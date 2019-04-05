Spring allergies got you down? Snag this air purifier on sale.

Twitter More

T.S. Eliot wasn't kidding when he said that April was the cruelest month. For some, it's associated with picnics in the park, afternoons poolside, and leisurely hikes. But for a lot of people, it signals fits of sneezes, perpetually red noses, and watery eyes.

You don't even have to step outside to get your nose running. Take one whiff inside your home, and the air circulating might immediately elicit a sneeze. It's true: the allergens you're hoping to escape from could be chilling in your home.

Dear friend: You need an air purifier.

Annihilate the allergens in your home by taking advantage of this sale on the VAVA Purifier and 3-in-1 True HEPA Home Air Filter System. Read more...

