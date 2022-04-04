U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

SPRING FORWARD AT PLANET FITNESS FOR $1 DOWN, THEN $10 A MONTH FROM APRIL 4 - 14

·4 min read

HAMPTON, N.H. , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to join the Judgement Free Zone® with a special offer of $1 down, then $10 a month from April 4 – 14 and cancel anytime*. Find the nearest club or join online here.

Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)
Planet Fitness logo. (PRNewsFoto/Planet Fitness)

Teddy Savage, head of health and fitness excellence at Planet Fitness, shares practical exercise tips for anyone looking to kickstart a new routine:

  • Start with a dynamic stretching routine. Our bodies need to be flexible to perform at their very best. Start every workout with dynamic stretches like forward lunges with a trunk twist, knee to chest huggers, bend and reaches or jumping jacks. Doing so will effectively get the blood flowing and release endorphins that will put anyone in a positive mood and help maximize the results of a workout.

  • Improve endurance and stamina. One goal many have when exercising is enhancing their overall endurance. An important factor is simply finding a piece of cardio equipment you enjoy most and starting out slowly. Be mindful of breathing patterns and heart rate while progressing through the cardio session. Keep track of how long it takes to feel winded or fatigued, and try to increase that time span with each workout.

  • Add strength training into your regimen. Including an element of strength training is essential to any fitness routine. It helps burn calories and build lean muscle. When starting out, instead of trying to reach a specific number of repetitions per set (such as three sets of 10 repetitions), try performing as many repetitions as possible within a given amount of time (such as three sets of 60 seconds). Doing so will remove the pressure of reaching a specific number and rather encourage everyone to celebrate whatever number of repetitions have been achieved.

"As we 'Spring forward' into a new season, dedicating time to exercise is an important step in enhancing both our mental and physical wellness," said Savage. "These tips are designed to help everyone feel motivated to start a new and fresh fitness routine. Planet Fitness offers a welcoming environment for all fitness levels so new and returning members can safely and comfortably work out at any of our 2,200 locations."

Planet Fitness' top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe, and is the first fitness brand to receive the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The rating recognizes Planet Fitness' leadership in adopting the leading framework to ensure a safer and healthier environment for its employees and members across all of its more than 2,200 facilities.

Enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs include:

  • Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

  • A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

  • Increased sanitization to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use

  • Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited-time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2021, Planet Fitness had 15.2 million members and 2,254 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

Media Contact
Becky Zirlen
Director of Public Relations
603-294-0567
press@pfhq.com

ICR Public Relations
Seth Grugle
Managing Director
646-277-1272
PF@icrinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spring-forward-at-planet-fitness-for-1-down-then-10-a-month-from-april-4--14-301516507.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

