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- Spright, a global drone solutions provider addressing the growing demand for autonomous flight operations in healthcare and utility inspection, has announced that it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This international certification recognizes Spright's steadfast commitment to information security and data privacy across internal and external systems.

Spright is a global drone solutions provider that delivers secure, critical, and actionable data and resources, on-demand, applying operational expertise in autonomous, bidirectional, and beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flight drone solutions.

ISO 27001:2013 is an internationally recognized standard that outlines best practices for implementing an effective ISMS to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information. The certification demonstrates that Spright has implemented a comprehensive information security management system that meets the highest standards of security and risk management.

"We are thrilled to have achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification," said Justin Steinke, Senior Vice President of Commercial Business at Spright. "This certification is a testament to our commitment to protecting our customers' data and ensuring the security of our systems and processes. It is also a reflection of our ongoing efforts to continually improve our information security practices."

To achieve ISO 27001:2013 certification, Spright underwent a rigorous assessment process, which included an independent audit of its ISMS by a third-party certification body. The assessment evaluated Spright's information security policies, procedures, and controls, as well as its risk management and incident management practices.

"We are proud of our team for their hard work and dedication in achieving ISO 27001:2013 certification," added Steinke. "Our customers are rightfully protective of their information, and it's our responsibility to demonstrate our commitment to the privacy and security of the information in our custody. We believe customers will find tremendous value in our ISO certification and overall commitment to service quality."

About Spright

Spright provides turnkey unmanned aerial systems (UAS) service solutions that are revolutionizing healthcare delivery and aerial utility inspections. Applying groundbreaking technology and an innovative service model, Spright offers streamlined and sustainable drone-based solutions to overcome the everyday challenges of inefficient ground operations. Spright is based in Gilbert, Arizona and is a division of Air Methods.

For interviews contact:                                
Clare Cairo, Marketing and Communications Manager
Spright
Clare.cairo@gospright.com 
585-732-2232

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spright-earns-iso-270012013-certification-301770828.html

SOURCE Spright

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/14/c9641.html

