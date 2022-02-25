Spring Enabled Seals Market to Reach USD 4.58 billion in 2028; Rising Demand for Backup Power Generation to Fuel Market Growth: Fortune Business InsightsTM
Companies Profiled in Spring Enabled Seals Market SKF (AB SKF) (Gothenburg, Sweden), Flowserve Corporation (Texas, U.S.), John Crane (Smiths Group plc.) (Illinois, U.S.), Trelleborg AB (Trelleborg Sweden), EnPro Industries, Inc. (Garlock GmbH) (North Carolina, U.S.), Dover Corporation (Waukesha Bearings) (Illinois, U.S.), Freudenberg SE (Weinheim, Germany), SHV (ERIKS Group) (Utrecht, the Netherlands), The Timken Company (Ohio, U.S.), Tenneco Inc. (Federal-Mogul LLC) (Illinois, U.S.), Fenner Group Holdings Limited (Hallite Seals) (Hessle, U.K.), Hi-Tech Seals (Texas, U.S.), Spareage Sealing Solutions (Mumbai, India), Globseals Africa Limited (Johannesburg, South Africa), AESSEAL (Rotherham, U.K.), BELL D.O.O. (Slovenia, Europe), Carl Werthenbach Konstruktionsteile GmbH & Co. KG (Niedersachsen, Germany), Dickson Bearings & Transmissions Ltd (Dublin, Ireland)
Pune, India, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spring Energized Seals Market size was USD 2.96 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.12 billion 2021 to USD 4.58 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6% during the 2021-2028 period.
This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Spring Energized Seals Market, 2021-2028.”
As per the research team, factors such as rising adoption of customized seals across various sectors such as completion, drilling, distribution, production, and refining will bolster the growth of the market globally. The cantilever spring segment will hold the largest market share during the forecast duration owing to increasing demand across compressors and pump applications.
Request a Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/spring-energized-seals-market-106382
List of Key Players Covered in the Report
• SKF (AB SKF) (Gothenburg, Sweden)
• Flowserve Corporation (Texas, U.S.))
• John Crane (Smiths Group plc.) (Illinois, U.S.)
• Trelleborg AB (Trelleborg Sweden)
• EnPro Industries, Inc. (Garlock GmbH) (North Carolina, U.S.)
• Dover Corporation (Waukesha Bearings) (Illinois, U.S.)
• Freudenberg SE (Weinheim, Germany)
• SHV (ERIKS Group) (Utrecht , the Netherlands)
• The Timken Company (Ohio, U.S.)
• Tenneco Inc. (Federal-Mogul LLC) (Illinois, U.S.)
• Fenner Group Holdings Limited (Hallite Seals) (Hessle, U.K.)
• Hi-Tech Seals (Texas, U.S.)
• Spareage Sealing Solutions (Mumbai, India)
• Globseals Africa Limited (Johannesburg, South Africa)
• AESSEAL (Rotherham, U.K.)
• BELL D.O.O. (Slovenia, Europe)
• Carl Werthenbach Konstruktionsteile GmbH & Co. KG (Niedersachsen, Germany)
• Dickson Bearings & Transmissions Ltd (Dublin, Ireland)
• Rea Hellas S.A. (Athina, Greece)
COVID-19 to Limit Growth due to Constant Lockdowns and Imposed Restrictions on Movement
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on several changes to the way global trade operates and the industry of spring energized seals was no different. Volatility towards the raw material pricing is expected to further decrease the market value towards a forecast period. Constant lockdowns imposed by various government bodies is expected to displace a majority of the workforce. These will lead to accumulation of projects during the production and manufacturing stage.
To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/spring-energized-seals-market-106382
Report Coverage
The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the market by presenting the dominant markets and highlighting their performances over the previous years. An overall evaluation of growth drivers and restraints coupled with upcoming trends and opportunities are noted in the study. Segments and subsegments that are expected to draw the highest demand are presented. Also, upcoming products, threats to the coherent market and the recent market developments are also mentioned in the report.
Segmentation
On the basis of type, the market can be divided into continuous contact spring, cantilever spring, helical wound spring, elliptical coil spring, and others.
By application, the market can be broken down into oil & gas, aerospace, medical, semiconductor, and others.
