Most anticipate games of spring 2018: 12 reasons to stay indoors this season

Spring 2018 is looking like it could one heck of season for gamers.

Ah, spring! The bees are buzzing, the birds are singing, the flowers are blooming and the gamers are…still pretty much staring at their screens. Can you blame us? The weather might be improving, but so are the games.

Spring is a time of rebirth, and for the games industry, a great time to launch a huge product or three. Here are the coolest games coming out over the next three months. Note: Only games released between March 20 and June 20 are included. You know, spring!

Editor’s pick:

“God of War” (April 20 | PS4)

Angry god-killer Kratos shows a softer side in this heavily-anticipated reimagining of Sony’s flagship franchise. Now a father, Kratos must mentor his young son and manage his legendary temper as the two explore a strange Scandinavian world. “God of War” is a total refresh, offering a more intimate camera, brutal new weapons, and an emotionally-charged story of parenthood and acceptance. Early looks (including one by Yahoo’s own Daniel Howley) have been magnificent. If you own a PS4, go ahead and clear your calendar on April 20.

“Sea of Thieves” (March 20 | Xbox One, PC)

Every day is Talk Like a Pirate Day in this swashbuckling online game from Microsoft and developer Rare. “Sea of Thieves” lets you and a crew of your best mateys pillage and plunder across a massive world. Teamwork is tantamount; virtual buccaneers need to work together to steer galleons, take down skeleton armies and dig up treasure chests while fighting off other pirates. Though some critics consider its waters to be a bit too shallow, “Sea of Thieves’” remarkable graphics and co-operative fun make it worth a look.

“A Way Out” (March 23 | PS4, Xbox One, PC)

You’ll need a friend to truly appreciate this co-operative jailbreak from the creator of the critically-acclaimed fairy tale “Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.” Considerably darker, “A Way Out” lets two players help inmates Leo and Vincent bust out of the hoosegow and survive car chases, shootouts and other unpleasantries as they search for freedom. Playable side by side or online, “A Way Out” has been lauded by critics for its smart storytelling and excellent look.

“Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom” (March 23 | PS4, PC)

Fans of beloved filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki flipped over the first “Ni No Kuni,” and will likely flip over the sequel. Stunning graphics and a sweeping score set the stage for another deep role-playing game, this time featuring a new mechanic that lets players build their own kingdom from scratch. As adorable as it is addictive, “Ni No Kuni II” offers a much-needed burst of color to your spring gaming.