Spring break tourists fill Space Coast, boost revenue for local hotels, restaurants, shops

You can tell it's spring break along the Space Coast by the heavy traffic along State Road A1A, the longer-than-normal waiting times for a table when going out to dinner, and the many out-of-state license plates in the parking lots at beach crossovers and the Brevard Zoo.

And that means added business for Brevard County hotels, restaurants, shops and attractions.

"Spring is in the air when you see the license plates changing color," Cocoa Beach Mayor Keith Capizzi said.

Sunscreened up and making the best of the great weather on the beach off Minutemen Causeway in Cocoa Beach were Iris Walters, Erin Myers and Twyla Walters, who were visiting from Michigan for spring break.

Capizzi said spring break "is a great booster" for the local economy, adding that it benefits a range of businesses, including for hotels, vacation rentals, restaurants, boat rentals and knickknack shops.

"It's a great thing for the businesses, even though residents don't always appreciate or understand it," Capizzi said. "These next three months will carry (businesses) for the rest of the year," when volume might be slower.

In March 2023, Brevard County collected a record one-month total of $3.17 million from Brevard County's 5% tourist development tax on hotel rooms, vacation rentals and other short-term rentals, and could reach a similar total this March. That means hotels, vacation rentals and other collectors of the tax made $63.4 million in one month from their lodging guests, not counting spending on food and other incidentals.

"It's going to be a real tight race at the end," to see of the tourist tax collection in March breaks the March 2023 record, Space Coast Office of Tourism Executive Director Peter Cranis said. "Spring break kicked off with rocket launches and events like the Space Coast State Fair and the Space Coast Mural Festival in Cocoa Beach. So, in addition to our beautiful beaches, we certainly have plenty to entertain our spring-breakers."

The latest data from Visit Florida estimates that visitors to Brevard County contribute $2.34 billion a year to the local economy, and that tourism is responsible for 35,743 direct and spinoff jobs in the county.

'It's a beautiful place'

Among those contributing to the tax collections and the overall local tourism economy is Sandie Lemar, a teacher from Illinois, who was spending spring break on the Space Coast at a Viera hotel with her husband, William, and their 7-year-old Labrador mix, Miley. It's the third straight year they have come to Brevard for vacation.

On their visits to Brevard, the Lemars have visited the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, watched rocket launches, gone to the Cocoa Beach tourism mecca Ron Jon Surf Shop to buy shirts and other souvenirs, and frequented dog-friendly restaurants and beaches.

"It's a beautiful place," Sandie Lemar said. "The people are very, very nice. We really love it here. And Miley enjoys it, too."

Gunner Provinse watches a SpaceX launch with his parents, James and Mary, on the beach in Cape Canaveral. The Provinses, who live in California, were on vacation for spring break.

Trends in tourism: Hotel tax collections set one-year record, but show signs of softening in recent months

Spring break spread boosts visitors

Brevard Zoo CEO Keith Winsten said the Viera zoo was on its way to shattering its one-month attendance record of 59,000, perhaps approaching the 70,000 mark when all the numbers are in for March.

"We've had a really good spring" so far, Winsten said, after rainy weather held down attendance during January and February. "The last two weeks were really good."

Conditions were ideal for a strong spring break period this year, Winsten said, with school vacations spread out over multiple weeks, rather than what happens some years, when most districts having vacations around the same time.

In Florida, for example, 22 county public school districts were on break during the week of March 11; 28 were off during the week of March 18; and 13 were off during the week of March 25, including Brevard. Others had vacations earlier in March or during April. College spring breaks were similarly spread out.

Spring break vacations help make March the strongest month of the year for attendance at the zoo.

Winsten noted that many schools in the northern states have vacation weeks during April, meaning the influx of tourists will continue.

"It's a very nice setup for us," Winsten said.

The zoo depends on tourists for 61% of its attendance, with 35% coming from other Florida counties, 25% from other states and 1% from other countries.

Strong quarter at hotels, restaurants

Restaurant and hotel officials also are reporting good business in March and for the first three months of 2024 as a whole.

"It's been a strong quarter," said Alex Litras, owner of Café Margaux in Cocoa Village and a member of the Brevard County Tourist Development Council.

Litras said the mix of tourists visiting the Space Coast and the growth in the number of full-time residents in Brevard has helped boost customer counts at his restaurant, as has the increased cadence of rocket launches. He noted that, on the evening of a launch, some customers will tell the wait staff that they have to be outside the restaurant at a certain time to watch the launch, "so we plan the timing of the meal accordingly."

Wayne Soard, general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Titusville Kennedy Space Center, said his hotel has had a good first quarter as well. Although bookings for April are a little soft — perhaps because Easter fell in March this year — Soard said May, June and July advance bookings are ahead of 2023 levels.

Soard — who also is a Tourist Development Council member — says, in addition to spring break tourism, space launches are helping increase bookings at the Titusville hotel. Some of the hotel's guests are in the area to visit the KSC Visitor Complex or view a launch, and others work in the space program, and are staying here on a temporary assignment.

Soard said, in addition to the launch of crewed missions, popular among space fans are launches in which there is a SpaceX booster landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station that's visible to spectators following the launch.

"People like that extra feature," Soard said.

Cruise customers extend vacation on coast

Soard said another component of his hotel's business is cruise passengers sailing from Port Canaveral who vacation on the Space Coast before or after their cruises.

Port Canaveral CEO John Murray said March and April typically are among busiest month for cruise passengers there.

"Last week was crazy," Murray said, with the port's cruise passenger garages and surface parking lots almost completely filled.

Murray said Port Canaveral-based cruise ships in March have been sailing at an average of 117% of their double-occupancy capacity, with many cabins filled by three or four passengers. He said passenger counts on Disney ships — with their large number of families with young children sailing — can approach 150% of double-occupancy capacity.

In March 2023, 603,281 passengers boarded or departed from multiday cruise ships at Port Canaveral, the world's second-busiest cruise port. Murray isn't predicting the final numbers for this March until the final figures are in. But he noted that January and February figures exceeded the same months a year ago.

"It's been a very, very strong start to our year," Murray said.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

Addy Phipps, Anna Phipps, Reagan McQueen and Harper McQueen play in the sand at the beach at Minutemen Causeway. Three families — the Schicks from Michigan, the Phipps and McQueens from Colorado, who all are related — were vacationing in Cocoa Beach during spring break.

Three-year-old Harley Bostrom shows her mom, Cassie Bostrom, the treasures she has found at the beach at Minutemen Causeway. The family is down from Minnesota on vacation while Harley's older sisters are out of school.

Mack Bostrom, 7, and sister Maddie, 9, jump in the waves with mom and dad close by at Minutemen Causeway in Cocoa Beach. The family is visiting the Space Coast from Minnesota while the kids are out of school on break.

It is definitely spring break, with families, students and tourists making the best of the Florida weather and hitting the beach south of the Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier.

