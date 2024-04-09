Spring Art Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SPRING) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

Spring Art Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SPRING) stock is up by a considerable 25% over the past month. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Spring Art Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Spring Art Holdings Berhad is:

6.3% = RM5.5m ÷ RM87m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Spring Art Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Spring Art Holdings Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 8.5%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. For this reason, Spring Art Holdings Berhad's five year net income decline of 19% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared Spring Art Holdings Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 8.8% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Spring Art Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Spring Art Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While the company did payout a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a regular dividend. This implies that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Spring Art Holdings Berhad's performance. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Spring Art Holdings Berhad.

