Spring Market starts Saturday

Apr. 11—HIGH POINT — Stronger international attendance and enhanced technology for buyers are among the highlights touted by High Point Market organizers as the spring home furnishings trade show gets underway.

"Registration is looking really good. We are on par with last spring," said Tammy Nagem, president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority. "We're up 3 percent in international, which is great."

The Market, officially held from Saturday through Wednesday, typically brings in about 75,000 visitors and has an annual economic impact of $6.7 billion, making it the single-largest economic event in North Carolina each year.

Nagem said the number of top 300 buying companies registered for this Market is up, which she said is encouraging.

"With the status of retail these days, having a good showing of those dealers is important," she said.

Overall, the supply-chain delays that have thwarted some Market exhibitors from getting all their product in hand at times since the COVID-19 pandemic seem to have normalized.

"We're not hearing that to any great degree. I think that might still be the case in certain segments, but we're not hearing that in any prevalent way across the Market," Nagem said.

The Market Authority's app for buyers has been enhanced and has much wider compatibility with users' devices to help them navigate the sprawling showroom district.

"We're seeing strong app usage even before people get to High Point, which is encouraging," she said. "You're able to filter by category, by price point, by style and add exhibitors to your plan. And then it even maps it for you by building and by bus stop."