Geographically, the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
Report Scope and Segmentation-
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2021 to 2028
Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR
5.6%
2028 Value Projection
USD 4.58 Billion
Base Year
2020
Market Size in 2020
USD 2.96 Billion
Historical Data for
2017 to 2019
No. of Pages
120
Segments covered
By Type, Application and Region
Growth Drivers
Pitfalls & Challenges
Drivers and Restraints
Rising Demand from Oil & Gas to Foster Growth
Factors such as rising demand, decreasing crude oil prices, and rising well-drilling operations will augment the market during the forecast period. Rising technological advancements towards sealing materials and integration of advanced materials such as FKM, NBR/HNBR, PTFE, PEEK, and FFKM will increase the footprint of the market. Also, rising attributable properties such as temperature resistance, sealing efficiency, dependability, environmental conditions, and increased durability will bolster the growth of the market.
However, the rising adoption of seal-less shafts is expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast duration. Also, the requirement of additional motors and shafts for transferring power will decrease the market value.
Have Any Query? Speak to our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/spring-energized-seals-market-106382
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific to Dominate Market due to Increased Industrialization
Asia Pacific will witness the largest market share during the forecast duration due to the increasing presence of registered and unregistered market players. Also, rapid industrialization and rising demand of spring energized seals from oil & gas refineries, medical, and aerospace will boost the market value during the forecast period.
North America will project a steady growth due to the presence of leading manufacturers in the region coupled with rising demand for seals in several sectors such as manufacturing, medical, aerospace & other oil & gas industries. Europe will witness substantial growth due to the increasing presence of the chemical industry along with the rising use of sealing products in the aerospace sector.
Competitive Landscape
Mergers & Acquisitions to Help Dominate Leading Players to Expand Business Practices
The dominant players residing in the market are often trying to come up with reliable and proven tactics that include a wide range of strategies such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and upcoming product launches. Some tactics are aimed at lodging their final positions during the forecast period by presenting the most developed products towards capturing a larger consumer base. For example, in January 2021, Trellerborg Sealing Solutions introduced an improved hydraulic seal i.e Turcon ® VL Seal® II. These will be introduced for landing gear actuators & flight control for sealing purposes towards the landing gear shock absorbers.
Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/spring-energized-seals-market-106382
Industry Development
•January 2021: Flowserve Corporation announced the launch of RedRaven - An innovative IoT package for assisting manufacturing companies remotely regulate assets, forecast equipment problems, and intake preventative actions for preventing business losses.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Definition, By Segment
Research Methodology/Approach
Sources
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Macro and Micro Economic Indicators
Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends
Impact of COVID-19 on Spring Energized Seals Market
Short-term Impact
Long-term Impact
Competition Landscape
Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Global Spring Energized Seals Market Share Analysis, 2020
Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations
Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)
6.1. Overview
Key Management
Headquarters etc.
Offerings/Business Segments
Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)
Employee Size
Key Financials
Past and Current Revenue
Geographical Share
Business Segment Share
Recent Developments
Primary Interview Responses
Annexure / Appendix
Global Spring Energized Seals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028
By Type (USD Bn)
Continuous Contact Spring
Cantilever Spring
Helical Wound Spring
Elliptical Coil Spring
Others (Flanged Seal, etc.)
By Application (USD Bn)
Oil & Gas
Aerospace
Medical
Semiconductor
Others (Automotive, etc.)
By Region (USD Bn)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
Quick Buy – Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106382
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Ultrafine Tungsten Wire Market for Medical Applications by Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Application (Medical/Surgical Robots, Stents, Guide Wire, Electro Surgery) and Regional Forecast, 2018-2025
Automated Forklift Trucks Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Pallet Mover, Counterbalance, Outrigger, and Reach Truck), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Soft Services Facilities Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Service Type (In-house and Outsourcing), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Government, Education, Military & Defense, Real Estate and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Mining Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Excavators, Loaders, Dozers, Motor Graders, Dump Trucks & Others), By Application (Coal Mining, Gas & Oil Extraction, Metal Ore Mining & Non-metal Mining), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028
Lawn & Garden Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Equipment Type (Lawn Mower, Chainsaws, Cutters and Shredders, Trimmers and Edgers, and Others), By Power (Gas, Electric, and Manual), By End-use (Residential, Playgrounds, and Golf Courses), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower,
Baner - Mahalunge Road,
Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
U.S.: +1 424 253 0390
U.K.: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd