Spring Into Gardening with Six Seasonal Garden Market Locations in 2023

Plum Creek Garden Market Serves Colorado Gardeners Across the Front Range

DENVER, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardeners are preparing for a beautiful growing season and Plum Creek Garden Market is ready to provide quality plants, which include perennials, annuals, vegetables, fruits, herbs, and of course, gorgeous hanging baskets. Plum Creek will open six locations this spring to serve Front Range gardeners, including new locations in Greenwood Village, Castle Rock and Golden.

Front Range Seasonal Garden Markets

"This is a big year for Plum Creek," said owner Jeremy Friedman. "Not only are our locations getting bigger, featuring more than 700 varieties, we're also carrying a new veggie line, Home Harvest. Grown regionally, these vegetables are stronger and nurtured in larger pots, helping our customers' gardens thrive from the get-go."

Locations for spring 2023 are listed below. Depending on weather and inventory, the markets will open in mid-April and run through June 30.

CASTLE ROCK

441 S. Perry St.

Castle Rock, CO 80104

(720) 630-1461

DENVER (Shops at Northfield)

8510 Northfield Boulevard

Denver, CO 80238

(720) 682-2977

ERIE

130 Wells St.

Erie, CO 80516

(720) 693-0544

GOLDEN

911 12th St.

Golden CO 80401

(720) 692-8153

GREENWOOD VILLAGE

2342 E. Orchard Road

Greenwood Village, CO 80121

(303) 945-9308

LITTLETON (Aspen Grove Shopping Center)

7301 S. Santa Fe Dr.

Littleton, CO 80120

(720) 693-1161

For more information about Plum Creek Garden Market or to schedule an interview with a spokesperson, please contact Rachel Cella at 720-556-0871 or rcella@philosophycommunication.com. Photo assets can be found here.

Plum Creek Garden Market (PCGM), voted Best Outdoor Pop-Up Garden Market by Westword readers, started in Castle Rock, Colorado in 2013 to fill a community demand for locally grown, high-quality flowers and plants. Please follow PCGM at the following social media sites: Instagram and Facebook.

