Spring Art Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SPRING) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Spring Art Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SPRING), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Spring Art Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.017 = RM1.7m ÷ (RM106m - RM6.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Spring Art Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 1.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 11%.

Check out our latest analysis for Spring Art Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Spring Art Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Spring Art Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Spring Art Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 27% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Spring Art Holdings Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 26% from where it was three years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Spring Art Holdings Berhad we've found 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.