Spring Hill UAW wants better wages, insurance as strike threat remains: 'It's definitely coming'

Tina McDonald, the union chairperson for Ryder, paced on Friday morning outside the UAW Local 1853 Hall after an announcement by international UAW President Shawn Fain. The General Motors in Spring Hill would not go on strike — yet.

“It’s coming,” McDonald said of the possible strike. “It’s definitely coming.”

Instead, Fain called on all parts distribution facilities — 38 factories between GM and Stellantis — to walk out, including a Memphis distribution center which employs about 200 employees.

Still, Fain reiterated that Spring Hill workers are positioned to walk out next week as negotiations remain shaky between UAW and the auto giant.

"Spring Hill, I know you are ready to go," he said.

The Tennessee plant, the largest in North America at 11 million square feet, employs about 3,700 employees working under an expired contract. They produce the Cadillac XT5, XT6, the all-electric LYRIQ and the GMC Acadia.

More: Memphis workers join UAW strike on Friday. Movement now includes workers in 20 states

McDonald, who has worked at the local Ryder plant for six years, comes from a family line of auto workers. She said the issues workers are facing today are not new.

Tina McDonald, Chairperson for Ryder in the UAW Local 1853 at UAW Hall in Spring Hill, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

“You’ve got Stellantis and GM — they’re not budging right now,” she said. “And years ago, the people bailed those companies out. And they gave up thousands in benefits. These companies promised to give these things back. That’s the reason they’re going so hard. They’re going after what they were promised back.

“I don’t like a liar. You say you’re going to do something — do what you say, say what you mean. And if they’re not going to do it, these are the consequences.”

More: Spring Hill United Auto Workers braced to strike; 'I pray GM does what's right'

McDonald’s dad was employed at the Fisher body plant in Pontiac, Michigan, where he saw similar hardships — driving McDonald’s passion for her local union.

“He would come home every day exhausted,” she said. “And they want to take things away here too. So I will stand with my union until (GM) does what its supposed to.”

Story continues

A photograph of Tina McDonald’s parents is displayed on her vest, in Spring Hill, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. McDonald is a Chairperson for Ryder in the UAW Local 1853.

McDonald also spoke of her husband, who retired after working for many years with GM and cannot afford critical dental work due to poor retiree benefits.

“He can’t afford to go get anything done for his teeth,” she said, after describing an injury he sustained working in his barn. “So he doesn’t have any teeth (in the front) … They made the vehicles from the ground up (years ago). Your retirees are the ones that went and broke their bodies down doing these jobs—and now they want to turn around and take things away from the retirees?”

She shook her head as she pointed towards the GM plant, a mere two miles away on Saturn Parkway.

“You don’t take things from someone who gave you sweat blood and tears, and then turn around and say ‘no you’re not getting it back,’” she said. “People think we’re greedy. We’re not greedy. You make so much off the back and blood, sweat and tears of your people. These are the people who are the backbone of their company.”

Strike remains possible, negotiations not fully met

UAW released their list of demands in August, Fain said. It wasn't until this month that the three auto manufacturers responded to requests. Chief among their requests are changes in wage rates and cost-of-living adjustments.

Union organizers are also asking for the companies to re-establish medical benefits and increase pay for retirees.

Fain, during a Facebook Live on Friday morning, told about 50,000 listeners that negotiations are ongoing. Ford, he said, has made some concessions in favor of the union, but GM and Stellantis remain steadfast.

The back of Tina McDonald, Chairperson for Ryder in the UAW Local 1853, vest at UAW Hall in Spring Hill , Tenn., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

"Stellantis and GM are going to need some serious pushing," he said. "Both of those companies have rejected all of our job security proposals. Both GM and Stellantis have rejected our profit sharing proposals, and both companies have rejected our proposals to convert temps."

All parts distribution plants for GM and Stellantis, 38 in total, were asked to join the "Stand Up Strike," with the Memphis distribution center among those.

Allison May, spokesperson for the Spring Hill GM plant, said the walkout in Memphis will not have a direct impact on the Maury County facility.

"Our parts warehousing facilities support our dealers and customers," she said in a Friday morning statement. "No impacts to the Spring Hill plant."

Parts distribution strike will be 'an issue' at GM plants

Retired UAW Local 1853 Spring Hill Chairman Michael Herron posted a response on his Facebook page.

"Spring Hill will continue to work until further notification from your leadership," Herron wrote on Friday morning. "Now, as a result of the numerous parts plants going on strike, parts will become an issue for every GM assembly plant."

UAW Local 1853 Chairman Mike Herron speaks with picketing union members off of Nashville Highway in Spring Hill on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Vanderbilt University finance professor Josh White said with GM Spring Hill not entering the strike, the UAW "strategy" seems to reduce "financial strain" on GM and keeps the conversation open for negotiations.

"By sparing the large Spring Hill Plant, they mitigate financial strain on GM, maintaining flexibility. However, expanding the strike to include more workers signals to auto executives the seriousness of their negotiation stance," White said.

"Excluding Ford from additional work stoppage also hints at a reward for companies that progress faster in their negotiations. I believe that UAW President Fain aims to bolster or maintain his support among union members, some of whom might question the lack of a unified strike. Fain's escalation of targeted strikes by noon as threatened, demonstrates that union leaders stand by their word."

City gives support, plans ahead

Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman said the city encourages a swift negotiation and supports both parties. He's also aware of the economic impact of strikes.

Hagaman worries about the hardship that an interruption in work could cause vulnerable families.

"We value 100% the partnership, as corporate citizens, that GM has with the city and the union that supports them," he said. "Any kind of work interruption on that scale, when the whole union goes on strike, is significant to not only the workers, but their families as well. Because when they go on strike, it's no work and no pay.

"They get a $500-a-week stipend, but compared to what they are used to it's going to hurt them in the wallet, and we don't want that for them."

The city has established, with the union, five locations where people can strike.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Spring Hill's GM UAW ready to strike for better wages, insurance